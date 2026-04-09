Where Was Euphoria Season 3 Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous Israeli miniseries created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is a teen drama series that chronicles the complicated journey of a group of teenagers as they navigate friendships and love in a world full of drugs, social networks, violence, and sex. The third season of the Sam Levinson creation picks up five years after the sophomore season, with the former East Highland High School students leading separate lives. While Rue lives in Mexico trying to pay off Laurie’s debt, Cassie and Nate are engaged to be married and living in the suburbs.

As for Jules, she is pursuing an art degree and remains anxious about the possibility of becoming a painter. Meanwhile, Maddie has managed to break into the Hollywood industry by working at a talent agency. Furthermore, Lexi works as an assistant to a popular, successful showrunner. Since the characters lead separate lives, season 3 features a wide range of backdrops, each complementing their respective states of life.

Euphoria Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Euphoria’ season 3 was primarily filmed in California, especially Los Angeles County. Minor chunks were also seemingly shot in New York City, New York; London, England; Dublin, Ireland; Rome, Italy; and Singapore. After several delays in production due to several factors, including the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, the principal photography for the third iteration finally got underway in February 2025 and wrapped up around November of the same year.

Los Angeles County, California

A major chunk of ‘Euphoria’ season 3 was lensed across Los Angeles County, situated in Southern California. The production team utilized the facilities at Warner Brothers Studios, located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city of Burbank, and shot several indoor scenes for the drama series. Spread across 110 acres, the film studio is home to 31 sound stages, production offices, dressing rooms, and more. It also offers various exterior sets, such as New York Street, Warner Village, French Street, and more.

The cast and crew members also set up camp in the city of Huntington Park, where they transformed various streets into Mexico by renaming the streets and storefronts. In the third season, Rue’s Smoke Shack scenes were taped at an actual store at 14615 Victory Boulevard in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. The church scenes involving Rue were recorded in and around the New Life Community Church in Lincoln Heights, at 2618 Workman Street in LA. In addition to that, the filming team built the Silver Slipper set in the unincorporated community of Pearblossom.

New York City, New York

From what we can tell, the production team of ‘Euphoria’ season 3 also utilized the bustling streets of New York City to paint the visual canvas of the narrative. To be specific, the portions involving Jules were seemingly shot in multiple neighborhoods and real-life establishments across the Big Apple. The borough of Queens and the 413-acre Rikers Island, located in the East River in the Bronx, are also likely to have served as production locations for the Zendaya starrer.

London, England

As per reports, additional portions for the third season of the teen drama series were also shot in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. It seems that the filming unit also traveled outside of the city to lens important scenes at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Warner Drive. Home to 19 purpose-built, state-of-the-art sound stages, the film studio also offers one of the largest tanks in Europe. Moreover, its 55-acre backlot space provides a wide range of surfaces and terrain, making it an ideal filming destination for various kinds of projects.

Other Locations

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew members of ‘Euphoria’ season 3 also traveled to other locations, including the city of Rome in Italy. According to reports, they seemingly set up camp in a couple of spots in Dublin — the Long Hall pub at 51 South Great George’s Street and Kilmainham Gaol on Inchicore Road. The production team also possibly made a stop in Singapore, where they likely taped pivotal sequences in and around Marina Bay Sands at 10 Bayfront Avenue, Gardens by the Bay at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, and Singapore Flyer at 30 Raffles Avenue.

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