Where Was The Drama Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, ‘The Drama’ is a romantic comedy drama movie that revolves around a happily engaged couple — Emma and Charlie. While the former is a Boston University graduate working at Mission Books, Charlie is a Tufts University graduate with a PhD in Art History, serving as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum. With their wedding day approaching, the couple is busy writing vows and taking dance lessons in preparation for the big day.

During a casual meetup with another couple, each person shares the “worst thing they’ve ever done.” When Emma reveals her answer, her relationship with Charlie changes tides and grows tense. With her unsettling truths out in the open, it puts their entire relationship to the test days before tying the knot. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson lead the cast, with other talented actors including Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoë Winters. Set primarily in Boston, the dramatic tale of Emma and Charlie also takes place in foreign locations as their relationship goes through many ups and downs.

The Drama Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Drama’ was conducted in a wide range of locations, including Massachusetts, New York, California, Louisiana, England, Singapore, Japan, and France. In particular, Greater Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, London, Tokyo, and Paris served as specific filming destinations for the Zendaya starrer. According to reports, principal photography for the drama got underway in October 2024 and wrapped up in February 2025.

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Since ‘The Drama’ is set in Boston, it is natural for the production team to tape pivotal sequences on location. The Back Bay and Charlestown neighborhoods in the city were transformed into film sets for shooting purposes. One of the opening scenes involving Emma and Charlie was lensed at a Tatte Bakery and Cafe near Copley Square. In downtown Boston, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key exterior portions near the Bank of America building across from South Station, including High Street, Franklin Street, and Federal Street.

The filming unit also traveled outside the city of Boston to the town of Andover. The Addison Gallery of American Art at 3 Chapel Avenue in Andover was turned into the fictional Cambridge Art Museum, where Charlie works. In addition, the boarding-and-day, college-preparatory school, Phillips Academy, at 7 Chapel Avenue, also features in the rom-com. According to reports, the wedding scene was shot at The Mansion on Turner Hill at 3 Manor House Lane in the coastal town of Ipswich. The makers were drawn to Greater Boston’s older architecture and relatively calmer neighborhoods.

New Orleans, Louisiana

In the final phase of production in early February 2025, the filming unit of ‘The Drama’ also set up camp in New Orleans, where they reportedly spent nearly $3 million. It is likely that you might spot a few popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as St. Louis Cathedral, Tulane University of Louisiana, the Crescent City Connection, the French Quarter, Hancock Whitney Center, and Place St. Charles.

New York City, New York

As per reports, a minor chunk of the rom-com was also shot amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City, also referred to as NYC. Situated on New York Harbor, the Big Apple has served as a prominent production location in many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Bride!,’ ‘Anora,’ ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ ‘Materialists,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘It Ends with Us,’ ‘Love Story,’ and ‘The Four Seasons.’

Los Angeles, California

The home of Hollywood, Los Angeles, also hosted the production of the Robert Pattinson starrer. The cast and crew supposedly took over different streets and neighborhoods across the City of Angels, which is located in Southern California. Apart from ‘The Drama,’ popular LA spots can be spotted in other film and TV projects, such as ‘The Notebook,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,’ ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘New Girl,’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

London, England

Additional portions for ‘The Drama’ were also reportedly taped in and around London, the capital of the United Kingdom and England. Situated on the River Thames in southeast England, several popular monuments, landmarks, and buildings possibly feature in the backdrop of numerous outdoor scenes, such as the London Eye, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, and the Palace of Westminster.

Other Locations

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Drama’ also reportedly traveled to a few other nations, including Singapore. Moreover, Tokyo, Japan’s capital, served as yet another production location for the comedy movie. To fill the visual canvas of the Kristoffer Borgli directorial and make it appealing and diverse, the production team also utilized the vast, versatile landscape of Paris, the capital of France.

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