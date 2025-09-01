Zendaya: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2025 and 2026

Zendaya began her career as a teen star on Disney Channel and has now become a global icon, with numerous critically acclaimed roles to her credit. From ‘Shake It Up’ to ‘K.C. Undercover’ to ‘Dune’ to ‘Euphoria’ to ‘Challengers’ to ‘Spider-Man,’ her journey in front of the camera is a happening one, and she has pushed boundaries and defied expectations consistently. As anticipation grows for what she has in store for the viewers, we bring you all her upcoming movies and shows.

1. The Odyssey (July 17, 2026)

Zendaya will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey,’ a feature adaptation by Nolan of Homer’s epic poem about Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The movie will show his encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Circe, and his reunion with his wife, Penelope. Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, and Tom Holland is playing Telemachus. The rest of the cast includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Cosmo Jarvis, and Elliot Page. The movie has reached the post-production stage and will be released on July 17, 2026.

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ the fourth installment in the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man’ franchise. Currently undergoing production, the movie is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on a story by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland is back as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. The cast also includes Jacob Batalon as Ned, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, along with Liza Colón-Zayas and Sadie Sink. The movie will be released on July 31, 2026. You can watch the official suit reveal right here.

3. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Production is underway for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three,’ with Zendaya reprising her role as Chani, alongside Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides/Muad’dib, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Ida Brooke will star as the character Ghanima, while Robert Pattinson is rumored to play a character named Scytale. The story, adapted by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts from Frank Herbert’s novel, follows Paul/Muad’dib as he brings to fruition an ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among men. The movie will be released on December 18, 2026.

4. Euphoria Season 3 (2026)

Season 3 of HBO Max’s ‘Euphoria’ will be released in 2026. Zendaya will be back as Rue Bennett, who was seen struggling with her drug addiction in Season 2. The eight-episode third season will take the characters out of high school. Other returning cast members include Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Colman Domingo will return as a guest star. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been made series regulars. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace have joined the show as series regulars.

New additions include Grammy Award winner Rosalía, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch, and NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison. Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten will have important guest star roles. Cast members confirmed not to return for the third season are Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, Algee Smith, and Nika King. Dominic Fike’s return has yet to be confirmed. Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in seasons 1 and 2, died on July 31, 2023. Filming is underway, and more details are awaited.

5. Shrek 5 (June 30, 2027)

Filming for the highly anticipated ‘Shrek 5’ began in January 2025. Helmed by Walt Dohrn and Brad Ableson and written by Michael McCullers and Christopher Meledandri, the movie has Mike Myers returning as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. Zendaya will voice Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. While the plot is under wraps for now, ‘Shrek 5’ will be released on June 30, 2027. You can watch the cast announcement video here.

6. The Drama (TBA)

Zendaya will be seen opposite Robert Pattinson in Kristoffer Borgli’s romantic drama ‘The Drama.’ The A24-backed movie, penned by Borgli, centers on a couple whose relationship is shaken just days before their wedding, when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other. The cast also includes Alana Haim, YaYa Gosselin, and Michael Abbott Jr. Mamoudou Athie is also rumored to be a part of the cast. The movie has reached post-production and awaits a release date.

7. Be My Baby (TBA)

Zendaya will play Ronnie Spector, the legendary lead singer of the Ronettes, the American girl group from Spanish Harlem, New York, in Barry Jenkins’ biographical drama ‘Be My Baby.’ The film has been adapted by Jackie Sibblies Drury and David Kajganich from Spector’s eponymous memoir, which she co-wrote with Vince Waldron. While the plot is under wraps, the film will reveal the singer’s life with the troubled record producer Phil Spector to the audience. Currently in development, ‘Be My Baby’ has yet to begin production, and more details regarding the rest of the cast are awaited.

