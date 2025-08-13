List of All Robert Pattinson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English actor Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson began his career on stage at the age of thirteen. After making notable appearances in films such as ‘Vanity Fair’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,’ where he plays Cedric Diggory, Robert’s first leading role came in 2006 with the film ‘The Haunted Airman.’ However, it is his turn as Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga‘ film series that catapulted him into global stardom. Following the massive commercial success of the films, Robert began to work with independent filmmakers and auteurs, wanting to rebuild himself as a serious and more nuanced actor. He became a favorite of the critics with movies such as ‘Cosmopolis,’ ‘The Lost City of Z,’ ‘Good Time,’ ‘High Life,’ and ‘The Lighthouse,’ among others. In 2020, Pattinson returned to big-budget mainstream projects with Christopher Nolan‘s directorial ‘Tenet,’ before stepping into the shoes of the DC superhero in ‘The Batman.’ If you are seeking to explore Robert Pattinson‘s works on the streaming platform Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. The Devil All the Time (2020)

Based on the eponymous novel by Donald Ray Pollock, Antonio Campos’ directorial ‘The Devil All the Time’ tells the story of a motley of characters from rural southern Ohio and West Virginia between the end of World War II and the 1960s. Among them is Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgård), a tormented veteran who fails to save his wife Charlotte from cancer. Their son, Arvin Eugene Russell (Tom Holland), grows up as an orphan bearing the shame of his father’s deeds. There is a sense of prevailing darkness, with an apparent serial killer on the loose, and a shady reverend (Robert Pattinson) preaching in church. You can stream the gothic psychological thriller here.

1. The King (2019)

Directed by David Michôd, based on William Shakespeare’s Henriad, ‘The King’ follows Hal (Timothée Chalamet), a wayward prince who likes to live among his people and has no great ambition to wear the crown. However, following the death of his tyrannical father, he finds himself sitting on the throne as Henry King Henry V. The young ruler is forced to navigate politics and treachery, which brings the kingdom to war with France. As Henry V finds himself outnumbered by the huge army of the Dauphin (Robert Pattinson), he puts his trust in his closest friend and mentor, the aging knight John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), to see him through. Watch the epic historical drama on Netflix.

