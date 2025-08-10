4 Best Anya Taylor-Joy Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy left school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in acting. After a series of minor roles on television, she got her breakthrough starring in the 2015 film ‘The Witch.’ Her career has progressed over the following years with leading roles in horror and drama, such as ‘Split,’ ‘Thoroughbreds,’ ‘Emma,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘The Northman,’ ‘The Menu,’ and ‘The Gorge.’ The actress also appears in critically acclaimed television series such as ‘Peaky Blinders‘ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ winning a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the latter. If you wish to dive into projects featuring Anya Taylor-Joy on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight, ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set in the aftermath of World War I. The narrative follows Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his brothers, veterans who return to their hometown of Birmingham and set up a protection racket in the city. While Shelby is respected by all staying within his territory, he plans to expand his circle of influence far beyond the city and is willing to see to it that no one stands in his way. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Gina Grey, wife of the Shelby siblings’ cousin Michael. A scheming character, she manipulates Michael into trying to take control of the business from Thomas. You can binge all seasons of the period crime drama here.

3. Barry (2016)

Vikram Gandhi’s directorial ‘Barry’ is a biographical film that chronicles the early life of former US President Barack Obama. Before setting foot into the arena of politics, a young Barack (Devon Terrell) arrives in New York in the fall of 1981 to attend his junior year at Columbia University. He quickly realizes that he is among the very few black students who have gained admission to the institution. Facing racism and unwarranted judgment from many around him, Barack struggles to find his place in the world and stay connected with his family and friends. Anya Taylor-Joy appears in the film as Charlotte Baughman, a character who is representative of all the girlfriends that the real Barack Obama had in college. You can watch the film here.

2. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)

Based on the characters created by Jim Henson, ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ serves as a prequel to the 1982 film ‘The Dark Crystal’ that explores the world of Thra. The story centers around three young Gelflings, Rian, Deet, and Brea, who discover a horrifying secret about their worshipped rulers, the cruel and cunning Skeksis. As such, they try to unite the Gelfling clans to rise into a rebellion, to save the world from a destructive blight called the Darkening. Anya Taylor-Joy lends her voice to Brea in the animated series developed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. You can follow all episodes on Netflix.

1. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Adapted from Walter Tevis’ eponymous novel by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an introverted girl who gets orphaned at the age of nine and turns out to be a prodigy when introduced to chess. By the age of 16, she finds herself competing for the US Open Championship. As she triumphs over the challenges she faces within the 64 squares, the public adoration that follows takes a toll on her personal life. Her isolation grows, and she seeks escape with the help of drugs and alcohol, even as she prepares to play against the best in the world in an international tournament in Moscow. The miniseries won eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, cementing Anya’s stardom. Stream the show here.

