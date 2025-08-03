3 Best Millie Bobby Brown Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Making her on-screen debut as a child actor in 2013, Millie Bobby Brown shot to fame and stardom three years later for portraying Eleven in the Netflix Sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things.’ Buoyed by the early success, she joined another hit franchise of the genre, Legendary Pictures’ ‘Monsterverse,’ starring in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ and its direct sequel, ‘Godzilla vs Kong.’ The British actress also turned producer for a number of Netflix projects in which she starred, including ‘Enola Holmes,’ ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ and ‘Damsel.’ A social activist, Millie became the youngest person to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2018, at the age of 14. If you are looking for movies featuring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix, the following list will help you start streaming.

3. Enola Holmes (2020)

Based on ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ series of novels by Nancy Springer, a pastiche of the established canon of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, ‘Enola Holmes’ stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role of Sherlock Holmes’ (Henry Cavill) sister. When Enola wakes up to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) missing one morning, she reaches out to her older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), for help. However, the latter sends Enola off to school instead, forcing her to escape and become a super-sleuth in her own right, unraveling a conspiracy that threatens to change the course of history. Watch the Harry Bradbeer-directed film here.

2. Damsel (2024)

Helmed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, ‘Damsel’ tells the story of a young woman (Millie Bobby Brown) born in nobility whose marriage is set with a handsome prince. While she happily agrees with the relation, it is short-lived, with the royal family revealing on the day of her wedding the real reason for the prince to court her. The damsel is to be sacrificed to a dragon that has been terrorising the kingdom for ages, and as such, is thrown into a cave by herself. Trapped beneath the ground with the mythical beast, the damsel has only her wits and resilience to rely on for survival. You can stream the action fantasy film here.

1. The Electric State (2025)

‘The Electric State’ by Anthony and Joe Russo takes place in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where sentient robots live in exile following a failed uprising. A young orphaned teenager (Millie Bobby Brown) finds her life upended when she comes across Cosmo, an adorable robot seemingly controlled by her brother, whom she had long presumed dead. Determined to find him, the teenager sets out on an epic journey along the reimagined American southwest, joining forces with a low-rent smuggler, Keats (Chris Pratt), and his robot sidekick, Herman, along the way. Watch the sci-fi action adventure film here.

