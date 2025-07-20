4 Best Sydney Sweeney Movies and Shows on Netflix (July 2025)

Born in Spokane, Washington, Sydney Bernice Sweeney became interested in acting as a teenager and convinced her parents to move to Los Angeles after presenting them with a five-year business plan. She first gained popularity in 2018 with her roles on television series such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Everything Sucks!’, and ‘Sharp Objects.’ After appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Sydney bagged more prominent roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus,’ which earned her nominations at the Primetime Emmys. The star has shown off her range in 2023, with the true crime drama film, ‘Reality,’ and the romantic comedy, ‘Anyone but You.’ Keeping busy since, many of her works have found themselves listed on Netflix’s exhaustive catalog. If you’re looking for shows and movies of Sydney Sweeney to stream on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

4. Everything Sucks! (2018)

Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, ‘Everything Sucks!’ is a coming-of-age comedy drama series that centers around the students of the A/V Club and the Drama Club in the fictional Boring High School in Oregon in 1996. Freshman students Luke O’Neil, McQuaid, and Tyler Bowen join the A/V Club as social outcasts, where Luke develops a crush on the principal’s daughter, Kate Messner. She, in turn, nurses a crush on drama student Emaline Addario. When the set of their school production gets accidentally destroyed, Luke and his friends suggest that the A/V and Drama clubs get together to make a movie. Similar to the subject of the show itself, the proposed movie is to deal with subjects of growing up, mental health, and exploring sexualities. You can watch ‘Everything Sucks!’ here.

3. Night Teeth (2021)

Adam Randall’s film ‘Night Teeth’ revolves around Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a college student who chooses to fill in for his brother as a professional chauffeur in Los Angeles for one night to make some extra cash. Unfortunately, he is hired by Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), two vampires who are out to hunt on the orders of their evil leader, Victor (Alfie Allen). The latter seeks to disrupt the truce between nightwalkers and humans, which has allowed both groups to co-exist peacefully for centuries. Sydney Sweeney stars in the film as Ava, who attempts to stop Victor from following the path of destruction along with her partner, Grace (Megan Fox). You can stream the film on Netflix.

2. Anyone But You (2023)

Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ Will Gluck’s directorial ‘Anyone But You’ follows Boston University law student Beatrice “Bea” Messina (Sydney Sweeney), who meets Goldman Sachs Ben (Glen Powell) at a coffee shop. They hit it off on the first date, but an unlucky incident takes them apart the following day. Six months later, fortune brings them back together, as they find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia. So, for the sake of everyone around, the duo decides to pretend to be a couple. Watch the romantic comedy on Netflix.

1. Madame Web (2024)

Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, ‘Madame Web’ by S. J. Clarkson is about the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film tells the origin story of the character, starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in New York who develops the power to look into the future. She comes across three young women, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), who are bound for great destinies. However, they are pursued at present by a deadly threat. Watch the movie here.

