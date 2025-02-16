Is The White Lotus a Real Luxury Resort in Thailand?

The third season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ transports the audience to Thailand for a new season full of mystery and intrigue, with a set of interesting characters thrown in the mix. Like every season, this one too heavily focuses on the role the location plays in how the events eventually turn out. The White Lotus resort in Thailand promises to offer a week of complete relaxation to its guests, but things soon spiral as the tensions between them rise and lead to some very unfortunate but entertaining events. With an increased scope of stories and characters, this season also considerably increased the scope of its filming locations, giving us some truly magnificent shots of the resort.

The Fictional White Lotus Resort is Brought to Life by a Group of Luxury Resorts in Thailand

As interesting as it would be to be a guest at the White Lotus, it is not a real place. However, the fans can still visit the real-life resorts that were used to create a complete and complex look for the location. Following in the footsteps of the previous season, the third season of the HBO series continued its collaboration with the Four Seasons. The first season was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, while the second season found its home at the Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace.

For the third season, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, at 219 Moo 5 Surat Thani Angthong, serves as a major location. Its breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and the incredible design focusing on Thai architecture make it one of the best places to be. The resort features heavily in the show, especially its hillside villas. One of the key aspects of the White Lotus Thailand is that it offers a myriad of services to the guests, like different types of spas and wellness centers, to begin with. The resort is exceptionally grand in scale, and to bring that to life, the single location of the Four Seasons wasn’t enough.

The lobby and entrance scenes for the place were filmed in the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort at 99/9 Bophut Bay Samui Island, Surat Thani. Apart from its eye-catching entrance, the place is also known for its beachfront suites and contemporary Thai architecture. Another Anantara location was employed to shoot the scenes featuring the Singing Bird Lounge, which has been elevated to give the guests a chance to sit in line with the crown of a 120-year-old tree. Fans can visit it at the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort at 92 1, Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani. The Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas in Mai Khao was used to film the parts featuring the wellness center, the spa, and Belinda’s room. The resort is known for its pool villas, exceptional spas, and breathtaking setting.

The spacious restaurant at the White Lotus is a real-life location in Rosewood Phuket at 88/30-30, 88/28 Muen-Ngern Rd, Pa Tong in Phuket. The luxurious villa is known for its beautiful beachy location and tranquil atmosphere, along with a slew of other services. Additional scenes for the thriller series were also filmed at the historical Mandarin Oriental Bangkok at 48 Oriental Ave, Bang Rak, and Villa Jacinta in Choeng Mon, Koh Samui, which presents a whole different set of gorgeous locations. With such incredible resorts at its disposal, the third season had the means and the opportunity to turn the White Lotus Thailand into a dreamy resort where guests would love to spend their vacations.

