Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Mike White, HBO’s ‘The White Lotus‘ is an anthology drama series centered on a group of guests and employees at the White Lotus resort chain who slowly begin to show their dysfunctional selves the longer they stay at the resort. The show’s third season continues the same theme by diving into the exploits of a new group of employees and guests at the White Lotus Thailand. Things slowly begin to unravel within the establishment after an unidentified dead body is discovered within the premises, leading to an investigation into the resort’s affairs and its idyllic environment. Like its previous installments, season 3 combines the scenic views of a pristine tourist spot with the macabre undertones of a dark comedy. To that end, the atmosphere and stunning backdrops play a pivotal role in enhancing the central drama.

The White Lotus Season 3 Filming Locations

True to its narrative, ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 was filmed in the eye-catching neighborhoods of Thailand, specifically on the island of Koh Samui, Phuket, and the city of Bangkok. Principal photography on the project began in February 2024 and was wrapped up a few months later, in August of the same year. Thailand is famed for its dazzling beaches, tropical weather, diverse cuisine, and spirituality, making it a top tourist destination for travelers around the world. The country is especially noted for its rich history, which is exemplified through its countless temples, palaces, and ancient ruins. Over the years, an emphasis on the tourist industry has made the region one of the top-tier locations for services and amenities. Additionally, it is also home to numerous world-class resorts, hotels, and guest houses.

Koh Samui, Thailand

Filming for the third season took place in Koh Samui, Thailand. It is the country’s second-largest island and is well known for its incredible biodiversity. The region is home to palm beaches, coconut groves, and, most notably, rainforests littered with mountainous formations. The production crew utilized the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort located at 99/9 Bophut Bay Samui Island as a stand-in for the fictional The White Lotus Thailand. It personifies Thai hospitality through not just its service but also its elegant architecture and its iconic environments. Some of the significant inclusions within the show are the establishment’s Thai-style lobby, tree-lined entrance, and jewelry store. The combined elements provide a distinctive feel and tone to the backdrop.

The crew also lensed shots at the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort. It is situated at 92 1, Tambon Bo Put, in Ko Samui District amidst a stretch of tranquil and privately-owned beach. The establishment doubled up as the Singing Bird Lounge, which is a treehouse-style bar uniquely covered by tree branches. It lends a specific look to the place, especially during the bar scene. Additionally, visitors are provided with stunning views of the ocean from the lounge, blending the pleasures of an idyllic evening with the beauty of the outdoors. As such, the resort is a perfect combination of modern amenities layered through the traditions and cultural values of a bygone era. Its simple aesthetic is a testament to the resort’s design and being surrounded by natural beauty on all sides.

Phuket, Thailand

Another important filming site was the island of Phuket, Thailand. The team set up shop at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas in Mai Khao, Thalang District, to stitch together some other parts of The White Lotus Thailand. It is a 5-star hotel graced with an elegant Thai ambiance that adds more authenticity to the show’s atmosphere. The wellness sanctuary, spa, and Belinda’s room depicted in the series were lensed within the resort, allowing a diverse array of interior styles and influences to be showcased throughout the narrative. It also highlights the amount of details the crew wanted to capture when portraying the titular resort. Phuket Island itself is the largest island in the country, ahead of Koh Samui. As such, it is decorated with breathtaking views and is complementary to the Thai experience.

Bangkok, Thailand

Filming also took place in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. For years, the city has garnered a reputation as one of the top-tier entertainment and leisure destinations in the world. Its vibrant and bustling neighborhoods are home to delicious cuisines, temples, boat rides, canals, and a pristine skyline. The tropical weather only adds to the area’s diverse attractions, which include The Grand Palace, The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the Asiatique The Riverfront, and the Taling Chan Floating Market. These landmarks are integral to the city’s character and personality, imbuing historic and cultural values. In the past, Bangkok has hosted productions of popular films and shows like ‘The Bear,‘ ‘The Creator,‘ ‘In the Mood for Love,‘ ‘The Hangover Part II,’ and ‘The Beach.’

