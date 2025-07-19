6 Best Nicole Kidman Movies and Shows on Netflix (July 2025)

Born to Australian parents in Hawaii, Nicole began her acting career in Australia in 1983, with films such as ‘Bush Christmas’ and ‘BMX Bandits.’ Her international breakthrough came with the 1990 film, ‘Days of Thunder,’ and Nicole followed the decade with numerous leading lady roles in commercial and critical hits such as ‘Far and Away,’ ‘To Die For,’ ‘Batman Forever,’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’ With the turn of the century, Nicole’s box office success continued, winning her the big four awards: Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Emmy. However, her achievements are not limited to the screens, as she has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF since 1994 and UNWomen since 2006. Many of her works are part of the extensive catalog of the streaming giant Netflix. If you want to know more about her on-screen personas, the following movies and shows of Nicole Kidman on Netflix are a good place to start.

6. Lion (2016)

Based on the non-fiction book ‘A Long Way Home’ by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose, ‘Lion’ chronicles the life of Saroo (Dev Patel), who, as a 5-year-old village boy in India, gets lost on a train and travels thousands of miles to Kolkata. After living on the streets for a couple of months, he ends up in an orphanage, where he is adopted by an Australian couple, Sue (Nicole Kidman) and John Brierley (David Wenham), and taken to Tasmania. More than twenty years later, a grown-up Saroo decides to return to his birthplace, with the help of Google Earth, childhood memories, and unwavering determination. His adoptive mother supports his effort. The biographical drama marked the feature directorial debut of Garth Davis, and is an emotional watch, with Nicole’s excellent turn as a loving and supportive parent figure. Watch the movie here.

5. Boy Erased (2018)

Co-written and directed by Joel Edgerton, ‘Boy Erased’ is based on Garrard Conley’s eponymous memoir that tells the story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), who has to deal with the fallout of being outed as gay to his parents. Born to car dealer and Baptist preacher Marshall Eamons (Russell Crowe) and his hairdresser wife, Nancy Eamons (Nicole Kidman), Jared becomes aware of his sexual inclination in high school. His conservative father refuses to accept him as he is and forces him to attend a conversion therapy program. However, his mother remains supportive and stays by him throughout the ordeal. In the biographical drama, Jared is based on real-life Garrard, while Nicole’s character, Nancy, is based on real-life Martha. You can check the film on Netflix.

4. Spellbound (2024)

Directed by Vicky Jenson, the animated film ‘Spellbound’ is set in the magical kingdom of Lumbria, whose rulers, King Solon (Javier Bardem) and Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman), have been transformed into feral monsters following their venture into the Dark Forest of Eternal Darkness. With no luck in turning them back, the royal advisers push for their daughter, Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler), to be crowned Queen when she comes of age on her 15th birthday. Before that can happen, Ellian makes a last desperate attempt to lift the curse from her parents. A heartfelt musical fantasy comedy, you can watch the film here.

3. The Perfect Couple (2024)

‘The Perfect Couple’ by Jenna Lamia centers around a series of unfortunate events that take place at the wedding of Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). The latter is the son of famous author Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), who arranges a lavish event at the Winbury family’s Summerland mansion by the water in Nantucket. When a murder takes place in the middle of the festivities, everybody present turns into a suspect and is forced to confront suppressed truths about themselves. You can watch the crime mystery show based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand on Netflix.

2. The Prom (2020)

Adapted from a 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, ‘The Prom’ by Ryan Murphy centers around James Madison High School in Edgewater, Indiana. The head of the PTA wants to cancel the prom because openly lesbian student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) wants to attend with her girlfriend. As Emma faces backlash from her peers for potentially spoiling the coveted event, her story reaches a group of struggling theater stars in New York City, which includes Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep), Barry Glickman (James Corden), and Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman). The artists arrive in Edgewater to rally behind Emma in her fight for acceptance. You can watch the emotional musical comedy film here.

1. A Family Affair (2024)

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, ‘A Family Affair’ follows Zara (Joey King), the personal assistant to self-absorbed middle-aged actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron). Zara absolutely hates Chris’ personality, so it comes as an even greater shock when she accidentally walks in on him in bed with her mother, Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman). While they promise her it will not happen again, Chris later invites Brooke to dinner, and they hit it off once again. Brooke tries to make Zara understand how happy she is with Chris, but the youngster is afraid the actor will break her mother’s heart just like he did with many other women. Nicole shines in the romantic comedy, which you can check on Netflix.

