‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sees the epic clash between two of pop culture’s most iconic monsters. The titular apex predators battle it out to be crowned the king of the monsters, but more sinister forces are at play that threaten to destroy the titans once and for all. It is directed by Adam Wingard and is the fourth film in the ‘MonsterVerse’ franchise. The showdown between the titans takes place across some beautiful and breath-taking locations. If you are curious about the movie’s filming spots, here’s everything we know about the locations of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’

Godzilla vs. Kong Filming Locations

Principal photography of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ began on November 12, 2018, and concluded on April 20, 2019. The film used the working title ‘Apex’ during production and was shot primarily in Queensland, Australia, while certain sequences were also filmed in Hawaii, United States, and Hong Kong. Let’s take a closer look at the locations used in the movie.

Honolulu County, Hawaii

A large portion of the film was shot in Hawaii. Sets were built at the Kalaeloa Airport located at 300 Midway St, Kapolei. Extensive filming took place at the Naval Air Museum located inside the airport. Important outdoor sequences were filmed on location at the Hawaii State Capitol building. Establishing shots of the Monarch’s trademark Humvees were filmed in and around Iolani Palace, the royal residence of former rulers of Hawaii.

Godzilla vs Kong will be in the underground parking garage at the Hawaii State Capitol building tonight. Area will probably be on lock down within the next few hours & security won't take kindly to cameras/video or knuckleheadedness. We can't go but if you do tag us what you see. pic.twitter.com/bOvH27onCs — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) November 9, 2018

Filming also took place in the Kaneohe CDP area, and a helicopter crash scene was filmed at Lanai Lookout, a scenic landscape in the county of Honolulu. The production crew filmed scenes at Manoa Falls, a 150-foot waterfall located on Oahu Island. Now a memorial, the USS Missouri, a battleship that was instrumental in ending the Second World War, located at 63 Cowpens Street, is also used to film a few key sequences. The crew was spotted filming at Tetsuo Harano Tunnels on Interstate H-3.

Elaborate green screen sets built at the Battery Cooper, a World War II bunker at the Kualoa Ranch, and used for filming important scenes. Other important filming locations include the Sand Island State Park and Recreation Area, the Hawaii Convention Center, Aukai Street in Kahala, a Banzai Bowls outlet, the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, Aloha Tower Marketplace, and Downtown Honolulu. Filming in Hawaii was completed on December 19, 2018.

Godzilla vs Kong filming at Kualoa Ranch today. They have taken over an old WW2 bunker called Battery Cooper. Enough green screen for ya?Day 18 pic.twitter.com/YXPhjmcENC — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) December 4, 2018

Gold Coast, Australia

The indoor sequences and most of the green screen sequences of the film were filmed at the Village Roadshow Studios located at Entertainment Rd in Oxenford. The Gold Coast set studio’s state-of-the-art facilities include nine sound stages and three water tanks along with other production facilities such as wardrobe space, makeup rooms, and offices. Given the CGI-heavy nature of the film, the availability of the latest technologies and modern facilities was likely a key factor behind the crew choosing to film at the studio.

Other popular films such as ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘Aquaman,’ and the second film in the ‘MonsterVerse’ franchise, ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ have also been filmed at the studio. The production crew filmed scenes at the studio and in various locations on Gold Coast over 26 weeks. The Miami State High School, located at 2137/2205 Gold Coast Hwy, was transformed to Tallahassee Magnet High for the purpose of filming.

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane is the capital of Queensland and another one of the film’s major shooting locations. Most of the filming in the city was done on location. Filming took place in parts of Fortitude Valley but mainly at Chinatown Shopping Mall located at 33 Duncan St, Fortitude Valley. A few sequences featuring armored vehicles and stimulated gunfire were shot at Wickham Terrace Car Park, a multi-story car parking lot in Spring Hill, Brisbane. Filming in Australia wrapped up on April 9, 2019.

Hong Kong, China

After completing filming in Australia, production moved to Hong Kong for the final days of filming. The metropolitan region is located in the eastern part of the Pearl River Delta and is one of the world’s most populous places. It has a gorgeous skyline, well designed public transport system, and played an important role during the historically significant Opium Wars. Other popular productions filmed in Hong Kong include ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Doctor Strange.’

New York City, New York

The city’s stunning skyline filled with towering skyscrapers facing the Atlantic Ocean makes up for an extravagant backdrop for the battle between the two titular monsters. New York has also been an important aspect of Kong’s appearance in the film ‘King Kong,’ directed by Peter Jackson, as well as other appearances in film and television. Therefore, it is no surprise that the city makes an appearance in the movie.

Read More: Best Godzilla Movies of All Time