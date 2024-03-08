10 Movies Like Damsel You Must See

In the dark fantasy film ‘Damsel,’ skillfully directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, a captivating narrative unfolds. Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of a dutiful young noblewoman who, under the guise of an idyllic marriage to a charming prince, unexpectedly finds herself entangled in a sinister plot. Alongside a stellar cast featuring Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright, the story takes a dark turn as she discovers the prince’s family intends to sacrifice her to settle a long-standing debt.

Imprisoned in a cavern guarded by a formidable dragon, her survival becomes a test of intellect and determination, weaving a tale of suspense and resilience against a backdrop of ancient intrigue. If you crave more similar such mystical themes of deception, sacrifice, and resilience, here are 10 movies like ‘Damsel’ that deserve to be on your watchlist.

10. Monster Hunter (2020)

Adapted from the popular video game series, ‘Monster Hunter,’ directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, catapults audiences into an exhilarating realm. The film stars Milla Jovovich as ‘Lieutenant Artemis,’ alongside Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, and T.I., embarking on an action-packed journey against colossal creatures. In stark contrast to the dark fantasy narrative of ‘Damsel,’ ‘Monster Hunter’ offers a spectacle of epic battles and mythical adversaries. While both films share a fantastical thread, ‘Damsel’ explores human treachery and resilience, whereas ‘Monster Hunter’ captivates through its video game-inspired, action-driven narrative, diverging in tone and thematic focus. Both movies share the common link of a female protagonist engaging in larger-than-life battles.

9. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Directed by Rupert Sanders, ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ is a dark fantasy film that reimagines the classic fairy tale. Starring Kristen Stewart as Snow White, Charlize Theron as the wicked Queen Ravenna, and Chris Hemsworth as the Huntsman, the film introduces a visually stunning world filled with magic, betrayal, and epic battles. Drawing inspiration from the classic fairy tale but infusing it with a darker tone, ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ explores themes of resilience and empowerment as Snow White rises against the oppressive queen. In connection to ‘Damsel,’ both films share the theme of strong female protagonists navigating treacherous circumstances in dark fantasy settings, providing a unique twist on traditional fairy tales.

8. Stardust (2007)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, ‘Stardust‘ is a fantasy adventure film based on the novel by Neil Gaiman. Starring Charlie Cox as Tristan Thorn, Claire Danes as Yvaine, and Michelle Pfeiffer as the wicked witch Lamia, the film follows a young man’s quest to retrieve a fallen star in order to win the heart of his beloved. Set in a magical kingdom, ‘Stardust’ explores themes of love, courage, and destiny amidst a backdrop of fantastical creatures and enchanting landscapes. In connection to ‘Damsel,’ both films feature strong protagonists embarking on perilous journeys in fantastical worlds, where they must rely on their wit and resilience to overcome challenges and adversaries.

7. The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Directed by Terry Gilliam, ‘The Brothers Grimm’ is a fantasy comedy film that takes a unique spin on the legendary fairy tale collectors. Starring Matt Damon as Will Grimm and Heath Ledger as Jacob Grimm, the film follows the brothers as they encounter supernatural elements while traveling through French-occupied Germany. Tasked with confronting a real witch terrorizing a village, they must navigate treacherous forests and face their deepest fears. In connection to ‘Damsel,’ both films explore the darker aspects of fairy tales and folklore, intertwining elements of fantasy with themes of resilience and survival against formidable adversaries.

6. Labyrinth (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson, ‘Labyrinth‘ is a fantasy film that follows Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly), on a quest to rescue her kidnapped brother from the Goblin King (David Bowie). In this visually enchanting world, filled with puppets and magical creatures, Sarah navigates a labyrinth within thirteen hours. The film’s narrative weaves a tale of self-discovery, friendship, and overcoming obstacles. In contrast to ‘Damsel,’ ‘Labyrinth’ explores a coming-of-age journey with a mix of whimsy and danger. Both films share the theme of protagonists facing fantastical challenges, but ‘Labyrinth’ adds a touch of musicality and puppetry to its magical storytelling.

5. The Princess Bride (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner, ‘The Princess Bride‘ is a timeless fairy tale adventure that combines romance, humor, and swashbuckling action. Adapted from William Goldman’s novel, the film tells the story of Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), and her true love, Westley (Cary Elwes). Filled with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and unexpected twists, ‘The Princess Bride’ is a beloved classic. In relation to ‘Damsel,’ both films share a whimsical yet heartfelt exploration of love and resilience within a fairy tale context. While ‘Damsel’ leans into darker fantasy elements, ‘The Princess Bride’ captivates audiences with its blend of humor, romance, and adventure in a fantastical setting.

4. I Kill Giants (2018)

‘I Kill Giants,’ adapted from the eponymous graphic novel by Kelly and Ken Niimura, shares thematic similarities with ‘Damsel’ in its exploration of resilience and unexpected challenges. Directed by Anders Walter, the film follows Barbara Thorson, a young girl who escapes into a fantasy world where she battles giants threatening her town. Madison Wolfe stars as Barbara, with Zoe Saldana in a supporting role. The narrative delves into the complexities of coping with personal struggles through fantastical escapism. Both films offer poignant stories of individuals confronting unforeseen adversities, showcasing the power of imagination and courage. While ‘Damsel’ intertwines fantasy with dark drama, ‘I Kill Giants’ focuses on a young girl’s emotional journey through an imaginative lens.

3. A Monster Calls (2016)

Adapted from Patrick Ness’s novel, ‘A Monster Calls‘ resonates thematically with ‘Damsel’ by exploring resilience amid adversity. Directed by J.A. Bayona, the film centers on Conor O’Malley (Lewis MacDougall), who copes with his mother’s illness through encounters with a tree monster (Liam Neeson). The narrative navigates the emotional complexities of grief and acceptance, using fantasy elements as metaphors for real-world challenges. Both films engage audiences with poignant tales of individuals confronting life’s unexpected trials, offering a blend of dark fantasy and emotional depth.

2. The Legend of Tomiris (2019)

‘The Legend of Tomiris’ and ‘Damsel’ diverge in genre and setting, yet they share a common thread of strong female protagonists navigating challenging circumstances. While ‘Damsel’ leans into dark fantasy, ‘The Legend of Tomiris’ offers a historical epic that follows the life of a powerful historical figure. Directed by Akan Satayev, the film delves into the life of Queen Tomiris of the Massagetae, a formidable warrior and leader. Starring Almira Tursyn, the plot unfolds as Tomiris battles for her people’s freedom against invaders. Both films co-relate with themes of resilience, treachery, and survival, showcasing the strength and determination of women in the face of adversity.

1. Crimson Peak (2015)

Guillermo del Toro’s mesmerizing Gothic romance, ‘Crimson Peak,’ captivates audiences with its blend of love, horror, and dark secrets. Starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain, the film unfolds the haunting tale of an aspiring author who discovers unsettling truths within a decaying mansion. As with ‘Damsel,’ ‘Crimson Peak’ delves into the complexities of human relationships amid sinister circumstances. Both films navigate themes of deception, survival, and resilience, albeit in different settings and genres. ‘Crimson Peak’ immerses viewers in a visually stunning world of Gothic horror and forbidden love, mirroring ‘Damsel’s exploration of treachery and survival within a dark fantasy realm.

Read More: Is Damsel Based on a True Story or a Book?