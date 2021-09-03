Helmed by Jim Henson based on a screenplay primarily credited with Terry Jones, ‘Labyrinth’ is a compelling and enticing 1986 fantasy musical comedy film. The story of the film follows Sarah, a 16-year-old teenager, who must embark upon a perilous journey through a diabolical maze to rescue her toddler brother Toby. In the meantime, the Goblin King intensifies the challenges.

Initially, the movie was a box office failure, but it has earned a cult status among critics and fans. A juvenile Jennifer Connelly acts against David Bowie in the central role to bring the dreamy fantasy world to life. The otherworldly feel of the movie is something that strikes the audience as an unforgettable visual experience. You must be wondering about the locations where the film was shot, and in that case, allow us to take you back into the titular labyrinth.

Labyrinth Filming Locations

‘Labyrinth’ was filmed in locations in and around the US and the UK. Filming commenced on April 15, 1985, and was wrapped up by September 6 of the same year. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

New York City, New York

Some scenes were filmed at New York City, the iconic metropolis located in the eponymous state of New York. The opening sequence was predominantly filmed in the city. The scene where Sarah runs across a street was filmed at Castle Heights Avenue and North Broadway, in the Upper Nyack neighborhood of the city.

Sarah shortly veers into an alley. The scene was filmed at 474 Piermont Avenue, in the Piermont area of NYC.

Sarah keeps running onto a front yard. The scene was filmed outside a property located at 60 Hudson Avenue in New York’s Haverstraw neighborhood.

Sarah runs through the back to reach 67 Sharp Street, in the same neighborhood.

Hertfordshire, England

The magical ambiance was created in a studio location in England. The crew filmed the majority of these scenes in a controlled environment in Elstree Studios, a cluster of studios located around Borehamwood and Elstree in Hertfordshire County.

The production team crafted sets on soundstages on the studio, including stages 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 6 (also known as the Star Wars Stage). The Star Wars Stage stood in for the Goblin City and the Shaft of Hands sequences.

Forest scenes were filmed on Stage 2, and the Four Guards sequence was filmed on Stage 7. The interior of Sarah’s house was created on a set on Stage 3, while the exterior structure was built in the back lot of the stage, known as “The Mound.” Stages 1, 2, 3, and 4 were demolished shortly afterward, in 1989. The backlot area was leveled in 2013.

Buckinghamshire, England

The crew filmed another exterior sequence on location in England. In the opening sequence, one can catch a glimpse of the West Wycombe Park, an 18th-century country house located near the village of West Wycombe in Buckinghamshire County.

