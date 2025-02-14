Where was Apple TV+’s The Gorge Filmed?

Helmed by Scott Derrickson, ‘The Gorge’ is an Apple TV+ thriller that blends high-octane action with psychological tension. The film stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two elite operatives assigned to guard towers stationed on opposite ends of an expansive, highly classified gorge—an abyss that conceals a terrifying, unknown threat. Their mission: protect the world from whatever lurks within, even though neither of them fully understands the nature of the danger they are sworn to contain.

As days turn into weeks, the two form a connection across the void, communicating from a distance and finding solace in their shared isolation. But their uneasy calm is shattered when the truth about the gorge is finally revealed—a revelation so cataclysmic that it threatens not only their lives but the fate of humanity itself. Forced to rely on each other, they must navigate a relentless battle of survival, where both their physical endurance and psychological resilience are pushed to the absolute limit. With breathtaking cinematography capturing both the haunting beauty and the relentless tension of their surroundings, ‘The Gorge’ delivers a nerve-wracking spectacle that keeps audiences on edge until the very last frame.

The Gorge Filming Locations

The filming of ‘The Gorge’ spanned Norway, the UK, and California, utilizing diverse locations to heighten its atmospheric tension. Key sites included Rauma, Norway’s stunning landscapes, as well as London and Wales in the UK. Principal photography ran from March to June 2023.

Rauma, Norway

The stunning landscapes of Rauma, Norway, provided the perfect backdrop for ‘The Gorge,’ adding a sense of isolation and grandeur essential to the film’s narrative. The production team chose this location for its breathtaking fjords, towering mountains, and deep valleys, creating an otherworldly yet realistic setting. One of the primary filming spots was Trollstigen, a famous mountain road known for its sharp curves and dramatic elevation changes. This location played a crucial role in enhancing the suspenseful atmosphere, as the characters navigate treacherous terrain while guarding the mysterious gorge. Another significant filming site was the Romsdalen Valley, home to the Troll Wall, the tallest vertical rock face in Europe. This imposing cliffside added a foreboding element to the story, emphasizing the sheer danger and unknown forces lurking in the gorge. Additionally, the Rauma River winds through the valley, contributing to the film’s eerie yet visually striking aesthetic.

Miles Teller, who stars in the film, shared his excitement about filming in the european country in an interview, stating, “We kind of filmed all over, especially like in the beginning of the movie, and some of the surrounding areas were shot up in Land of the Midnight Sun, which that was my first time there and I found that stunning.” The use of natural Norwegian landscapes heightened the film’s tension and allowed the cinematographers to create visually stunning sequences, utilizing the contrast between the serene environment and the looming danger beneath. The raw beauty of the country and rugged terrain ultimately became an integral part of The Gorge’s immersive storytelling.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom served as a crucial filming location for ‘The Gorge,’ providing a blend of urban and controlled studio environments. Filming took place in London, capturing the city’s vibrant yet intense atmosphere, which likely contributed to the high-stakes espionage or intelligence-based elements of the story. The use of London’s streets and architecture added a realistic, modern edge, enhancing the film’s action sequences. In addition to real-world locations, production moved to Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, located at Warner Drive, Leavesden, Watford WD25 7LR. This renowned studio, famous for housing blockbuster productions, allowed the team to shoot complex sequences in a controlled environment, including special effects-driven scenes.

Teller also mentioned, “We were in Wales, we were in, um, you know, all over England.” Additionally, portions of the film were shot in Llandudno, Conwy, Wales, a picturesque seaside town known for its Victorian architecture and scenic coastline. This location introduced a contrasting element to the film’s tone, blending natural beauty with the tension of the unfolding mystery. The combination of London’s urban sprawl, Leavesden’s state-of-the-art studio setups, and Wales’ coastal charm created a visually dynamic and immersive backdrop, seamlessly integrating different elements of the film’s world.

California

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California played a key role in filming ‘The Gorge.’ Located at 20250 Vandegrift Blvd, Oceanside, this vast military installation provided a realistic setting for high-intensity sequences, particularly those involving combat training, security operations, or tactical maneuvers. With its expansive open fields, rugged hills, and proximity to the coastline, Camp Pendleton’s diverse terrain allowed the filmmakers to stage action-heavy sequences with an authentic military feel. The location was particularly effective in depicting the physical and psychological strain on the characters as they navigated challenging landscapes while confronting an unseen threat.

While the film utilized real-world locations like Camp Pendleton, Teller revealed the extensive use of practical effects and set construction to bring the gorge to life. He explained, “As far as the CGI goes, I mean, we built all of these set pieces, you know. We had the tower built, we had, you know, the rocks built. We, you know, through the water with the waterfalls.” He continued, “Even just when we’re walking kind of through the gorge, they filled a soundstage with trees and grass. And the horses—when the horse fight happens—that is all real. Staged out of the way of these horses on a stage.” Teller further added, “Which is so much fun because, you know, you get to have that adventure as a person and through your character. But also, you get to show up every day, and you’re walking.” This blend of real-world locations and meticulously crafted practical sets ensured that ‘The Gorge’ delivered an immersive experience, balancing natural landscapes with the intensity of the film’s high-stakes action.

