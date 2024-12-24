10 Movies Like Anora You Must See

Sean Baker’s comedy-drama film ‘Anora’ revolves around Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, an erotic dancer whose life turns around when she marries a client named Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov, the son of a reputed Russian oligarch named Nikolai Zakharov. Her dream of leading an unbelievable life with her husband gets threatened when the billionaire and his wife, Galina, send a few men to find their child and bring the latter back to them. The Palme d’Or-winning movie explores the world of sex work and the themes of dignity, agency over life, and love through empathetic lenses. Interestingly, the film has drawn comparisons to several classics and noteworthy works since its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, including the following selections!

10. Dancing at the Blue Iguana (2000)

Michael Radford’s erotic film ‘Dancing at the Blue Iguana’ sheds light on the workings of a strip club beyond the prejudices associated with the sex industry. The movie is mainly set at the Blue Iguana, an adult entertainment club in San Fernando Valley, California, similar to Anora’s workplace HQ (Headquarters). Through the lives of the employees working at the establishment, the 2000 film establishes that exotic dancers are much more than mere bodies, like ‘Anora’ brings dignity to the profession of its protagonist. In a world where erotic performers are marginalized and exploited, both these movies approach them with utmost empathy and compassion.

9. Whore (1991)

Ken Russell’s satirical drama film ‘Whore’ offers a comprehensive exploration of the world of sex work, making it an ideal companion piece to ‘Anora.’ The British filmmaker partially relied on a pseudo-documentary format to follow Liz, a sex worker who deals with numerous predicaments in the line of her work. Like Anora, who is forced to join three men to find her husband and annul her marriage with him, the protagonist loses her agency over her life because of her profession. She is often controlled by her pimp, Blake, who stops her from doing what she wants.

In Sean Baker’s work, Anora retaliates against the men who touch her without her consent and even calls one of them a potential rapist. She also fights a man who tries to kiss her without her permission in a significant scene in the film. Similarly, ‘Whore’ explores a sex worker’s agency over her body through Liz’s experiences with men.

8. The Girlfriend Experience (2009)

Steven Soderbergh’s slice-of-life film ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is primarily about the service Anora offers to Vanya Zakharov. In the 2009 movie, Christine, professionally known as Chelsea, is an escort who boasts a high-end New York City-based clientele. What makes her different from her peers is that she offers her clients the “girlfriend experience” through her presence and conversations, which is what Anora gives Vanya when he pays her to become his girlfriend for a week. Through Chelsea and Anora, Soderbergh and Sean Baker explore a different dimension of sex work that is not usually acknowledged or valued. The protagonists’ services also humanize their line of work in both of these films.

7. House of Tolerance (2011)

The scenes in ‘Anora’ that are set in the strip club HQ (Headquarters) introduce viewers to the nuances in the lives of sex workers and erotic dancers. The women at the place share camaraderie, jealousy, and even hatred at times. Anora and her colleague, Diamond, nurture an intense rivalry, which eventually paves the way for a fight involving the two performers. Bertrand Bonello’s French film ‘House of Tolerance’ also explores similar intense relationships involving sex workers but within the setting of a 20th-century Parisian brothel. The women working at the place deal with disputes and rivalries of various kinds, reminding us of Anora’s relationship with Diamond. Ultimately, both movies highlight how much sex workers and erotic performers fight, tolerate, and struggle for their survival.

6. Hustlers (2019)

Lorene Scafaria’s ‘Hustlers’ is a crime-comedy film about ambitious exotic dancers like Anora. The movie revolves around Destiny and Ramona, two erotic performers who join hands together to take advantage of their wealthy clients. Their new scheme makes them rich but also lands them in trouble. Even though Anora doesn’t commit any crime like Destiny and Ramona, all three of them share the same ambition to succeed in life and build a secure future. Irrespective of the different ways or methods they choose, the three exotic dancers are part of the same world. ‘Hustlers’ also invites viewers to New York City, like ‘Anora,’ only to show the region in a different light.

5. Zola (2020)

In ‘Anora,’ the titular erotic dancer’s life turns upside down when she agrees to join Vanya Zakharov for a one-week trip as his exclusive companion. The two then leave for Las Vegas, which paves the way for an eventful journey. A similar journey forms the main narrative of Janicza Bravo’s crime film ‘Zola,’ which centers on the titular exotic dancer’s weekend trip to Florida to make quick cash. Both Anora and Zola work as adult entertainment dancers and are ambitious when they are working. They take a drastic turn from their everyday lives for more money, only to be involved in dire predicaments. ‘Anora’ and ‘Zola’ introduce viewers to the unpredictability present in the sex industry, where workers have to make rash decisions for their survival.

4. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

‘Anora’ is also about the collision of two different worlds. The titular protagonist represents the marginalized realm of sex workers and erotic dancers, while Vanya Zakharov represents the flashy, exclusive universe of wealth and higher social status. The central conflict in the comedy-drama is born out of the meeting of these two polar opposite worlds, which happens through Anora and Vanya’s marriage. Mike Figgis’ ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ is also a moving drama about colliding worlds. In the 1995 tearjerker, a sex worker named Sera falls for Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter.

While Anora and Vanya’s relationship dynamics differ from the togetherness cherished by Ben and Sera, both women suffer due to their partners’ out-of-control lifestyles. While the young Russian man leads a carefree life with little regard for the concerns of his wife, the former Hollywood bigshot immerses himself in alcohol and does not care for his worrying partner. The movie also presents the gloomy side of Las Vegas, one of the locations of ‘Anora.’

3. Tangerine (2015)

Nearly a decade before ‘Anora,’ Sean Baker explored the world of sex work and humanized sex workers through the comedy-drama film ‘Tangerine.’ The movie follows Sin-Dee Rella, a sex worker who learns that her boyfriend cheated on her while she was imprisoned. The news infuriates her enough for her to embark on a journey to teach him and his new partner a lesson. Sin-Dee’s disappointment and anger towards her boyfriend are not drastically different from Anora’s reaction to Vanya Zakharov’s disappearance from her life. Both these protagonists suffer from betrayal and unrequited love while leading their respective lives as sex workers. Furthermore, Anora and Sin-Dee’s search for their partners forms the principal storylines of these two films.

2. The Life of Oharu (1952)

Kenji Mizoguchi’s period drama film ‘The Life of Oharu’ delves into the prejudices associated with sex work through the life of Oharu, a concubine who served a Japanese feudal lord. In Sean Baker’s movie, Anora is repeatedly disrespected by individuals who use derogatory words such as “hooker” and “prostitute.” Their behavior towards her alienates her in a world that isn’t ready to accept her and her agency over her life. Similarly, Oharu is shamed by the people around her and ostracized by her community for being a concubine. Both works shed light on the stigma associated with sex work in different contexts.

1. Nights of Cabiria (1957)

One of Sean Baker’s principal inspirations behind ‘Anora’ is the Italian film ‘Nights of Cabiria,’ co-written and directed by the legendary Federico Fellini. The classic movie revolves around a sex worker named Cabiria Ceccarelli, who seeks true love. Her dream materializes when she finds her “soulmate,” who turns her life around. Both Anora and Cabiria share the same profession and look for the near-impossible in their respective partners. After they open new chapters of their lives with their lovers, they lose control over their lives, exposing themselves to vulnerability and tragedy.

The closing scene of ‘Anora’ unignorably resembles the final sequences of Fellini’s timeless film, which was a sweet surprise for Baker while filming the same. In an interview given to IndieWire, the filmmaker described the portion as an “unintentional nod to the film that actually inspired it.”

