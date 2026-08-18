Throughout history, romantic relationships have been the driving force behind some of the best works of art. So, when we speak about stories where such relationships take a turn for the worse, it is only more fodder for a dramatic tale. If you are disenchanted by the many romantic comedies out there and want to watch films where a character in a committed relationship looks for happiness elsewhere, Prime Video offers you a variety of options in the stories that explore a different side of love. Here, we bring you four films that showcase such stories.

9. Infidelity (2020)

‘Infidelity’ revolves around estranged sisters Lena and Tracy, who share a dark past and a distaste for each other. Although Lena is in a loving marriage with Sergey, their relationship is devoid of any physical contact, leaving her sexually unsatisfied. Lena tries to reach out to her husband in every way possible, but grows quite jealous when she finds out about her husband’s infidelity. Incidentally, Sergey is cheating on Lena with her sister, Tracy. Thus, Lena decides to take matters into her own hands and seduce Tracy’s husband to fulfill her desires. However, this tangled web of adultery and lies does not end well for either sister, as a terrifying incident throws both families into a downward spiral. You can check out the film here.

8. The Loft (2014)

In Erik Van Looy’s ‘The Loft,’ a group of filthy rich, married men get themselves a loft, which serves as the place where they enjoy moments with their mistresses. It’s the perfect place for fun, especially since no one other than the men knows about it. Everything works just fine until one day, one of the men finds a girl murdered in the loft. Along with the body is a message written in blood. Clearly, someone used one of their keys to enter the apartment, leading to a dispute within the group. With their marriages at risk and a murderer nearby, the men have to be very careful about whom to trust anymore. ‘The Loft’ stars Karl Urban, James Marsden, Wentworth Miller, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Eric Stonestreet. You can watch the erotic thriller right here to find out what fate has in store for the men.

7. Sylvie’s Love (2020)

Eugene Ashe’s ‘Sylvie’s Love’ centers on the attraction of two people, Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), that persists after years of distance, even though times have changed in multifarious ways. From their first meeting in Harlem, where Sylvie’s father hired Robert to work at his record store, to their affair, despite Sylvie’s marriage to a man away at war, to the respective professional pursuits that separated them, to their second encounter five years later, only to be conflicted by the clash between their mutual attraction and distinct careers, Sylvie and Robert undergo a lot while wondering if they want to be with each other or a career of their choice. To find out, you can stream the romantic drama right here.

6. Match Point (2005)

Directed by Woody Allen, ‘Match Point’ shows a man named Chris (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who falls for his brother-in-law’s fiancée, Nola (Scarlett Johansson). While Chris tries to keep the affair private, unwilling to let go of the wealth his marriage has brought him, Nola wants to be with Chris so badly that she is ready to spill the truth to the public. Things get more complicated and dark when Nola gets pregnant, a fact Chris doesn’t want anyone to know about. Raw in its depiction of the streamy infidelity and featuring an unexpected twist that will have you awe at fate and luck, ‘Match Point’ is as taboo as it is sexy. You can watch the movie here.

5. In Secret (2013)

Based on French novelist Émile Zola’s 1867 novel ‘Thérèse Raquin’ and Neal Bell’s 2009 stage play of the same name, ‘In Secret’ is directed by Charlie Stratton. A typical infidelity movie whose force lies in its cast, the film is set in the 19th century and follows Thérèse Raquin, who was married off against her wishes to her cousin, Camille, by her aunt. However, the arrival of Camille’s attractive friend, Laurent LeClaire, awakens the top of her dormant sexual urges, and the two begin an affair. Unfortunately, things don’t end well for them in more than one way. Three deaths occur in this affair, and all of them are tragic, which is often the case in love. Isn’t it? ‘In Secret’ stars Elizabeth Olsen as Thérèse Raquin, Tom Felton as Camille Raquin, Oscar Isaac as Laurent LeClaire, and Jessica Lange as Thérèse’s aunt. You can watch the film here.

4. The Deep Blue Sea (2011)

Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston, Ann Mitchell, and Simon Russell Beale, this romantic drama explores the romantic affair between Hester Collyer, the younger wife of Sir William Collyer, who is a High Court judge, and World War II Royal Air Force pilot Freddie Page who is still grappling with the traumas of the war. The film is set in 1950, which means World War II has just gotten over, and we see Hester trying to take her own life, but she fails. After this, we get to see her dilemma in the form of flashbacks, i.e., how her married life with Beale brought stability but was devoid of sexual passion, whereas her affair with Freddie brought passion but had no stability. She is thus stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. The film is directed by Terence Davies. You can watch it here.

3. Afterglow (1997)

Alan Rudolph’s ‘Afterglow’ explores a two-way love triangle and the chaos it leads to. We follow two couples, Lucky and Phyllis, and Jeffrey and Marianne, who are leading unhappy married lives. Soon, Lucky meets the much younger Marianne, and they start an affair, and the same happens with Phyllis and the much younger Jeffrey. However, their personal struggles come in the way of their newfound desires and lead to an unexpected conclusion that is as poignant as their primary stages were, if not more. Starring Nick Nolte, Julie Christie, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Jonny Lee Miller, ‘Afterglow’ is an intimate and mature drama about the anguish and guilt of infidelity in the absence of attachment. You can watch the film right here.

2. Gehraiyaan (2022)

‘Gehraiyaan’ follows 30-year-old Alisha Khanna (Deepika Padukone), a yoga instructor who struggles to provide for her unemployed boyfriend. She also lives with severe anxiety issues stemming from her mother’s death by suicide and is depressed because her career seems to be going nowhere. However, when all hope seems lost, her cousin, Tia, and Tia’s fiancé, Zain, arrive to brighten up her life.

Although Alisha revels in the sudden welcome change, she connects with Zain over their traumatic past and begins a secret affair with him. The rest of the movie follows Alisha as she struggles to accept her decisions, tries her best to make things right, and finally realizes that one must live with the consequences of one’s actions, no matter how dark and hurtful they might be. You can watch the movie here.

1. Unfaithful (2002)

Directed by Adrian Lyne, ‘Unfaithful’ follows a middle-aged wife, Connie Summers (Diane Lane), who falls for a much younger guy named Paul Martel (Olivier Martinez). The affair is steamy and hardcore as the two make love in the most unusual places, without the knowledge of Connie’s husband Edward (Richard Gere). However, this is only until Connie’s husband, Edward (Gere), finds out about the affair and takes a “fatal” step. This ultimately leads him to team up with Connie to keep everything secret. Lust, loyalty, forbidden love, and revenge take center stage in this erotic thriller that is as pleasure-seeking as it is ambivalent. You can watch the movie here.

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