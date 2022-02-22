5. Infidelity (2020)

‘Infidelity’ revolves around estranged sisters Lena and Tracy, who share a dark past and a distaste for each other. Although Lena is in a loving marriage with Sergey, their relationship is devoid of any physical contact, leaving her sexually unsatisfied. Lena tries to reach out to her husband in every way possible but grows quite jealous when she finds out about her husband’s infidelity. Incidentally, Sergey is cheating on Lena with her sister Tracy, and thus, taking matters into her own hands, Lena seduces Tracy’s husband in an effort to fulfill her own desires. However, this tangled web of infidelity and lies does not end well for either sister as a terrifying murder throws both families into a downward spiral.

4. Unfaithful (2002)

‘Unfaithful’ revolves around married couple Edward and Connie, who reside in Westchester County with their eight-year-old son. Although their marriage is happy, it lacks physical intimacy and passion, forming a rift between the two. As a person, Connie is quite faithful and loves her husband. Yet, when she runs into Paul, a strikingly handsome book collector, she is unable to resist his advances and ends up sleeping with him. However, the affair has a fatal consequence, and the movie heads towards a tension-filled climax as Paul turns up bludgeoned to death.

3. Walk The Line (2005)

The whole world is a witness to Johnny Cash and June Carter’s fairytale-like love story. The two met while on tour, and their connection spawned a story of romance that has been celebrated by generations past and present. However, the start of their relationship was quite controversial as Johnny was still married to Vivian Liberto at that time. Although his musical career soared when he was touring with June by his side, Johnny’s marriage to Vivian soon fell apart. ‘Walk The Line’ explores the very infidelity and unfaithfulness that led to the end of Johnny Cash’s first marriage.

2. Gehraiyaan (2022)

‘Gehraiyaan’ follows 30-year-old Alisha Khanna, a yoga instructor who struggles to provide for her unemployed boyfriend. She also lives with severe anxiety issues stemming from her mother’s suicide and is depressed because her career seems to be going nowhere. However, when all hope seems lost, her cousin, Tia, and Tia’s fiancé, Zain, arrive to brighten up her life. Although Alisha revels in the sudden welcome change, she connects with Zain over their traumatic past and begins a secret affair with him. The rest of the movie follows Alisha as she struggles to accept her decisions, tries her best to make things right, and finally realizes that one must live with the consequences of one’s actions no matter how dark and hurtful they might be.

1. John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Teenager John Tucker is a serial dater who has cheated on every single girlfriend he has had so far. Yet, he manages to keep each relationship away from the other by swearing each girl into secrecy, claiming that his father does not let him date during basketball season. Nevertheless, when three of his girlfriends suddenly become aware of his cheating ways, they enlist the help of another girl, Kate, determined to hurt John once and for all. Although the plan advances smoothly initially, things begin going awry when Kate starts falling for John’s brother Scott; she finds herself stuck in a dilemma between following her heart or the plan she signed up for.

