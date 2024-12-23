Anora: Are Nikolai and Galina Zakharov Based on Real Russian Oligarchs?

In Sean Baker’s comedy-drama film ‘Anora,’ Nikolai Zakharov and Galina Zakharova are two Russian oligarchs who are also the parents of Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov, who marries Anora/Ani without the permission of his family. When the two hotshots learn about the wedding of their child, they set out to find ways to annul the marriage. The couple even lands in the United States from Russia to ensure that Vanya will no longer be with a sex worker. The two characters are introduced towards the end of the movie after an intriguing build-up, succeeding in leaving an impression on the viewers!

Nikolai and Galina Zakharov Are Fictional Oligarchs Created by Sean Baker

Sean Baker conceived ‘Anora’ with minimal roots in reality. The filmmaker has always been interested in the Russian-Armenian community of Brighton Beach, New York City, thanks to the Russian heritage of the Armenian actor and the director’s longtime collaborator, Karren Karagulian, who plays Toros in the comedy-drama movie. His interest was piqued when he learned about a woman who was kidnapped and held as collateral by the mob because her Russian-American husband owed money to the group. Even though the real-life story left an impression on Baker, he wasn’t keen on making a mob or gangster film.

Thus, Baker decided to develop this thread into ‘Anora’ by changing the identities and lives of the people involved. Over the years, the filmmaker has explored sex work and the sex industry through numerous films, including ‘Tangerine’ and ‘Red Rocket.’ In a way, he conceived ‘Anora’ by combining these two realms that have intrigued him for years. That was when the idea of integrating Russian oligarchy into the story of a sex worker dawned on him. “I was interested in exploring the theme of the power dynamics within the sex work world, and we thought, ‘Oh, perhaps a young sex worker marrying the son of a billionaire would put us in that situation,’” Baker told Variety.

The concept of Anora battling against a billionaire paved the way for the birth of Nikolai and Galina Zakharov. The idea was “validated” by Baker’s Russian-American consultant, who was amused by the pitch instantly. “I was on a Zoom call with a Russian American consultant for another project, and I pitched the idea: ‘What if she was a sex worker who married the son of a Russian oligarch?’ She laughed out loud,” the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter about creating Nikolai.

Nikolai and Galina Zakharov Introduce the Power Dynamics in the Heart of Anora

‘Anora’ is all about the titular sex worker’s efforts to safeguard her dignity in a world where she is disrespected for doing a job that helps her survive in a place like New York City. To shine a light on her hardships, Sean Baker also wanted characters who are on the opposite spectrum. Nikolai and Galina Zakharov are two oligarchs who demand and earn the respect of the people around them just by existing. They are reputed figures who have the world under their soles. The husband and wife are wealthy and politically influential, which enhances their “power” when they stand against Anora, a sex worker/erotic dancer who has to struggle a lot to survive day after day.

Through the aforementioned power dynamics, Baker’s film explores how hard life is for a sex worker when one’s clients are mostly part of the upper class of society. Despite being revered and admired, Nikolai and Galina are two uncompassionate beings who won’t hesitate to destroy a defenseless young woman’s life to safeguard the reputation of their son. On the other hand, irrespective of the disrespect she faces, Anora is a poor soul who fights hard to protect her marriage. Through these characters, Baker’s movie clarifies that individuals are beyond their social statuses, professions, and, most importantly, prejudices associated with their jobs.

Nikolai and Galina’s existence as two Russian oligarchs is integral to the narrative of ‘Anora,’ even though they do not have real-life counterparts. By placing Anora among them, the film commendably brings out the nuances of her life and struggles.

