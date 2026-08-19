26 Best Gangster Movies on Netflix (August 2026)

The world of crime has often been a thing of fascination for the people who aren’t in it. We wonder about the gangsters, their lifestyle, how they get where they get, the power and danger that their position brings them, and how they’re able to sleep after having all the blood on their hands. These questions have led the filmmakers to make up stories, often deriving from the real ones, to shed some light on how the other side fares. In these stories, we meet with convoluted characters who are driven by all sorts of motivations.

Among other things, these films become a source for the study of human nature, serving the tales of power struggles and, in some cases, acting as a lesson because things don’t generally end on a high note for the protagonists of these stories. Preaching apart, the audience loves these stories. Thrill, mystery, anticipation, and characters that you can dote on, what more can we want from a tale? When in need of a good old story about the rise and fall of a man who changes the world of crime, Netflix is there to serve you with the best in the genre.

26. 365 Days (2020)

‘365 Days‘ is a controversial Polish erotic thriller that intricately weaves elements of romance, drama, and crime. While it has faced criticism for its explicit content, it undeniably stands out as a compelling gangster movie. The film follows the story of a young woman, Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), kidnapped by a powerful Sicilian mob boss, Massimo (Michele Morrone). Amidst the sensual narrative, Massimo’s ruthless criminal world and his desire for dominance create a tense and suspenseful atmosphere. The film’s portrayal of organized crime, power struggles, and a tumultuous love affair contributes to its allure as a captivating gangster movie with a unique blend of passion and danger. You can watch it here.

25. Buba (2022)

Directed by Arne Feldhusen, ‘Buba’ is a German comedy-drama about a con artist who wants to join the local mafia. How hard can that be? All he has to do is terrible things until he is noticed. But how easy is it to keep doing bad things? Well, for Jakob “Buba” Otto (Bjarne Mädel), who intends to keep his karma in balance, it is pretty easy, especially since bad karma is all about hurting the self, something he is adept at. However, it is nothing compared to organized crime, and thus he, along with his brother Dante (Georg Friedrich), gets involved in it. To find out how that turns out and how brutal Buba’s urge to balance his karma gets, you can watch this hilarious gangster flick right here.

24. Furioza (2021)

Directed by Cyprian T. Olencki, ‘Furioza’ is one of the best gangster action flicks on the platform. Starring Mateusz Damięcki, Mateusz Banasiuk, Mateusz Nedza, Paulina Gałązka, and Weronika Książkiewicz, the film follows Dawid, a doctor who is asked by his ex-lover, policewoman Dzika, to become an informant and infiltrate his brother Kashubian’s gang Furioza. If he disagrees, Kashubian will be sent to jail, and if he does, Kashubian will be safe. Provided Dawid had a past with the Furioza gang, he will have to face it head-on if he intends to go back. Moreover, there are people in the gang who don’t like him since he left his brothers to pursue his career, including the unhinged guy named Golden. However, Dawid agrees. What follows is a revelation of the past and how it collides with the present, which is underscored by the gang politics. You can watch this Polish film right here.

23. Night in Paradise (2020)

A South Korean crime film, ‘Night in Paradise’ is directed by Park Hoon-jung. In the story, we come across a gangster, Tae-gu (Uhm Tae-goo), who loses his sister and niece at the hands of a rival gang. After killing the rival gang’s chairman, he flees to an island where he meets Jae-Yeon (Jeon Yeo-been), who is fighting her demons. As they sympathize, Tae-gu ignores the fact that the threats to his life are still there, and it is only a matter of time before his past catches up to him. To find out what eventually happens to him, you can stream the film here.

22. Gatao: The Last Stray (2021)

The third installment of the ‘Gatao’ Taiwanese crime film franchise, ‘Gatao: The Last Stray’ is directed by Ray Jiang. The term ‘Gatao’ refers to organized crime gangs operating in Taiwan. The film centers on Qing (Cheng Jen-shuo), the lieutenant of North Fort gang leader Ren. When Qing falls for Chi (Nikki Hsieh), a photographer, he is faced with a difficult choice: Choose his brotherhood, which is on the verge of a war with the South Pit gang, or his love. With a gripping screenplay that balances romance and action, ‘Gatao: The Last Stray’ is an impressive gangster drama worthy of appreciation and viewing. You can do the latter right here and find out if the former is true.

21. Hell Dogs (2022)

Based on the eponymous novel by Akio Fukamachi, ‘Hell Dogs’ is a straightforward revenge drama executed with finesse. The film centers on police officer Shogo Kanetaka (Junichi Okada), who is allowed to infiltrate the yakuza to exact revenge on the one responsible for the murder of a loved one. However, there is a catch. He must pretend to be a yakuza member and gain their trust, specifically that of the unhinged Hideki Murooka (Kentaro Sakaguchi), as the two share many similarities as per the police. How hard can it be to manipulate someone like him? Well, it will take Kanetaka time to do that while ensuring that his cover is not blown in any way, as it would mean certain death. Moreover, he will also have to deal with people he hates from his guts but must share a good working relationship with them. Brutal, twisted, and compelling, ‘Hell Dogs’ is just the way it sounds, and thankfully so. You can watch it here.

20. Inside Furioza (2025)

Cyprian T. Olencki’s ‘Inside Furioza’ is a sequel to ‘Furioza,’ and shows the unhinged Golden becoming the new leader of the Furioza gang after the murder of its leader, Kaszub. Bent on giving shape to his personal ambitions, Golden struggles to navigate new criminal territories across borders. With discontent brewing among his past allies, the Furioza gang, under Golden, finds itself between a rock and a hard place as it tries to keep the cops at bay and its new business partners, like the IRA, from betrayal. To add to the mess is Golden’s love life, which seems to be in a toxic spiral. As gritty, dark, and twisted as its predecessor, ‘Inside Furioso’ offers a deeper dive into the functioning of the titular gang in an engrossing manner while also addressing a disturbed man’s rise and fall. You can watch the drama unfold right here.

19. All Day and a Night (2020)

Directed by Joe Robert Cole, ‘All Day and a Night’ stars Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright, Isaiah John, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Kelly Jenrette. It revolves around Jahkor Lincoln (Ashton Sanders), an aspiring rapper who recounts and reflects on his life experiences while serving in prison for murder. We thus get to see how he got involved in petty crimes and developed a thug lifestyle at a young age, something that may have been an inadvertent influence of his father, JD, who is also a thug and is in the same prison. He then started working for a gangster named Big Stunna (Abdul-Mateen II) and killed the latter’s rival, Malcolm. During this time, he also fathered a son with the love of his life, Shantaye. His struggle to be a good husband and father while getting pulled into the world of crime time again, which eventually led him to prison, is what the film showcases in a powerful manner that is underscored by poignancy. You can stream ‘All Day and a Night’ here.

18. Gun City (2018)

If you are a fan of the British gangster-drama series, ‘Peaky Blinders,’ then this is the film that you just can’t miss. It is set around the same time as the series but in a different part of Europe. This Netflix original tells the story of a man who walks the fine line that separates criminals and cops and gets a peek into the best of both worlds or, rather, the worst of both. The year is 1921, and the city is Barcelona. The police are getting tense because some notorious forces are gaining power over the city and are planning something that can change the history of the country. They send one of their own to infiltrate the local mafia. The job of this double agent is to figure out who the mastermind behind the theft of military weapons is. If he doesn’t figure it out soon, the country could very well be thrown into a civil war. Full of action and intrigue and the dapper style of the 1920s, ‘Gun City’ will not let you down. It stars Luis Tosar, Ernesto Alterio, Paco Tous, Jaime Lorente, and Michelle Jenner. You can check out the film here.

17. How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022)

Directed by Maciej Kawulski, the story of the film is told from the POV of an unnamed woman who fell in love with Nikodem “Nikos” Skotarcza (1954-1998), one of the most notorious gangsters in Polish history. Through her, the audience gets to know the rise and fall of the gangster (played by Tomasz Wlosok) in a way that is intimate while having a clear picture of the time and how things were back then, both in general and in the Polish underworld. If you want to know about a gangster who made his presence felt big time, you may watch ‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’ right here.

16. Rogue City (2020)

A bingeworthy French crime drama that centers on an anti-gang squad, ‘Rogue City’ delves deep into the gang culture that has infiltrated the police department in Marseille. With a new police chief, Ange Leonetti, taking charge, the squad, led by Richard Vronski, has to navigate the treacherous waters of crime carefully, tracking down drug lords in their unorthodox ways. If that wasn’t enough, the team also has an internal investigation ongoing based on suspected corruption. Starring Lannick Gautry, Jean Reno, Stanislas Merhar, and Kaaris, ‘Rogue City’ shows how the defenders of justice take it into their own hands when push comes to shove. Does that count as a crime? Be that as it may, in a dangerous city, the only way to survive is to adapt. You can watch the movie here.

15. A Family (2020)

Michihito Fujii’s gritty Japanese gangster drama ‘A Family’ centers on young Kenji Yamamoto (Go Ayano), who is taken in by yakuza boss Shibazaki (Hiroshi Tachi). With no one to call his own, the yakuza becomes Kenji’s new family and Shibazaki, his father. Swearing allegiance to his “family” codes, Kenji is soon imprisoned after taking the fall for a rival gang member’s murder. He is released after 15 years and finds himself in a changed world wherein the yakuza are slowly fading away. Can he find himself a new family all over again? ‘A Family’ brilliantly showcases a lesser-explored angle of the Japanese criminal world from the POV of a guy, lost and conflicted. No less than a dark testimony to the fleeting nature of life, ‘A Family’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

14. Ferry (2021)

A prequel to the crime series ‘Ferry- The Series’ and ‘Undercover,’ in that order, ‘Ferry’ is a Dutch drama directed by Cecilia Verheyden. It centers on Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers), who would go on to become one of the most notorious drug dealers in the Netherlands underworld. In this film, we get an intimate portrait of Ferry, who is sent by his boss, Ralph Brink, a drug lord, to track down the guys who shot Ralph’s son, who now lies in critical condition. As the attackers are found to be from an area he is familiar with, he decides to pay a visit to the place, meet his estranged sister and brother-in-law, and find a love interest. To get to know Ferry better before you start watching ‘Ferry- The Series,’ you may stream the film here.

13. The Night Comes for Us (2018)

This Timo Tjahjanto directorial is an Indonesian action thriller starring Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, both of whom are professional martial artists and common faces in Hollywood action movies that involve martial arts. The film revolves around the elite Six Seas squad of the Triads (a Chinese organized crime syndicate) and focuses on one of its members, Ito (Joe Taslim), who snaps after he is unable to kill a little girl named Reina while on a mission. He kills his co-members and brings Reina to his former teammates. Meanwhile, Triad chief Chien Wu gathers a group of killers to eliminate Ito and Reina. Ito’s former best friend, Arian (Iko Uwais), is also a part of the group. When the time comes, will Ito kill Arian? Or will it be the other way around? As we ponder upon these questions, we are bombarded with high-stakes action sequences that one expects from an Indonesian action flick that keeps us engaged from start to finish. You can watch it here.

12. AKA (2023)

A gripping crime drama that will not let you take your eyes off for even a second, ‘AKA’ centers on Adam Franco (Alban Lenoir), a French undercover agent who infiltrates a criminal gang led by Victor Pastore (Eric Cantona). Victor has connections with Sudanese warlord Moktar Al Tayeb, who was the mastermind behind a bombing in Paris. While everything seems to be going smoothly for Adam, he ends up becoming friends with Victor’s stepson, Jonathan. Will this be a compromise for him? To find out, you can stream the film here.

11. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024)

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ is an Indian Telugu-language action drama. It is the second installment in the ‘Pushpa’ trilogy and follows the titular gangster Pushpa Raj, who rose to notoriety/power by smuggling red sandalwood. While the first movie, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ showed how he began from humble beginnings, this movie shows him taking his smuggling business international. His step does raise profits, and he gets to help his community in better ways. However, he also earns more enemies, including Minister Pratap Reddy, his nephew Buggi Reddy, and other business rivals. There is also IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is bent on grabbing him and branding him with his own sense of justice.

Starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Jagapathi Babu as Pratap Reddy, ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ is a true-to-form gangster drama that seamlessly sews story, drama, action, and romance, to give us a perfect Indian entertainer. One of the highest-grossing Indian movies all over the world, the movie is at your fingertips right here.

10. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is an Indian Hindi-language biographical crime drama. Adapted from S. Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai,’ the film unfolds the compelling narrative of Gangubai Kothewali. Portrayed by Alia Bhatt, Gangubai rises from a coerced life in a brothel, defying destiny’s cruelties. Fearlessly reclaiming her agency, she ascends to power, leveraging underworld ties to command the very world that once victimized her. Bhansali skillfully captures the transformation of a simple Kathiawad girl into a formidable force, offering audiences a riveting portrayal of resilience and empowerment against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. You can watch it here.

9. The Outsider (2018)

Directed by Martin Pieter Zandvliet, this is a gangster film disguised as an action thriller starring Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano, Shioli Kutsuna, and Emile Hirsch. It revolves around Nick Lowell (Leto), a former US marine and the only non-Japanese guy doing time in an Osaka prison. When he saves an inmate of a yakuza clan (the Shiromatsu) from being hanged, he is offered a job by the Shiromatsu upon release. What follows is how he proves his worth to the clan and slowly and rightfully climbs the ladder to become the leader of the Shiromatsu. By incorporating various schemes and plot points underscored by Yakuza culture, ‘The Outsider’ certainly qualifies as a true gangster drama that you can stream right here.

8. The Big Fake (2026)

Directed by Stefano Lodovichi, ‘The Big Fake’ is based on the real-life personality Antonio “Tony” Chichiarelli, a well-known figure in Italy’s criminal and political history. The story is set between the 1960s and 1980s and shows how Toni (his name in the movie; Pietro Castellitto), a painter, is inducted into the criminal world after meeting a woman named Donata (Giulia Michelini). The two meet in Rome, and she introduces him to the profession of forgery. Toni thus begins forging masterpieces to the high society, which lands him in the company of gangsters, eventually getting him involved in two of the most significant events in Italian history, the kidnapping of former Italian prime minister Aldo Moro in 1978 and the 1984 Brink’s Securmark robbery in Rome, which had 35 billion lira ($21 million at the time) stolen from the vaults. With a detailed depiction of crime, gang culture, and a compelling reconstruction of the time, ‘The Big Fake’ offers a surreal yet authentic take on Italian history. It can be streamed here.

7. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie‘ is a gripping crime drama that seamlessly extends the narrative of the acclaimed TV series ‘Breaking Bad.’ Directed by Vince Gilligan, it follows Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) post-Walter White journey as he seeks freedom and redemption. The film dives into the criminal underbelly, depicting Jesse’s struggles to escape the clutches of law enforcement and violent adversaries. Laden with suspense and featuring intense performances, ‘El Camino’ serves as a riveting extension of the Breaking Bad universe, maintaining the show’s legacy of intricate storytelling and offering fans a satisfying exploration of the consequences of a life steeped in crime. You can watch the movie here.

6. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (2026)

Directed by Tom Harper, ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ is a feature sequel to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ drama series. The movie takes place in November 1940 during the Birmingham Blitz. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is spending his solitary retirement at a manor, writing a book on his life. As peaceful as he seems to be, he is pulled back into the action after it is revealed that his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), who was introduced as a kid in Season 6 of the show, is wreaking havoc with his gang, the new Peaky Blinders, in Birmingham. Tommy returns to the city and, upon learning that Duke has made a deal with Nazi Agent John Beckett, who aims to bring down the British economy by introducing counterfeit currency, decides to end the sinister plot. The movie serves as an ending to the life of famed gangster Tommy Shelby, who is finally able to set himself free. You can watch the movie right here.

5. Dhurandhar (2025)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama inspired by real events, depicting how the Indian government sends a spy to Pakistan to infiltrate a crime syndicate in the Lyari neighborhood of Karachi and dismantle it from within. After the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the Indian Intelligence Bureau sends Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) to infiltrate a terrorist gang led by gangster Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). Imbibed with gang politics, including Rehman’s rise as a politician with his own party, his enmity with rival gang leader Babu Dakait, and cooperation with terrorist bigwigs like Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) of the ISI and Azam Cheema, one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, ‘Dhurandhar’ does an interesting job showing the web that Hamza must navigate with a straight face while figuring out a way using his training to destroy Rehman Dakait and his network from inside out. Dark, gory, action-packed, and intel-heavy, the movie does a good job as a gangster thriller. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. You can watch it here.

4. The Outfit (2022)

‘The Outfit’ is a gangster drama told from the POV of a tailor who makes clothes for gangsters. The year is 1956, and the place is Chicago. English cutter Leonard Burling is a master of the craft and has a young woman by the name of Mable as the receptionist. Trouble eventually ensues when two men arrive at the shop with a briefcase that has information about a rat in their organization. What follows is how different people from different gangs arrive at the shop for their own motives, all of which are somehow connected to the rat and are underscored by gang rivalry. With Mark Rylance as Leonard Burling and Zoey Deutch as Mable Shaun, ‘The Outfit’ does a good job as a gangster flick, one that nicely blends the tangible visuals, thanks to strong production design and cinematography, and a well-executed plot. The movie can be streamed here.

3. True Romance (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott, ‘True Romance’ follows lovers Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) and Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) as they try to escape the mob and cops with a bag full of cocaine. Clarence kills Alabama’s pimp, Drexl (Gary Oldman), to ensure he doesn’t follow her as they head to start a new life elsewhere. However, when the couple discovers drugs in the guy’s bag, which Clarence stole, they reach out to Clarence’s estranged father, Clifford (Dennis Hopper), a retired police officer, for help. Clifford, in turn, is interrogated by mobster Blue Lou Boyle’s consigliere Concotti (Christopher Walken). It was Boyle who had hired Drexl to steal the cocaine, which belonged to a third party. Meanwhile, Clarence and Alabama try to make a deal using the cocaine with film producer Lee Donowitz (Saul Rubinek), also a drug trafficker. With an informant somewhere among them, it is only a matter of time before things get out of hand. Written by Quentin Tarantino, ‘True Romance’ is a cult classic crime drama you can stream right here.

2. Donnie Brasco (1997)

Directed by Mike Newell, ‘Donnie Brasco’ is based on real events and follows Donnie Brasco (real name Joseph D. Pistone), whom Lefty Ruggiero, a member of the Bonanno crime family, takes under his wing in late 1970s New York City. Pistone is an undercover FBI agent tasked with gathering as much information as possible about organized crime. His objective eventually leads him to spend over 3 years in organized crime with Ruggiero, during which he learns the rules of the “trade” and applies them as needed to earn Ruggiero’s and his peers’ trust. The movie borrows from Pistone’s non-fiction book ‘Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia’ to showcase how the people involved in organized crime functioned, the system, the mannerisms, the etiquette, the chain of command, the trust, and the dangers. Starring Al Pacino as Lefty Ruggiero and Johnny Depp as Joseph D. Pistone / Donnie Brasco, ‘Donnie Brasco’ is a must-watch for fans of the crime genre. It can be streamed here.

1. The Irishman (2019)

From legendary director Martin Scorsese, this is a true-to-form gangster drama starring his go-to actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel. The film is Scorsese’s first venture with Al Pacino, something we cannot question but only heave a sigh of relief for. It is based on the 2004 book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.’ It showcases a historical episode in 1950s Pennsylvania from the POV of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his involvement with the Bufalino crime family and in the mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), a labor union leader, in 1975 at the age of 62. The film received 10 Academy Award nominations and is a must-watch for all gangster film fanatics out there. You can stream it here.

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