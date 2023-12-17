26 Best Gangster Movies on Netflix (August 2026)

The world of crime has, often, been a thing of fascination for the people who aren’t in it. We wonder about the gangsters, their lifestyle, how they get where they get, the power and danger that their position brings them, and how they’re able to sleep after having all the blood on their hands. These questions have led the filmmakers to make up stories, often deriving from the real ones, to shed some light on how the other side fares. In these stories, we meet with convoluted characters who are driven by all sorts of motivations. Among other things, these films become a source for the study of human nature, serving the tales of power struggles, and, in some cases, acting as a lesson, because things don’t generally end on a high note for the protagonists of these stories. Preaching apart, the audience loves these stories.

Thrill, mystery, anticipation, and characters that you can dote on, what more can we want from a tale? When in need of a good old story about the rise and fall of a man who changes the world of crime, Netflix is there to serve you with the best ones ever. The following is the list of really good gangster movies on Netflix. You can also watch many of these crime movies on Hulu or Amazon Prime. The list includes black gangster movies on Netflix.

10. Night in Paradise (2020)

A South Korean crime film, ‘Night in Paradise’ is directed by Park Hoon-jung. In the story, we come across a gangster Tae-gu who loses his sister and niece at the hands of a rival gang. After killing the rival gang’s chairman, he flees to an island where he meets Jae-Yeon who is fighting her own demons. As they sympathize, Tae-gu ignores the fact that the threats to his life are still there and it is only a matter of time before his past catches up to him. To find out what eventually happens to him, you can stream the film here.

9. The Night Comes for Us (2018)

This Timo Tjahjanto directorial is an Indonesian action thriller starring Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, both of whom are professional martial artists and common faces in Hollywood action movies that involve martial arts. The film revolves around the elite Six Seas squad of the Triads (a Chinese organized crime syndicate) and focuses on one of its members, Ito (Joe Taslim) who snaps after he is unable to kill a little girl named Reina while on a mission. He kills his co-members and brings Reina to his former teammates. Meanwhile, Triad chief Chien Wu gathers a group of killers to eliminate Ito and Reina. Ito’s former best friend Arian (Iko Uwais) is also a part of the group. When the time comes, will Ito kill Arian? Or will it be the other way around? As we ponder upon these questions, we are bombarded with high-stakes action sequences that one expects from an Indonesian action flick that keeps us engaged from start to finish. You can watch it here.

8. Ferry (2021)

A prequel to the crime series ‘Ferry- The Series’ and ‘Undercover’, in that order, ‘Ferry’ is a Dutch drama directed by Cecilia Verheyden. It centers on Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers) who would go on to become one of the most notorious drug dealers in the Netherlands underworld. In this film, we get an intimate portrait of Ferry who is sent by his boss Ralph Brink, a drug lord, to track down the guys who shot Ralph’s son who now lies in a critical condition. As the attackers are found to be from an area he is familiar with, he decides to pay a visit to the place and meets his estranged sister and brother-in-law as well as finds a love interest. To get to know Ferry better before you start watching ‘Ferry- The Series,’ you may stream the film here.

7. All Day and a Night (2020)

Directed by Joe Robert Cole, ‘All Day and a Night’ stars Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright, Isaiah John, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Kelly Jenrette. It revolves around Jahkor Lincoln (Ashton Sanders), an aspiring rapper, who recounts and reflects on his life experiences while serving in prison for murder. We thus get to see how he got involved in petty crimes and developed a thug lifestyle at a young age, something that may have been an inadvertent influence of his father JD who is also a thug and is in the same prison. He then started working for a gangster named Big Stunna (Abdul-Mateen II) and killed the latter’s rival, Malcolm. During this time, he also fathered a son with the love of his life Shantaye. His struggle to be a good husband and father while getting pulled into the world of crime time again which eventually led him to prison is what the film showcases in a powerful manner that is underscored by poignancy. You can stream ‘All Day and a Night’ here.

6. Gun City (2018)

If you are a fan of the British gangster-drama series, ‘Peaky Blinders’, then this is the film that you just can’t miss. It is set around the same time as the series but in a different part of Europe. This Netflix original tells the story of a man who walks the fine line that separates criminals and cops, and gets a peek into the best of both worlds or should I say, the worst of both. The year is 1921, and the city is Barcelona. The police are getting tense because some notorious forces are gaining power over the city and are planning something that can change the history of the country. They send one of their own to infiltrate the local mafia. The job of this double agent is to figure out who is the mastermind behind the stealing of military weapons. If he doesn’t figure it out soon, the country could very well be thrown into a civil war. Full of action and intrigue, and the dapper style of the 1920s, ‘Gun City’ will not let you down. You can check out the film here.

5. AKA (2023)

A gripping crime drama that will not let you take your eyes off for even a second, ‘AKA’ centers on Adam Franco (Alban Lenoir), a French undercover agent who infiltrates a criminal gang led by Victor Pastore (Eric Cantona). Victor has connections with Sudanese warlord Moktar Al Tayeb who was the mastermind behind a bombing in Paris. While everything seems to be going smoothly for Adam, he ends up becoming friends with Victor’s stepson, Jonathan. Will this be a compromise for him? To find out, you can stream the film here.

4. The Outsider (2018)

Directed by Martin Pieter Zandvliet, this is a gangster film disguised as an action thriller, starring Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano, Shioli Kutsuna, and Emile Hirsch. It revolves around Nick Lowell (Leto), a former US marine, and the only non-Japanese guy doing time in an Osaka prison. When he saves an inmate of a yakuza clan (the Shiromatsu) from being hanged, he is offered a job by the Shiromatsu upon release. What follows is how he proves his worth to the clan and slowly and rightfully climbs the ladder to become the leader of the Shiromatsu. By incorporating various schemes and plot points underscored by Yakuza culture, ‘The Outsider’ certainly qualifies as a true gangster drama that you can stream right here.

3. How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022)

Directed by Maciej Kawulski, the story of the film is told from the POV of an unnamed woman who fell in love with Nikodem “Nikos” Skotarcza (1954-1998), one of the most notorious gangsters in Polish history. Through her, the audience gets to know the rise and fall of the gangster in a way that is intimate while having a clear picture of the time and how things were back then, both in general and in the Polish underworld. If you want to know about a gangster who made his presence felt big time, you may watch ‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’ right here.

2. How I Became a Gangster (2020)

This brilliant Polish crime drama has also been directed by Maciej Kawulski. It is exactly what its title means but the way it has been put on screen makes it one of the best gangster movies across all OTTs and television. Starring Rafal Biernacik, Marcin Ciolek, Adam Gudell, and Maciej Kawulski, it is based on a real-life interview that the screenwriter Krzysztof Gureczny had with a Polish gangster that he also made into a book. It shows how the protagonist gives shape to his dream of becoming a gangster and his life as one, spanning over four decades. How he worked his way up the ladder is portrayed very well employing the guy’s strategies. We also get to see the obstacles that he faces, not to mention, the risks that he takes while being a part of Poland’s underworld. You can stream the film here.

1. The Irishman (2019)

From legendary director Martin Scorsese comes a true-to-form gangster drama starring his go-to actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel. The film is Scorsese’s first venture with Al Pacino, something that we cannot question but only heave a sigh of relief for. It is based on the 2004 book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.’ It showcases a historical episode in 1950s Pennsylvania from the POV of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his involvement with the Bufalino crime family and in the mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), a labor union leader, in 1975 at the age of 62. The film received 10 Academy Award nominations and is a must-watch for all gangster film fanatics out there. You can stream it here.

