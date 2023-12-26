In the face of an almost insurmountable tragedy, what matters most is how constructively we respond to it. When the Twin Towers fell on 9/11, it changed the US and the world at large forever, and its ramifications are being felt even today, 19 years since the incident. Predictably, these changes impacted art as well. From literature to cinema, from paintings to music, nothing remained untouched. As the day of mourning and remembrance approaches once more, here is the list of best TV shows and movies available on Netflix that exquisitely represent human existence in this new world of ours.

6. The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (2022)

Dan Krauss directs the gripping documentary ‘The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11,’ a BBC Studios Productions presentation. This film unravels the unsettling narrative surrounding the 2001 anthrax attacks and the subsequent FBI investigations. With a chilling account of the bioterrorist assault that unfolded just a week after 9/11, claiming five lives and injuring at least 17, the documentary employs a unique blend of archival footage, dramatic re-enactments, and interviews. By featuring insights from FBI investigators, scientists, survivors, and those directly impacted, the film provides a riveting and comprehensive perspective on the Anthrax Attacks, casting a haunting shadow on the post-9/11 landscape. You can watch it here.

5. Terrorism Close Calls (2018)

An original Netflix release, the docu-series ‘Terrorism Close Calls’ depicts in riveting detail how real-life law enforcement officers successfully prevented various terrorist attacks in the post-9/11 world. Each episode showcases one terrorist plot that almost came to fruition but didn’t, as they were thwarted just in time. The pilot episode covers the New York City Subway plot of 2009, where terrorists were planning to carry out attacks on the New York subway with homemade bombs. There are nine more episodes in this series. While most of them depict declassified terrorist schemes about attacks on US soil, some episodes revolve around the attacks that almost took place in a friendly country. ‘Terrorism Close Calls’ is one of the most binge-able documentary series currently available on Netflix. Edited to perfection, it will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its nearly 9-hour runtime. You can watch the series here.

4. Worth (2021)

‘Worth‘ is a poignant drama that navigates the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks through the lens of Kenneth Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton), who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The film explores the ethical complexities and emotional toll of determining the monetary value of each life lost. As Feinberg grapples with the task, ‘Worth’ dives into the human stories, legal challenges, and moral dilemmas involved in compensating victims’ families. With a stellar cast and a thought-provoking narrative, the movie provides a compelling examination of the profound impact of 9/11 on both individuals and society at large. You can watch the movie here.

3. Spy Ops (2023)

In the docuseries ‘Spy Ops,’ intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA reveal riveting insider stories of espionage, delving into the intricacies of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and covert coups. With engrossing narratives, the series unfolds the clandestine world of espionage, offering a firsthand account of the high-stakes operations conducted by covert agents. Additionally, ‘Spy Ops’ puts a particular focus on the intelligence community’s response to the aftermath of 9/11, providing a thorough exploration of how global espionage evolved in the wake of that pivotal moment in history. You can stream it here.

2. World’s Most Wanted (2020)

One of Netflix’s latest offerings, the docuseries ‘World’s Most Wanted,’ profiles five of the most dangerous and elusive criminals in the world. The first episode is focused on Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia, the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Episodes 2 to 5 center around Félicien Kabuga, a businessman who bankrolled the Rwandan genocide; Samantha Lewthwaite, known as the White Widow, one of the most notorious terror suspects in the world; Semion Mogilevich, the leader of a Russian-Jewish crime syndicate; and Matteo Messina Denaro, known as the Diabolik, the new head of Cosa Nostra. Catch the series here.

1. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (2021)

‘Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’ is a compelling docuseries that meticulously taps into the catastrophic events of September 11, 2001, and the subsequent global response. With unparalleled access to key players and never-before-seen footage, the series chronicles the profound impact of the terrorist attacks on the world’s political landscape. It offers a comprehensive exploration of the decisions made in the aftermath, leading to the protracted War on Terror. Through interviews, archival material, and expert analysis, the docuseries provides a nuanced and thought-provoking perspective on the pivotal moments that shaped the course of contemporary history. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Feel Good Shows on Netflix