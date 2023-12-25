‘Politics of the movies’ or ‘movies about the politics;’ both are inseparable in our time of political dramatization. While every general elections around the world becomes a performance ritual, it’s natural for the viewers to blur the line bordering politics and cinema. Contrary to the politically turbulent 70s, when movies assimilated the urgency of the political situation into their narratives, contemporary politics assimilate the exaggerated reality, rhetoric and melodrama into the political narratives. With both the cinema and politics searching for new forms, the political movie lovers can wait for more intense and gripping films in the near future. Streaming platforms like Netflix have an impressive repository of political movies. So, here’s the list of really good political movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

15. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

‘Beasts of No Nation‘ is a gripping war drama directed by Cary Fukunaga, adapted from Uzodinma Iweala’s novel. Released in 2015, the film follows Agu, a young boy forced into a rebel militia during a civil war in an unnamed West African country. Idris Elba delivers a powerful performance as the ruthless Commandant. The film is praised for its unflinching portrayal of the horrors of war, child soldiers, and the moral complexities of conflict. It serves as a potent political commentary on the exploitation of children in warfare, shedding light on the tragic consequences of political instability and power struggles. You can watch it here.

14. Rang De Basanti (2006)

‘Rang De Basanti’ is a Bollywood masterpiece directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film brings together past and present narratives, following a group of friends who, while filming a documentary about Indian freedom fighters, find themselves resonating with the revolutionary spirit. Aamir Khan leads a stellar cast that skillfully navigates the film’s emotional range. ‘Rang De Basanti’ is celebrated for its patriotic fervor, social commentary, and poignant portrayal of youth awakening to societal injustices. The film’s impact lies in its ability to inspire reflection on contemporary issues while honoring the sacrifices of historical heroes. You can stream it here.

13. Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

In the cinematic realm, ‘Munich: The Edge of War‘ stands as a riveting historical drama directed by Christian Schwochow, unfolding its narrative in the tense prelude to World War II. Released in 2021, the film artfully navigates the political labyrinth of 1938, where George MacKay’s character becomes a linchpin in covert efforts to avert global catastrophe. The movie’s strength lies in its deft portrayal of personal sacrifices amidst the sweeping currents of international diplomacy. With evocative visuals and a narrative pulsating with intrigue, ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ serves as both a captivating historical snapshot and a reflection on the human cost of political brinkmanship. You can watch it here.

12. The Edge of Democracy (2019)

In Petra Costa’s documentary masterpiece, ‘The Edge of Democracy,’ Brazil’s political tapestry unfolds as a gripping saga. The film intimately captures the rise and fall of democracy in Brazil, centering on President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment and the ascent of Jair Bolsonaro. Costa weaves a personal narrative, blending historical footage and firsthand accounts to illuminate the erosion of democratic ideals. The documentary stands out for its emotional resonance, offering a visceral journey through the complexities of power and political upheaval. ‘The Edge of Democracy’ serves not just as a historical record but as a poignant exploration of the very essence of democracy itself. You can watch it here.

11. Wasp Network (2019)

Olivier Assayas’ ‘Wasp Network‘ immerses viewers in the shadowy world of espionage, unveiling a riveting tale set against the turbulent Cuban-American landscape. Released in 2019, the film follows the real-life story of Cuban spies infiltrating anti-Castro groups in Miami. Assayas crafts a narrative mosaic, intertwining personal dramas with political intrigue. With a cast featuring Penélope Cruz and Édgar Ramírez, the film not only captivates with its espionage elements but also prompts contemplation on loyalty, sacrifice, and the blurred morality of covert operations. ‘Wasp Network’ isn’t just a spy thriller; it’s a compelling exploration of the human complexities within the realm of geopolitical espionage. You can watch it here.

10. Knock Down the House (2019)

In the documentary ‘Knock Down the House,’ director Rachel Lears captures the fervor of grassroots politics through the lens of four courageous women during the 2018 U.S. congressional elections. Released in 2019, the film intimately follows the journeys of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin as they challenge established political norms. Lears’ narrative skillfully balances personal narratives with the broader implications of their campaigns. The documentary stands as a powerful ode to grassroots activism, highlighting the potential for change when everyday citizens courageously step into the political arena. ‘Knock Down the House’ is a stirring testament to the resilience of democratic ideals. You can watch it here.

9. War Machine (2017)

In ‘War Machine,’ directed by David Michôd, the film serves as a satirical exploration of the complexities and absurdities of modern warfare. Starring Brad Pitt as General Glen McMahon, the movie is inspired by the real-life events surrounding the war in Afghanistan. Through dark humor and sharp commentary, ‘War Machine’ scrutinizes the bureaucratic hurdles, political posturing, and the challenges of counterinsurgency. It provides a critical examination of the military-industrial complex and the disconnect between strategic decision-making and the realities on the ground, making it a compelling and thought-provoking political movie. You can watch it here.

8. Sergio (2020)

‘Sergio’ is a biographical drama directed by Greg Barker, based on the life of Sergio Vieira de Mello, a prominent United Nations diplomat. The film primarily unfolds as a flashback, recounting the events of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad. Wagner Moura portrays Sergio, who navigates the complexities of post-war Iraq and grapples with moral dilemmas and personal relationships. The narrative skillfully weaves together flashbacks and present-day sequences, shedding light on Sergio’s career, humanitarian efforts, and the impact of the Iraq mission. The film explores themes of diplomacy, human resilience, and the cost of peacekeeping in conflict zones. You can watch the film here.

7. Worth (2020)

‘Worth’ navigates the aftermath of 9/11 as lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, grapples with compensating victims’ families. Assigned to determine the worth of each life lost, Feinberg faces the unenviable task of assigning monetary values to human suffering. The film scrutinizes the clash between pragmatism and the intangible nature of grief, offering a compelling exploration of justice and the complexities surrounding compensation in the wake of a national tragedy. Keaton delivers a compelling performance in this thought-provoking legal drama. You can watch it here.

6. State of Play (2009)

In the riveting thriller ‘State of Play,’ director Kevin Macdonald unfolds a tale of political intrigue and journalistic tenacity. Russell Crowe shines as Cal McAffrey, a seasoned reporter investigating a murder with ties to political corruption, while Ben Affleck plays a rising politician caught in the crossfire. The film skillfully explores the symbiotic relationship between the media and politics, weaving a complex narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘State of Play’ not only delivers a suspenseful and engaging storyline but also offers a compelling reflection on the ethics and challenges of investigative journalism in the corridors of power. You can watch it here.

5. Rustin (2023)

At its core, the film narrates the journey of Bayard Rustin, a charismatic and openly gay civil rights activist who defied immense challenges to orchestrate the historic March on Washington in 1963. Regarded as a pinnacle in the U.S. civil rights movement, the event drew over 200,000 individuals to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., advocating fervently for an end to racial discrimination in the country. Notably, it was during this momentous occasion that Martin Luther King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, solidifying the march’s significance in the fight for equality. You can watch it here.

4. Darkest Hour (2017)

‘Darkest Hour‘ portrays the early tenure of Winston Churchill as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the Second World War, with Gary Oldman delivering a compelling performance in the lead role. Focused on the May 1940 war cabinet crisis, the film captures Churchill’s steadfast refusal to entertain a peace treaty with Nazi Germany despite their advancing grip on Western Europe. Directed by Joe Wright, the British biographical film offers a riveting depiction of Churchill’s resilience and unwavering commitment during a pivotal moment in history. Feel free to stream it here.

3. Barry (2016)

‘Barry’ is a cinematic journey into the formative years of Barack Obama, weaving a narrative that transcends biography. Devon Terrell embodies the young Obama with magnetic charm, portraying the future president during his college days in New York City. Director Vikram Gandhi deftly captures the essence of Obama’s search for identity, love, and purpose. The film transcends politics, unfolding as a nuanced coming-of-age story that resonates with universal themes. ‘Barry’ offers an intimate glimpse into the shaping of a leader, blending politics with the raw, human elements of self-discovery and the pursuit of a brighter future. You can watch the film here.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘ is a cinematic triumph that masterfully recounts the infamous 1969 trial of anti-Vietnam War activists. Aaron Sorkin’s sharp screenplay, coupled with stellar performances from a dynamic ensemble cast, brings this pivotal moment in American history to life. The film brilliantly navigates the complexities of the legal system, social unrest, and political turmoil, resonating strongly with contemporary audiences. With its engaging narrative, powerful dialogue, and timely relevance, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ stands as a great movie that not only entertains but also provokes thought and reflection on the enduring struggle for justice and civil rights. You can watch it here.

1. Vice (2018)

‘Vice’ is a cinematic tour de force, a biographical political satire that unfolds as a darkly comedic drama. Adam McKay, serving as director, writer, and co-producer, crafts an intricate narrative centered around Christian Bale’s remarkable portrayal of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. Supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Amy Adams, Steve Carell, and Sam Rockwell, the film dives into Cheney’s political ascent, showcasing the shrewd maneuvers that led him to become one of the most influential vice presidents in American history. ‘Vice’ not only captivates with its stellar performances and witty storytelling but also serves as a biting commentary on the intricate power dynamics within the political landscape, solidifying its status as a standout political movie. You can watch the movie here.

