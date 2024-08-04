9 Best Japanese Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Good stories and artistic talent know no boundaries, and those captivated by exceptional cinematic experiences often look past subtitles. As cinema spreads across the globe, Japan shines as a leading and cherished film industry, having earned more Academy Awards than any other nation outside the Western world. While it is predominantly celebrated for its unrivaled contributions to anime and manga, the Land of the Rising Sun has no shortage of creativity in other genres.

With international cinema becoming more and more accessible through streaming platforms, Japanese films have garnered global recognition for their cultural richness and refreshing storytelling techniques. Whether you’re seeking a departure to discover new cinematic experiences or are a dedicated fan, here are some of the best Japanese movies on Netflix that you can watch.

9. Love Like the Falling Petals (2022)

This adaptation of the novel, ‘Sakura no yôna boku no koibito,’ by Keisuke Uyama, unfolds a romance set in the vibrant cherry blossoms of autumn. The story begins with a meet-cute between Haruto, an aspiring photographer uncertain about his future, and Misaki, a hairstylist. When Haruto, initially a mere client, introduces himself as a professional photographer to impress Misaki, the two begin to get closer.

As the couple’s relationship deepens, the film beautifully portrays their pursuit of dreams and the intimate moments they share, set to a captivating soundtrack. Directed by Yoshihiro Fukagawa, ‘Love Like the Falling Petals‘ benefits from the strong chemistry between leads Kento Nakajima and Honoka Matsumoto. Their performances highlight a tender romance while subtly hinting at the impending challenges and heartbreaks. The romantic drama also reflects warmth and empathy, showcasing the characters’ emotional growth. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

8. In Love and Deep Water (2023)

Combining a classic whodunit aboard a ship with a romantic comedy, ‘In Love and Deep Water‘ follows Suguru Ubukata, a dedicated butler, and Chizuru Banjaku, a mysterious passenger. On the luxurious MSC Bellissima, their chance encounter uncovers startling truths about their partners. As Chizuru persuades Suguru to help her halt the cruise and return to Japan, their mission takes a darker turn with the discovery of a body and a murder mystery.

While most passengers are quickly cleared or deny witnessing anything suspicious, Suguru and Chizuru are reluctantly drawn into the investigation. As they analyze clue after clue, their initial conflict evolves into mutual affection amidst the tension. Directed superbly by Yûsuke Taki, the film utilizes both the thrill and character drama, enhanced by the unpredictable nature of the sea. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

7. Call Me Chihiro (2023)

‘Call Me Chihiro‘ converts the manga series ‘Chihirosan’ by Hiroyuki Yasuda into an inspiring film that reflects the power of self-acceptance. Directed by Rikiya Imaizumi, the plot follows Chihiro (Kasumi Arimura), a candid and direct young woman who leaves her life as a sex worker to settle in a small seaside town, where she begins making bento meals for a local shop. Embracing her past without hiding it, Chihiro treats everyone with warmth and respect, finding joy in her new life. The drama captures the calm pace of the town, allowing the characters to find themselves in genuine feel-good moments of personal growth and self-discovery. With its heartfelt portrayal of Chihiro’s journey towards living authentically, ‘Call Me Chihiro’ offers a deeply resonant experience. You can watch ‘Call Me Chihiro’ here.

6. We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)

‘We Couldn’t Become Adults‘ takes viewers into the life of Makoto, a middle-aged man caught between nostalgia and reality. Directed by Yoshihiro Mori, the drama film adapts Moegara’s novel of the same name, transitioning the screenplay between past and present. Makoto’s routine suddenly changes when he receives a friend request from Kaori Karo, an ex-girlfriend who had left him years earlier to chase her dreams.

Now leading an ordinary life, Kaori’s current situation contrasts sharply with the aspirations she once had. This revelation prompts Makoto to reflect on their past relationship and its influence on his own life. As the narrative unfolds, it explores themes of unfulfilled dreams, lost love, aging, and solitude. The tearjerking tale hits the hardest when highlighting the emotional toll of missed opportunities and the unavailability of freedom to pursue passions. You can watch ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’ on Netflix.

5. The Forest of Love (2019)

‘The Forest of Love‘ presents a disturbing story of crime and deceit, drawing inspiration from the real-life crimes committed by convicted serial killer Futoshi Matsunaga. Directed by Sion Sono, the film follows three aspiring filmmakers, Jay, Fukami, and Shin, who aim to start their movie. They recruit two young women: Taeko, who has a promiscuous past, and Mitsuko, who is shy and has strict parents.

As the narrative unfolds, flashbacks reveal the girls’ shocking pasts, including a canceled high school production, a suicide pact, and a tragic car accident. Divided into various chapters, the thriller also introduces Joe Murata, a screenwriter whose true nature creates much of the tension, steering the story with manipulation and deception. Originally known as ‘Ainaki Mori de Sakebe,’ the film combines psychological drama with elements of crime, capturing the raw and often hidden aspects of human behavior. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

4. 37 Seconds (2020)

This acclaimed coming-of-age drama follows the life of Yuma Takada (Mei Kayama), a young manga artist with cerebral palsy. ‘37 Seconds‘ portrays the 23-year-old’s journey through obstacles that extend beyond her physical challenges. Directed by Hikari, it introduces the main character to the harsh realities of the outside world, which often seem more daunting than her disability. Familial pressures also emerge, hindering her pursuit of independence and recognition. Yuma’s story sees her and her coming to terms in order to approach personal and professional liberation. She must also step outside and try to look for her imaginary world by living new experiences and making friends. You can watch the drama movie on Netflix.

3. Ride or Die (2021)

This feature adaptation of the manga ‘Gunjō’ by writer-illustrator Ching Nakamura is originally known as ‘Kanojo,’ translating to both ‘her’ and ‘girlfriend’ in the native language. ‘Ride or Die’ stars Kiko Mizuhara as Rei Nagasawa, a woman in her late 20s who reunites with her school crush and former classmate, Nanae. Rei resorts to desperate measures to rescue Nanae from the domestic violence inflicted by her husband. The two soon go on the run, with Rei hoping to win Nanae’s love on this second chance. Directed by Ryuichi Hiroki, this LGBTQ drama delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and survival. The emotional depth is complemented by a rollercoaster adventure, as rooted in crime as it is in romance, to showcase the lengths one will go to protect a loved one. You can watch the movie here.

2. Asakusa Kid (2021)

‘Asakusa Kid’ recounts the early life of renowned comedian Takeshi Kitano, adapting his 1988 memoir of the same title. Starring Yuya Yagira as Kitano, the biographical drama focuses on his start apprenticing under comedy legend Senzaburo Fukami (Yo Oizumi). Directed by Gekidan Hitori, the story is set against the backdrop of Asakusa France-za Engeijo, an iconic performance theater in Tokyo. Kitano dedicates himself to becoming an entertainer, supported firmly by his mentor.

As Kitano’s popularity rises, Fukami’s career declines, creating room for conflict as fewer people attend the theater. Despite the fading interest of the audience, Fukami refuses to close the theater, symbolizing the old guard’s struggle against changing times. ‘Asakusa Kid’ captures the humor and tragedy of the comedy duo’s journey, offering a nostalgic glimpse into Japan’s entertainment scene in the 1980s. You can watch the biopic here.

1. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, ‘Godzilla Minus One‘ once again features Toho’s legendary monster Godzilla in a tale that is both engaging and emotional. Set in post-war Japan, this film brings a fresh perspective to the classic kaiju saga through the eyes of Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot dealing with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. As he tries to rebuild his life with Noriko Ōishi, another war survivor, Godzilla emerges from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, symbolizing both nature’s wrath and humanity’s guilt.

Yamazaki’s direction combines the splendid use of visual effects with a deep exploration of themes such as guilt, hope, and redemption. The film reflects Japan’s efforts to cope with trauma and devastation through the destructive force of Godzilla. As the monster wreaks havoc, the narrative delves into the characters’ personal battles with their inner demons. You can watch the movie on Netflix in both the color and black-and-white versions.

