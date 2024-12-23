Anora: Is HQ (Headquarters) a Real Strip Club in New York City?

Sean Baker’s comedy-drama film ‘Anora’ revolves around Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, an erotic dancer who works at a Manhattan strip club named HQ, which is also known as “Headquarters.” The movie begins with glimpses into her life in the establishment, depicting her interactions with her clients and colleagues. Her life turns around when her boss asks her to use her knowledge of the Russian language to accommodate a client named Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov, who ends up becoming her husband. HQ remains an integral setting in the film, both as Anora’s workplace and the site where she finds her partner after the latter disappears from her life. Even though the movie is fictional, viewers can drop by the adult entertainment club in real life!

HQ KONY Gentlemen’s Club Doubles For HQ in Anora

HQ (Headquarters) is a fictionalized version of HQ KONY Gentlemen’s Club, an actual adult entertainment club in New York City. The establishment is located at 552 West 38th Street in Manhattan. While writing ‘Anora,’ Sean Baker was completely unfamiliar with the titular character’s working environment. That was when his location scout, Ross Brodar, introduced him to HQ KONY. The filmmaker not only shot the club scenes in the adult entertainment destination but also wrote the film with the indoors of the establishment in mind. “It was way more of a lap-dance club than a pole-dancing club. And I was able to write with that in mind,” Baker told Variety.

Interestingly, HQ KONY was also a significant part of the lead performer Mikey Madison’s research to portray the protagonist, Anora. She spent time in the establishment and interacted with the dancers working at the adult entertainment club to nail down the characteristics of the titular erotic dancer. After the film entered production, Baker filled the place with his cast members and extras to shoot around 30 minutes of footage, which eventually became the opening montage. The director wanted to capture the lively ambiance of Anora’s workplace, which made HQ KONY a significant filming location. Alex Coco, one of the producers, even assumed the role of a DJ at the club to play music for this sequence.

After the production of the film, HQ KONY became an integral part of the project’s marketing campaign. NEON, the banner behind the movie, even set up an exclusive retail pop-up around the club for fans to buy merchandise associated with the comedy-drama. The adult entertainment club is one of the hottest 21+ destinations in New York City, with over 1,000 women as part of the establishment’s team. The experience at the place is enhanced by premium liquors and VIP bottle service. The club also regularly hosts DJ Joe Nobody, who is in charge of the “ultimate party atmosphere.”

Over the last two decades, HQ KONY has become a go-to destination in New York City’s adult entertainment and night industry. The establishment frequently organizes party nights ahead of holidays and celebrations, the latest being “Rated X-Mas.”

Read More: Anora: Are Nikolai and Galina Zakharov Based on Real Russian Oligarchs?