Angela “Angie” McGranahan Murder: Where is Joey Carey Now?

In the episode titled ‘Out of Control’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Married to Evil,’ the viewers get a detailed account of the gruesome 2021 triple homicide of Angela “Angie” McGranahan and her parents, Charles William “Chuck” McGranahan and Lupe Victoria Ruiz McGranahan at their Morgantown, Kentucky, residence. It didn’t take long for the investigators to capture the individual who ruthlessly committed the murders. Besides the short investigation and chilling confession of the perpetrator, the episode also features exclusive and in-depth interviews with the loved ones of the victims, who recount the details of the case and talk about the impact of their loss.

Angela “Angie” McGranahan Was Discovered Dead Alongside Her Parents in 2021

Angela Ruquel “Angie” McGranahan was brought into the world on February 17, 1990, by two loving parents, Charles William “Chuck” McGranahan and Lupe Victoria Ruiz McGranahan. Growing up, she had four siblings — Cyndi Beller, Tony McGranahan, Jonathan McGranahan, and Charles Mauk — and a special sister named Kathy Johnston. A member of Impact Church in Kentucky’s Bowling Green, Angie enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family. Having a loving and caring attitude towards others since her early days, she found her calling as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed at Signature Healthcare.

In the summer of 2012, Angie got married to his partner, Joseph “Joey” Carey, after dating him for a while. The following year, the couple gave birth to their first child, Violet, and instantly doted upon her. Not long after, they became parents for the second time as they welcomed their second child, whom they named Archer. Besides Violet and Archer, Angie was reportedly the mother to a couple of other children — Ashley and Charlie — from a previous relationship. Embracing motherhood, Angie was a devoted mother to all her children, and she loved watching them grow.

With so much to look forward to, Angie’s life was unexpectedly taken away on the morning of January 19, 2021. When the police arrived at McGranahan’s home at 88 Lonnie Snodgrass Road in Morgantown, Kentucky, that same morning, they found three bodies inside — Lupe V. Mcgranahan, Charles W. Mcgranahan, and Angela R. Carey. Upon inspecting the gruesome crime scene and the bloody bodies of the victims, they found out that they were shot to death. During the commission of the crime, Angie’s three children were also present on the premises but were left unhurt by the perpetrator.

Angela “Angie” McGranahan and Her Parents Were Ambushed at Their House

As soon as the police arrived at the scene of the crime, they also found Angie’s 32-year-old husband, Joseph Carey, kneeling down in the yard. After connecting the dots, the officers put him in handcuffs and took him into custody under the suspicion of killing his wife, Angie, and her parents, Chuck and Lupe. He was charged with two counts of murder, one count of murder domestic violence, and three counts of wanton endangerment, in connection with the gory massacre. One of the neighbors and family friends of the victims, Bridgette Dockery, recounted her version of the events on the fateful day.

She told WNKY, “I heard Chuck yell. And I heard some gunshots, and then I saw somebody walking around outside. And I ran over there. It was too late though. He (Carey) was just kneeled down outside by himself, and there was no other noise coming from the house. And I saw a body lying in the doorway.” As the investigators dug deeper into the marriage of Angie and Joseph, they learned that it was far from perfect and deteriorating fast. Soon after they tied the knot, Joseph allegedly displayed bouts of his controlling behavior towards Angie. Gradually, it resulted in her becoming distant from her parents. Realizing that he was not good for her, she left him and moved to her family house, reuniting with her mother and father. Sooner rather than later, she decided to move on from her husband and served him divorce papers in December 2020.

However, Joseph did not take this well as he began threatening her and her family. On January 19, 2021, he decided to act upon his threats and visited the McGranahan house, allegedly with the intention of murder, and shot down Angie, Chuck, and Lupe, while his three children were present in the residence. When Joseph was interrogated at the police station, he told the detectives his version of the story and claimed that he had gone to the McGranahan residence just to see his children. According to the accused, he resorted to shooting the family to death after he allegedly heard Lupe asking Chuck to bring his shotgun. While he was in the custody of the police, the detectives worked hard to collect more incriminating evidence against him before his trial.

Joey Carey is Incarcerated at a Kentucky Prison

Before his trial began, Joseph “Joey” Carey was also indicted on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count of first-degree sodomy. The indictment was the result of him sexually abusing a 12-year-old minor for multiple months in the summer of 2020. With his trial date approaching, Joseph pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. In exchange for his guilty plea, he avoided the death sentence.

Finally, more than one and a half years after the triple homicide of 30-year-old Angie, 79-year-old Chuck, and 63-year-old Lupe, on September 2, 2022, Joseph “Joey” Carey was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of today, 36-year-old Joseph Carey is serving his sentence at Southeast State Correctional Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky.

