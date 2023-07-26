Angela Diaz: Where is Ian Diaz’s Ex-Wife Now?

Law enforcement officers in Anaheim, California, were shocked when local resident Angela Diaz began receiving threatening emails from several email addresses. On top of it, Angela claimed that several men arrived at her doorstep intending to have violent sex with her, while one individual even attempted to rape her in the garage. ‘Dateline: Diabolical’ chronicles the horrific incident and portrays how the police initially suspected Angela’s husband’s ex-fiancee, Michelle Hadley, of the crime. However, authorities were stunned when the truth revealed itself, and if you are intrigued to learn about Angela’s current whereabouts, we have you covered.

Who Is Angela Diaz?

A native of California, Angela Diaz met and got acquainted with Ian Diaz in 2015. Ian was recovering from a challenging breakup with his ex-fiancee, Michelle Hadley, at that time, and it did not take long for him to get close to Angela. Subsequently, the two tied the knot and moved into a condo in Anaheim, which still had Ian and Michelle’s names on the lease. Naturally, Michelle was not happy with the move since she had put the entire $10,000 downpayment on the property. Thus, she contacted a lawyer and even sent a strongly worded email to Ian, which was filled with religious references. As a result, Ian attempted to get a restraining order against Michelle, although the issue was finally settled, and both parties decided that Ian would have to sell the property if he could not get a mortgage within five years.

In the meantime, Ian began building a life with Angela, and the latter soon announced her pregnancy. However, the issue surrounding the condo still loomed over their heads, and with Ian unwilling to move out of the house, Michelle was ready to take legal steps. That was when the ordeal first started, and Angela insisted that she had received threatening emails from numerous email addresses. Surprisingly, the emails were laced with religious references, much like the letter Michelle had sent her ex, and not only did they threaten to harm Angela, but they also talked about taking the life of her future baby. While the religious references made Ian and Angela suspect the former’s ex of sending the letters, they were seemingly convinced when one of the emails had Michelle’s name in it. Hence, they immediately approached the police, and Michelle was arrested for allegedly violating the restriction order.

Incidentally, the emails stopped after Michelle’s arrest but started again the moment her parents bailed her out of prison. Moreover, this time, Angela, as well as law enforcement investigators, found that someone was posting ads on Craigslist about a request to fulfill a “rape fantasy.” Moreover, whenever an interested person commented on the ad, they were provided with an address to the Anaheim Condo Angela and Ian shared. Naturally, this led to numerous men turning up at Angela’s doorstep, and in one instance, she even claimed that a 17-year-old guy had broken into her garage before attempting to rape her. Thus, with no way forward, the police were forced to arrest Michelle again, and this time, she was held on a $1 million bond.

While Michelle faced a nightmare behind bars, her parents worked feverishly to clear her name. In their search, they discovered that several of the emails were sent at the time when Michelle was attending class at university. The police soon picked up on this discovery and carried out an independent investigation before clearing Michelle of all charges. As a matter of fact, they were stunned to find that most of the threatening emails and Craigslist ads were posted from the Anaheim condo through Angela’s cell phone. On top of it, the police also discovered that while Angela was previously involved in fraud, she was not pregnant with Ian’s child. Hence, convinced of her involvement in trying to frame Michelle, the police arrested and charged her with the crime.

Where Is Angela Diaz Now?

When arrested, Angela was charged with several felony charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, perjury, and forgery. Moreover, when she realized that the police had enough evidence for a conviction, Angela chose to accept a deal and pleaded guilty to all charges against her. As a result, the judge sentenced her to 5 years in prison in October 2017. Besides, as an added insult to injury, Ian Diaz decided to annul his marriage to Angela while the latter was still spending her days behind bars.

The show mentioned that Angela has since earned her freedom, and although she was named in a lawsuit Michelle Hadley filed against Ian Diaz and the city of Anaheim, it was settled outside court, with the city agreeing to pay Michelle $1,795,000 in 2021. However, Angela embraced privacy in the years following her release, and with an extremely limited presence on social media, her present whereabouts remain unclear. Yet, from the looks of it, it seems like Angela might still be residing in California.

Read More: Kim Nees Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?