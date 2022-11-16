Angela Lee Murder: Where Is Anthony A. Ashby Now?

The usually peaceful city of East Gillespie in Illinois witnessed a horrific murder when Angela Lee was found brutally murdered in her home. While her boyfriend discovered her body, reports state that their 4-year-old son reportedly witnessed the entire incident. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder In The Heartland: Who Killed Angie Lee’ chronicles the gruesome slaying and follows the ensuing investigation that got to the bottom of the matter. If you are intrigued by the case and want to find out where Angela’s killer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Angela Lee Die?

A resident of East Gillespie, Illinois, 22-year-old Angela Lee was a loving mother of one. She shared a four-year-old child with her boyfriend, Jason, and was known to be a kindhearted and caring person. Since Angela had her child when she was seventeen, reports mentioned that she was unable to carry on with her studies back then. However, she refused to give up on a better future and was scheduled to begin classes at the time of her murder. Besides, people who knew her talked about her amicable and gentle nature, which made her sudden demise all the more shocking.

Angela and her four-year-old son were alone at their home on July 30, 2003, as her boyfriend, Jason, was held back at work. When Jason returned home at around 9 pm, he was shocked and stunned to find Angela lying unresponsive in a pool of blood on the dining room floor. Yet, before he could call the police, Jason heard the sound of a TV coming from one of the bedrooms and went forward to investigate. On entering the bedroom, he found their 4-year-old, who was thankfully unharmed, watching TV. Once first responders reached the scene, they declared Angela dead, and an initial medical examination showed that she had injuries on her neck and head. Later an autopsy determined that Angela was strangled and beaten to death, and the police found evidence of forced entry, although nothing seemed to be stolen.

Who Killed Angela Lee?

The initial investigation into Angela’s murder was extremely challenging as there were no leads or eyewitnesses to work with. The police canvassed the area for witnesses, thoroughly searched the crime scene, and interviewed several of Angela’s acquaintances. Still, apart from finding an unknown male DNA sample at Angela’s house and the four-year-old claiming that he witnessed someone kill his mother, the case witnessed zero progress. Since Angela was known to be friendly with most others, people had no idea why anyone would want to harm the 22-year-old. With time, the police discovered that someone had dumped a plastic glove and pistol grips in a ditch near Angela’s home. At the same time, some string, which was also present in the victim’s garage, was located in the Cavallo Bus Lines parking lot opposite Angela’s house. However, neither of these pointed toward a particular suspect, and detectives found themselves back at square one.

The show mentioned that the police initially suspected Angela’s boyfriend, Jason, as they realized that it was pretty convenient for him to be away from home at the time of the murder. However, further investigation confirmed that Jason was innocent, and detectives turned their attention toward Angela’s ex-boyfriend, Brad. Reports mention that law enforcement officials already suspected Brad of other crimes, but once he was questioned about Angela’s death, he insisted on his innocence, and a polygraph test proved that he was telling the truth. Unfortunately, with no other leads to follow, the case sat unsolved for almost four years.

Eventually, detectives began working on the unknown male DNA sample found at the murder scene and even organized a task force to look into the homicide. The task force even took into account the string found in the Cavallo Bus Lines parking lot and gathered a list of Cavallo employees who were present at the time of Angela’s murder. Eventually, they talked to an Employee called Rick Fenley, who mentioned that he saw a mechanic by the name of Anthony Ashby clock out at night and drive off at high speed.

As it was unusual for mechanics to visit the Cavallo parking lot late at night, the show mentioned that detectives looked into Anthony and discovered that he was previously apprehended for gun-related violence. Once the police got the gun in their hands, they noticed it was missing the same grips found in the ditch near Angela’s house. Moreover, while Anthony’s DNA matched the foreign male DNA found at the crime scene, Angela’s DNA was present on the gun. Thus, with concrete evidence in their hands, the police finally arrested Anthony Ashby and charged him with murder.

Where Is Anthony A. Ashby Now?

When presented in court, Anthony Ashby initially pled not guilty and insisted on his innocence. However, as the trial progressed, he agreed to plead guilty to a single count of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2008. Furthermore, the judge gave him credit for about 500 days spent behind bars while awaiting trial. Thus, Anthony remains incarcerated at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, Illinois, and will be eligible for parole in 2040.

Read More: Kevin Roman Murder: Where is Laquinta Johnson Now?