Angelo Dawkins: The WWE Star is in a Happy Relationship

Hulu’s ‘Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez’ might be mostly focused on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (AKA Bianca and Kenneth Crawford), but it also featured some other names who have piqued the interest of the world. However, none came close to making the viewers as curious as Gary Gordon, whom you might better know as Angelo Dawkins. His partnership with Montez as a member of Street Profits has helped him rise in fame. While his public professional wrestling career remains a topic of interest for many, people are also interested in knowing more about his personal life, including details surrounding his love life.

Angelo Dawkins is a Cincinnati Bengals Supporter

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Dawkins retains a close bond with his mother, whom he loves very much. He has been interested in athletic activities from a young age, allowing him to earn many accolades for the same. In fact, when he was in college, Dawkins went on to win national-level competitions in football, wrestling, and track, showcasing his diverse physical prowess. The professional wrestler believes these accomplishments to be the result of his hard work as well as his competitive nature. His love for football has remained strong to this day, and he is an avid supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Additionally, the wrestler is a huge fan of ‘One Piece.’

While he prefers to keep the details of his personal life mostly private, Dawkins has had a relatively public career from the moment he stepped into the WWE world in 2012. During his start with the organization, he had been a hypeman for Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado/Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné. He then joined hands with Sawyer Fulton to form a tag team under the NXT brand of WWE, which lasted for four years.

The partnership between Dawkins and Montez Ford began on July 12, 2017, when they debuted in NXT as a tag team called Street Profits, a partnership that continues to exist as of writing. The duo actually has the rare honor of being one of the very few who have won all three of the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships in the WWE Universe. The duo was also a part of Evolve 114 from October 28, 2018, to March 16, 2019, during which they ended up bagging the Evolve Tag Team Championship during Evolve 114 (October 28, 2018) but then lost it in Evolve 123 (March 15, 2019).

Angelo Dawkins is Now a Proud Father

The pride and joy that Angelo Dawkins takes in his professional achievements seem to pale in comparison to the love he feels for his loved ones. The professional wrestler is in a very happy relationship with Grace Russo. The couple has often been spotted together at public events, especially those affiliated with WWE. The two have been together since January 2016, with Dawkins often sharing pictures of them together on his social media.

As it turns out, Grace is actually an agent for Dawkins, with the latter often referring to his partner as “the agent” on social media. While Grace herself seems to prefer a private life, Dawkins rarely misses a chance to share with the world that he is on a date with her whenever the occasion comes around. The couple certainly seems to love each other very much, and their love and affection have made the fans happy to see their relationship flourish.

Adding to the happiness in the lives of Dawkin and Grace, the couple became parents to a bouncing baby boy in July 2020. The youngest addition to their lives was welcomed with much joy into the world, and the WWE star especially takes every chance possible to make his bond with his son stronger. Rather than using his son’s name, Dawkins prefers to use the term “lil homie” when talking about his kid with the world through social media.

