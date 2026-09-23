Anggy Diaz Murder: What Happened to Jared Dicus?

Anggy Diaz had recently gotten married and settled in a rural part of Waller County, Texas. In January 2023, police were called to her home following reports of a killing. When officers arrived, they found Anggy had died from multiple stab wounds and she had been decapitated. The perpetrator was identified and arrested not long afterward. ID’s ‘Signs of a Psychopath,’ particularly the episode ‘Something Took Control of Me,’ explores the case, including the interaction between the suspect and the detectives working to uncover what happened.

Anggy Diaz’s Remains Were Found in a Cabin on Her In-Laws’ Property

Born on October 23, 2001, in Nicaragua, Anggy Diaz was a source of joy and warmth for her family and friends. She moved to the US, hoping to create a better life. She initially stayed with an aunt after arriving in the country. When her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Anggy took on two jobs so she could send money home and help support her family. For a time, she worked as a counter help at a local business in Texas while settling into her new surroundings. Her life appeared to be taking a new direction when she married Jared James Dicus in October 2022, just months before her death.

Anggy Diaz and Jared Dicus moved into a cabin located behind Dicus’ parents’ home. Although it stood on the same property, the cabin gave the newly married couple a separate space as they began their life together. On January 11, 2023, the property owners contacted police to report a possible death at the cabin in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard near Magnolia, Texas. When detectives arrived, they discovered a significant amount of blood inside the residence. Anggy’s remains were also found in the cabin, and authorities determined that she had died from multiple stab wounds. She had also been decapitated and what was believed to be the rest of her remains was found in the bathtub.

Anggy Diaz’s Killer Drank a Beer at Work After Committing the Crime

At the crime scene, detectives recovered a kitchen knife that they believed had been used in the killing. They also located Anggy Diaz’s husband, Jared Dicus, who admitted responsibility for the crime. After his arrest, Dicus was taken in for questioning. During the interrogation, he initially claimed that he and Anggy had been watching television when something suddenly came over him and “made him” attack his wife. In the recording featured in the episode, Dicus referred to “the thing” in his head as what caused him to act. However, investigators also uncovered other details about his movements that day, including CCTV footage showing him arriving at the store where he worked at around 11:40 am.

Dicus reportedly walked into his workplace, drank a beer, and then left. The detectives viewed his behavior as unusually casual, given the events that had taken place earlier. According to the timeline investigators established, he had killed his wife before going to work. The episode also features an interview with one of Anggy’s friends, who recalled seeing bruises on Anggy’s shoulders the day before her death. She further said that Anggy had allegedly been trying to leave her husband. Investigators also discovered records of previous domestic disturbance calls associated with the home, although the reports had reportedly not been made by Anggy herself. Dicus was subsequently booked on a murder charge.

Jared Dicus Passed Away in a Texas Prison From a Self-Inflicted Injury

Questions were raised about Jared Dicus’ mental health, but he was ultimately found competent to stand trial. In July 2024, Dicus pleaded guilty to murder as part of a plea agreement. Under the deal, he waived his right to appeal his conviction or sentence, as well as potential defenses, including an insanity defense. He also gave up the right to seek post-conviction habeas corpus relief. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with parole eligibility beginning in 2043. Dicus was serving his sentence at the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, Texas. On January 16, 2026, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that the 24-year-old had died from a self-inflicted injury. The report identified the cause of death as hanging.

Read More: Cassidy Ritchie Murder: Where is Chris Morland Now?