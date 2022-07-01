7 Anime Like Bastard You Must See

Developed By Studio Liden Films and based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Kazushi Hagiwara, ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ or ‘Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure original net animation. The plot revolves around Dark Schneider, the most powerful wizard in the world. Fifteen years ago, he was defeated, and his spirit was sealed inside his reincarnation Lucien Renlen. However, when Dark Schneider’s former disciples begin another violent war against the four human kingdoms to free the demon god Anthrasax, humanity has no choice but to turn to its once great enemy. If you have watched ‘Bastard’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

7. Detroit Metal City (2008)

‘Detroit Metal City’ is an OVA that has little in common with ‘Bastard’ in terms of scope, setting, and themes. However, in both anime, heavy metal music plays an important role in the narrative. From the names of characters, groups, and locations to the title itself — ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ is filled with references to the heavy metal culture. ‘Detroit Metal City’ tells the story of Souichi Negishi, a reclusive young musician who dreams of success as a pop artist. However, fate seems to have a different plan for him. When he realizes that his career isn’t going anywhere, he switches to heavy metal, becoming the lead singer and guitarist of a blackened death metal band, the eponymous Detroit Metal City. Much to his dismay, he finds massive success because of his heavy metal persona: Johannes Krauser II.

6. InuYasha (2000–2004)

Both the titular character in the classic anime series ‘InuYasha‘ and Dark Schneider have silver-white hair. They also share several personality traits. Both of them are arrogant and stubborn but often exhibit a softer side. Inuyasha is a half-human and half-dog demon. Like Dark Schneider, he was sealed away with magic (in his case, in a tree in feudal Japan). After 15-year-old Kagome Higurashi is pulled into the past, Inuyasha convinces her to free him from his magical prison. Although he dislikes Kagome because of her physical similarities to a shrine maiden named Kikyou, he decides to help her when he discovers that demons have taken an interest in her.

5. Goblin Slayer (2018-)

The eponymous adventurer in ‘Goblin Slayer‘ is known for exclusively hunting goblins. After her entire party is wiped out during an excursion into a goblin’s layer, novice Priestess meets Goblin Slayer, who saves her life, and destiny changes for both of them. As an anime, ‘Goblin Slayer’ has the same “realistic” approach to fantasy as ‘Bastard.’ As Takaharu Ozaki is the director of both anime, they also share a resemblance in terms of style and storytelling.

4. Overlord (2015-)

Like ‘Dark Schneider,’ ‘Overlord’s Ainz Ooal Gown is a massively powerful main character. They are quintessential antiheroes. ‘Overlord’ is an isekai anime. In the real world, Ainz Ooal Gown used to be a salaryman named Satoru Suzuki. In the year 2126, after the servers of YGGDRASIL, a Full-Dive Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game or DMMORPG, shut down, one of its players, Momonga, finds himself in another reality along with all the NPCs, who now seem to have gained sentience. Adapting the name of his former guild, Ainz Ooal Gown, Momonga begins exploring this new world.

3. The Misfit of Demon King Academy (2020)

Like ‘Dark Schneider,’ Anos Voldigoad, the protagonist of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy,’ is a reincarnation. Two thousand years ago, Anos was the demon king. He and the human hero Kanon came to an understanding that the former would sacrifice his life for long-lasting peace. Following his reincarnation, Anos discovers that the world has drastically changed from what it used to be during his time. Among the demons, the royal class treats the demons belonging to the lower tiers harshly and magic has begun to grow weaker due to the peace his sacrifice established. Deciding to become the demon king once more, Anos enrolls in the Demon King Academy.

2. Berserk (2016-2017)

Like the source material of ‘Bastard,’ ‘Berserk‘ began its run as a manga series in the 1980s. Both projects demonstrate a considerable impression of the time in their characterization and worldbuilding. Moreover, the 2016 anime adaptation of ‘Berserk’ makes heavy use of heavy metal music. The story in ‘Berserk’ revolves around a mercenary named Guts. He joins the group known as the Band of the Hawk after its leader Griffith defeats him. However, he ultimately becomes disillusioned after realizing that Griffith is willing to sacrifice everything at the altar of his own dreams. After experiencing horrific events during what comes to be known as the Eclipse, Guts becomes a branded wanderer known as the Black Swordsman.

1. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014–2021)

Like ‘Bastard,’ morality and religion are important motifs in ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’ Meliodas, the protagonist of the latter, is an ancient, powerful entity like Dark Schneider. As the series begins, Meliodas also embarks on a journey to reunite his own team, the eponymous Seven Deadly Sins. The plot follows Princess Elizabeth Liones. After the Great Holy Knights take control of her kingdom, Elizabeth begins looking for the Sins. In time, she becomes their ally and realizes that she and Meliodas have known each other for thousands of years.

Read More: Bastard Ending, Explained: Will Arshes Nei Die?