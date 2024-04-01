Loved Kaiju No. 8? Here Are 8 Similar Anime You’ll Like

‘Kaiju No. 8’ transports us to a world where kaiju regularly attack the population, with Japan being the worst affected. The Japanese Defense Force specializes in countering the monstrous threat, battling them with armor and weapons made from their remains. The story follows Kafka, who once dreamt of joining the Defense Force but works at an unsatisfying job after failing numerous times. When Kafka ingests a small kaiju, he gains the ability to transform into a special class of kaiju and is designated as Kaiju No.8 by the Defence Force.

The anime follows Kafka’s rekindled dream of being a legendary Defense Force officer as he hides his secret while forming bonds with other rising members of the force. Created by Production I.G, the anime boasts spectacular visuals and monster design alongside enticing worldbuilding. If you were entranced by the show’s intriguing narrative and striking battle sequences, here are more anime like ‘Kaiju No. 8’ you will like.

8. Giant Beasts of Ars (2023-)

‘Giant Beasts of Ars,’ or ‘Ars no Kyojuu,’ takes us to the fantastical realm of Ars, where colossal creatures and powerful human warriors fight over the resources of the land. We follow the adventures of Jiiro, a seasoned warrior haunted by loss, and Kuumi, a mysterious young woman wielding untamed magical abilities. The two have to face figures from Kuumi’s past, political intrigue, and giant creatures. If you liked ‘Kaiju No. 8’ for human-kaiju battles and an exploration of an intriguing world, Asahi Production’s ‘Giant Beasts of Ars’ does both with a unique flair. Furthermore, the show’s fantasy power system and compelling characters serve to drive interest when monster battles aren’t taking place.

7. God Eater (2015-)

Crafted by studio Ufotable, ‘God Eater’ introduces us to a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by man-eating creatures known as Aragami. Humanity’s last hope against the threat resides in Fenrir, an organization with Oracle-cell-infused warriors wielding God Arcs. These soldiers are called God Eaters and are the only known counter to these powerful beasts. A new hope emerges when God Eater Lenka Utsugi’s God Arc transforms into a New-Type, switching between both gun and blade modes.

As the God Eaters engage in a desperate fight for survival against the Aragami, enthusiasts of ‘Kaiju No. 8’ will notice parallels between the Defence Force soldiers of the anime and the God Eaters, as both use enhanced weapons and modifications, becoming the only defense against massive beasts. ‘God Eater’ will draw you in with stunning visuals that serve as one of the best arguments for 3D animation in anime. Additionally, it boasts a fantastic music score and places an emphasis on cast and world-building that kicks into gear in about the fourth episode.

6. Deca-Dence (2020)

In a future where gigantic monsters known as Gadoll threaten the extinction of the human race, we follow a mammoth mobile fortress, Deca-Dence, and its survivors. The fortress is split into a lower tank section, with its inhabitants taking care of maintenance and manning the turrets to provide defensive firepower, and an upper section of warriors who go out into the battlefield with ODST gear to fight head-on. The narrative centers on Natsume, a tanker who aspires to join the warriors on the front line, and gets a unique role assigned to her by her new mentor, Kaburagi.

Fans of ‘Kaiju No. 8’ will be drawn to ‘Deca-Dence’ for its compelling premise of a fight for survival against a diverse and vibrant race of kaiju-like monsters, some of which can grow to the size of the Deca-Dence fortress itself. Created by studio Nut, the anime gives a distinct impression of playing an RPG in an exciting new sci-fi world of colorful robots and monsters, immersing us in a narrative filled with twists and turns.

5. SSSS.Gridman (2018)

Brought to life by studio Trigger, ‘SSSS.Gridman’ begins in the tranquil town of Tsutsujidai, where a high school student named Yuta Hibiki awakens with amnesia. Soon, he is contacted by Hyper Agent Gridman in the form of a computer, who informs him of their mission: to combat monstrous kaiju threatening the city. When a kaiju suddenly emerges and begins its attack, Yuta merges with Gridman and transforms into a giant mech, battling the kaiju threat. As Yuta teams up with his classmates and Gridman’s allies, they form a team to battle against these colossal creatures, while uncovering the truth behind their existence and the sinister forces at play.

As a mecha anime, ‘SSSS.Gridman’ will appeal to those who liked ‘Kaiju No. 8’ not just because of the giant monster fights but as a self-aware show that strives to break free of its genre. While the battles are well crafted, the anime also focuses on the daily lives of its characters, the mystery behind the emergence of the kaiju, and ultimately offers much more than its premise would entail.

4. Darling in the FranXX (2018)

In the dystopian world of ‘Darling in the FranXX,’ Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures craft a narrative where humanity’s survival hinges on the shoulders of young pilots who operate powerful mechs known as FranXX to fight enormous monsters called Klaxosaurs. Among them is Hiro, a former prodigy, who finds himself unable to synchronize with any partner until he meets Zero Two, a mysterious girl with Klaxosaur blood.

As Hiro and Zero Two form a unique bond, they lead their team, Squad 13, in battles against the monstrous Klaxosaurs. However, their journey uncovers unsettling secrets about their society’s origins and the true nature of their enemies. Much like in ‘Kaiju No. 8,’ a dedicated fighting force is created to combat the kaiju threat, and one of the protagonists shares a connection with the creatures. The anime is highlighted by its romance, comedy, impactful action scenes, and a thorough exploration of its sci-fi setting.

3. 86 (2021-2022)

Animated by A-1 Pictures, ‘86’ transports us to the Republic of San Magnolia as it wages war against an enemy nation using drones. However, ethnic minorities segregated by their hair color, known as the eight six, bear the brunt of the conflict, while the silver-haired Alba majority reside safely behind their walls. The 86ers are forced to pilot mechs called Juggernauts in a desperate fight against the Empire’s truly autonomous armies, while Alba handlers sit in control rooms of the capital, remotely giving them orders.

The narrative revolves around Shin, commander of the spearhead squadron, and his sympathetic handler, Milizé. Shin and his team are the most elite of the squadrons and are rumored to have mysteriously driven previous handlers to madness and suicide. But the arrival of a talented and humane Milizé as their handler will change the course of their destiny. Much like in ‘Kaiju No. 8′, ‘86’ sees an organization of human weapons fighting seemingly endless foes with resourceful use of technology and battlefield tactics. In both anime, very little is initially known about the seemingly mindless enemies, and shocking revelations come to light as the stories progress.

2. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (2007)

A creation of studio Gainax, ‘Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann’ begins with the setting of a human subterranean village. The villagers fear the surface as a tyrant rules it with an army of monsters. Simon, a young digger, discovers a small mecha named Lagann. Joined by his friend Kamina and a rifle-toting Yoko, Simon defends his home from a giant beast and heads for the surface world.

With mechas fighting monsters at an incomparable scale, ‘Gurren Lagann’ will undoubtedly appeal to fans of ‘Kaiju No. 8.’ Both anime boast jaw-dropping animations, compelling plots of the underdogs rising up, and a protagonist who leads the charge to liberate humanity.

1. Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

Also known as ‘Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu,’ the anime begins with the arrival of parasitic aliens on Earth. They are malicious beings who burrow into human brains and manipulate the bodies of their victims to hide in plain sight and feed on others. High school student Shinichi Izumi is attacked by one such parasite. However, the creature is unable to take control of his mind and finds itself stuck in his right hand. Izumi and the parasite form an uneasy alliance as other aliens seek to destroy them, perceiving the duo as a threat to their species.

Those who liked ‘Kaiju No. 8’ for its secretly transforming protagonist, darker themes, and violence will undoubtedly gravitate towards ‘Parasyte: The Maxim.’ Both anime are elevated by their gripping plots and their monstrous antagonists’ violent yet mysterious nature. Under studio Madhouse, ‘Parasyte: The Maxim’ explores themes of human cruelty, change, and the fleeting nature of life. Its experience is further underscored by the palpable suspense of a horrifying entity possibly lurking behind every smiling face.

