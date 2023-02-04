8 Anime Like Make My Day You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Make My Day‘ is a sci-fi anime that zooms in on a cold planet where prisoners are held captive to work in large mines. However, all the promises of a better life and future falter when unknown creatures appear out of the underground. The inhabitants must keep them at bay and fight for their lives. The original manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki has opted for a setting in the distant future where humans have started civilizations across planets. The viewers experience this pandemonium through the eyes of Jim, a prison guard who aspires to be an artist and joins forces with other humans to survive.

The enthralling animation and unique storyline are captivating enough to keep you hooked for hours. But if you’ve already experienced the beauty of this series and can’t wait for the next season, here’s a list of nitpicked similar animes you can binge on until then. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Make My Day’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Star Blazers 2199 (2013)

Gamilas, an alien life form, invade Earth in the year 2199 because their planet is in shambles, and they’re searching for a new abode. The intruders cause irreversible damage to Earth by radioactive bombs. The space fleet discovers a mysterious probe on Mars that holds info about Yamato, a battleship that can restore the planet. ‘Star Blazers 2199’ is directed by Akihiro Enomoto and Yutaka Izubuchi and is the remake of the first series titled ‘Space Battleship Yamato.’ The anime is also recognized as Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and is similar to ‘Make My Day’ because it is power-packed with intergalactic action and theatrics.

7. Space Dandy (2014-2018)

Dany, a well-groomed bounty hunter, searches for an undiscovered alien species with QT, his robot assistant, and Meow (a cat). The group is not-so-bright and arguably useless, but that doesn’t stop their search for bizarre creatures. Also known as ‘Supēsu Dandi,’ the show is directed by Shinichirō Watanabe and Shingo Natsume, who are known for Cowboy Bebop and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, respectively. The show is relatively lighthearted, but if you loved the strange-looking creatures and interplanetary theme of ‘Make My Day,’ ‘Space Dandy‘ has most of those elements coupled with an easygoing and funny storyline.

6. Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

A parasite that slowly consumes humans like a monster infects Shinichi Izumi, a normal teenager. The worm-like creatures take over humans and their consciousness. However, the one that tries to enter Shinchi fails and ends up becoming a part of his hand. He names his infected hand Migi because it almost has a mind of its own and can do things without his permission. Slowly, the two build a strong bond and fight against other parasites. Several acclaimed Japanese directors joined forces to create this anime. ‘Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu’ is the original title of the show, and it’s perfect for viewers who loved ‘Make My Day’ for its survival aspect.

5. Tekkaman Blade (1992-1993)

Tekkeman Blade, widely known as ‘Uchû no Kishi Tekkaman Burêdo,’ is a sci-fi adventure anime directed by Hiroshi Negishi. In the series, Radam, an alien race, attacks Earth with bugs and armored soldiers. After the invasion, Blade, the Tekkaman, helps Earth to fight Radam. However, he is a mysterious being who’s hiding things about his past. ‘Tekkeman Blade’ is an anime full of plot twists layered into an intriguing story. If ‘Make My Day’ entertained you with its suspense and conundrum, the ‘Tekkaman Blade’ should definitely be added to your watch list.

4. Planet Survival (2003-2004)

The story is set in the twenty-second century, and now humans are inhabitants of distant planets because Earth can no longer sustain life. On one of these planets, a girl named Luna accidentally crashes into a barren planet with her pet robot and six friends. The group comes across unimaginable obstacles which they must overcome and survive. ‘Mujin Wakusei Savaivu’ is the show’s Japanese title, and it is directed by Yuichiro Yano. Congruent to the group in ‘Make My Day,’ the kids in this series also team up against alien forces.

3. Gargantia On The Verdurous Planet (2013-)

Humans create a Galactic Alliance of Humankind, which is at war with Hideauze, a squid-shaped alien species. Ledo, a young lieutenant, also joins the war, but with a turn of events, he crashes on Earth. Gargantia (scavenger ships) mistakes his aircraft for a valuable item and retrieves it. Ledo finds himself in a new place, where he must accustom to their new lifestyle. However, the planet is unexplored, and he is unaware of all the threats that lie ahead. ‘Gargantia On The Verdurous Planet’ is originally titled ‘Suisei no Gargantia,’ and Kazuya Murata masterfully directs this Mecha anime. The protagonists of both series are unwillingly stranded in a place, hoping to make sense of their surroundings and make it out alive.

2. Knights of Sidonia (2014-2015)

‘Knights Of Sidonia’ is set in the future, a thousand years after the destruction of Earth by Gauna, the merciless shapeshifting aliens. Humans are now residing in spaceships to search for a habitable planet. One of these spaceships, named Sidona, is attacked by the Gaunas, and Nagate Tanikaze (a young boy who operates guardian robots) is their only saving grace. The series is helmed by Kōbun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, who bring new elements to the well-known trope. ‘Shidonia no Kishi’ is the original Japanese title, and the anime shares similar themes of war and dystopia. ‘Make My Day.’

1. Mobile Suit Gundam (1979-1980)

‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ is a futuristic sci-fi anime that showcases a conflict between Zeon (a space colony that seeks independence) and Earth Federation. The only hope for the Federation is a gifted teenage boy who’s the pilot of Gundam, a humanoid robot. Subsequently, other members and civilians in their teen years also join the war in hopes of saving their civilization. Creators Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomnio bring their powerful vision to life in this anime, originally known as Kidô Senshi Gundam. Both ‘Made My Day’ and ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ have sci-fi themes, where humans fight against extraterrestrial life forms.

