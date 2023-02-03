Make My Day Anime Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Developed from an original story written by manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki (‘Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt’), ‘Make My Day’ is a science fiction action anime series set in the 26th century. Humanity has spread across the galaxy but hasn’t yet encountered any other sapient lifeform. In the freezing and seemingly desolate planet of Coldfoot, a massive reserve of the precious energy ore known as Sig has been discovered. As mining the material is incredibly dangerous, the company and the military use convicted criminals or people with criminal records as the workforce. When ancient and mysterious creatures awaken deep within the planet because of all the activities and start destroying the signs of human civilization on Coldfoot, it falls on Jim, an artist turned correctional officer, to save the day.

Following its release, ‘Make My Day’ received mixed reviews. While the story and characterization garnered a positive response, the animation drew much criticism. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Make My Day,’ we got you covered.

Will Make My Day Season 2 Happen?

‘Make My Day’ season 1 premiered on February 2, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises 8 episodes of 23-30-minute runtime. It was originally intended to be an anime film but later became a series. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a second season of ‘Make My Day.’ However, given this is a Netflix anime, there is always a possibility for more seasons of the show. The streaming giant is known for greenlighting more installments if the original season or film becomes successful, even if the story doesn’t require them. Over the years, Netflix has greenlit more seasons of anime such as ‘Aggretsuko,’ ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood,’ ‘Edens Zero,’ and ‘Record of Ragnarok.’ So, if ‘Make My Day’ replicates the success of these shows, there is a legitimate possibility for its second season.

The key difference between the anime mentioned above and ‘Make My Day’ is that the latter has been developed from an original story. So, for it to have more seasons, Ohtagaki will first need to write them. While the first season of ‘Make My Day’ seems self-contained, potential plot points for season 2 are there. In season 1 episode 7, Marnie gives birth, and Jim promises to be there for her and her child. Working together with the others, Jim lures in the Swarms and creates a corridor through them to the launchpad for their lifeboat with explosives. Even though Howard’s attempt to leave the planet alone nearly foils Jim’s plans, he still takes him along as they board the lifeboat.

The explosive awakens the Predator, an ancient and massive creature, which begins to eat the Swarms and destroy everything in its path. However, Jim and the others succeed in leaving the planet, and Howard redeems himself by reviving Marnie’s son. The group decides to go to a solar system without any extradition treaty and start fresh.

In the prospective season 2, the Swarms and creatures of the same species as the Predator can potentially make it to other planets where Sig is produced because of human greed, causing insurmountable loss of life. This can prompt Jim, Marine, Walter, and the others to band together again and save humanity. If it is greenlit within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Make My Day’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q1 2025.

Read More: Make My Day Season 1 Ending, Explained: Do Jim and Marnie Escape From Coldfoot?