7 Anime Like Platinum End That You Must Watch

‘Platinum End’ is a dark fantasy supernatural anime inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. The show follows Mirai Kakehashi, a teenager who loses his parents at a young age and is forced to live with his abusive relatives. After failing to find happiness for years, he decides to take his own life, only to be saved by an angel who grants him supernatural powers. Mirai finds himself competing with 12 other candidates to become the new god of the world in an intense physical and psychological warfare in which his life is on the line.

The action-packed anime, with its unexpected twists and turns, has managed to win the hearts of countless viewers worldwide. Now some of these fans will naturally wish to watch somewhat similar shows. Therefore, we have compiled a list of a few anime that fans of 'Platinum End' will probably like.

7. Darwin’s Game (2020)

Kaname Sudou is an ordinary high schooler whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accepts the invitation to play a mobile game name Darwin's game. His first experience turns out to be a horrible nightmare when a snake pops out of his phone and bites his neck. When he later gains consciousness, Kaname shrugs off the experience as a hallucination, but when he opens the game again, a fight for survival ensues as the protagonist finally learns what 'Darwin's Game' is all about. Fans of 'Platinum End' who like high stakes battle royale anime will definitely enjoy 'Darwin's Game' as well.

6. The Promised Neverland (2019 – 2021)

‘The Promised Neverland‘ or ‘Yakusoku no Neverland’ does not have obvious similarities with ‘Platinum End’ when it comes to the premise. However, both shows rely heavily on psychological warfare to get viewers hooked. ‘The Promised Neverland’ follows three friends who discover the harsh reality of Grace Field House, their orphanage where children are looked after by a woman named Isabella.

Although most kids living there are clueless, all of them are being raised to be slaughtered and served to monsters who are interested in eating childrens’ brains. Unfortunately, just realizing the purpose of establishing an orphanage in the middle of nowhere is not enough, as the trio must find a way to save all children and outsmart Isabella, who is always one step ahead of them. The show is available for streaming here.

5. Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014 – 2015)

Produced by Ufotable, ‘Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works’ is a dark fantasy supernatural anime that revolves around a battle royale named the Holy Grail War in which seven magi compete against each other by commanding Heroic Spirits known as Servants. Rin Toosaka is one such mage who participates in the war with her servant Archer, hoping to win the competition and accomplish her goals using the wish-fulfilling magical artifact that the winner receives.

Unfortunately, the dynamics of the competition change radically when her classmate Emiya Shirou also enters the Holy Grail War. Like 'Platinum End,' the characters in 'Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works' compete against each other using supernatural abilities in a battle royale with magical helpers always by their side.

4. No Game No Life (2014)

The fantasy anime centers upon Sora and Shiro, two shut-in NEET siblings behind the mysterious gamer named Blank, who has somewhat of a legendary status among gamers. One day the undefeatable duo is challenged to a game of chess in an alternate world by a playful boy named Tet. In the strange universe of Disboard, conflicts are resolved through simple games, which naturally lead to inequality and oppression. Determined to fix the apparent imperfections in the broken system, Sora and Shiro vow to beat Tet and usurp the god's throne. Like the god candidates of 'Platinum End,' the siblings also share a somewhat similar goal as they wish to recreate their respective worlds in their own way.

3. Btooom! (2012)

The survival anime follows Ryouta Sakamoto, an unemployed 22-year-old who is one of Japan’s best players of ‘Btooom!,’ an online game. His purposeless life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced, along with some other players, to participate in a game of life and death that appears to mimic the titular game. Only those competitors who are willing to kill seven other fellow participants will return home, while others will perish.

While Ryouta is naturally against the twisted competition and does not want to inflict pain on anyone, things do take a turn for the worse when he meets people who do not adhere to his philosophy. The high-stakes survival battle royale must naturally interest fans of 'Platinum End' because of the apparent similarities.

2. Death Note (2006 – 2007)

The list will obviously be incomplete without mentioning Tsugumi Ohba’s other masterpiece, which serves as the inspiration for the anime of the same name. ‘Death Note‘ follows 17-year-old promising Japanese student Light Yagami who accidentally ends up getting possession of a supernatural notebook that can be used to kill people. Although he initially uses it to save people in distress, the immense supernatural abilities at his disposal bring the worst out of him as he begins to target criminals indiscriminately.

When a detective named L starts investigating the inexplicable deaths of countless lawbreakers, a psychological battle between the deuteragonists ensue that has, over time, become one of the most intense rivalries in anime history. Light, like some of the characters in 'Platinum End,' is consumed by the desire to become a god, which paradoxically makes them unfit for the responsibility itself. If you enjoy the mind games in 'Platinum End,' then there's no doubt that you will fall in love with 'Death Note.'

1. The Future Diary (2011 – 2012)

Yukiteru Amano is an organized middle schooler who likes to plan everything and keeps notes of his activities on his phone, which is sort of like a digital diary for him. Interestingly, he is friends with the god of time and space, Dues Ex Machina, and his servant, Mur Mur. One rather unremarkable day, Yukiteru notices that certain future events are somehow predicted on his phone. While he initially does not take it much seriously, slowly, it becomes painfully evident that the predictions must be taken seriously.

The day he learns that his classmate possesses a similar diary, Deus Ex Machina meets Yukiteru and clarifies that he, along with ten other participants, is selected to participate in a high-stakes survival battle whose winner will eventually succeed him. As fans of 'Platinum End' can obviously realize, both the shows are based on quite a similar premise. So, people who have enjoyed 'Platinum End' will probably like 'The Future Diary' as well.

