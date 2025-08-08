10 Anime Like Sakamoto Days on Netflix (2025)

Created by Yuto Suzuki, ‘Sakamoto Days’ revolves around the life of a former assassin named Taro Sakamoto. Known for his deadly skills in the past, he now lives an idyllic life, free from the constant threat of violence. However, when he develops romantic feelings for a woman named Aoi, his troubled past comes back to haunt him, and dangerous elements threaten to destroy his life and love. Based on the eponymous manga series, the anime action series navigates the world of crime, love, revenge, and the intertwining of past and present. In order to save himself and his loved ones, the legendary hitman is forced to use his extraordinary fighting skills again. If you found the plot, themes, visuals, and the thrill of the show to be enjoyable, these shows, similar to ‘Sakamoto Days’, will be worthy to check out on Netflix.

10. Kengan Ashura (2019-)

The anime drama series ‘Kengan Ashura’ follows the life of an aging man named Kazuo Yamashita, who finds himself in a precarious position wherein he has to manage the life of a fighter. He discovers that many fighters are hired by rich companies to battle each other. As the role of corporations comes to light, the protagonist and his newfound friend, Ohma Tokita, enroll in a competition to attain greater status. Based on the eponymous manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, it is similar to the narrative of ‘Sakamoto Days’ as it features skillful characters who are forced to combat danger. Both shows navigate the idea of personal redemption and relationships, while also commenting on the idea of liberation. The show is available on Netflix.

9. Baki (2016-2020)

Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki, ‘Baki’ chronicles the adventures of a fighter named Baki Hanma. The narrative delves into his past, present, and his prospects in the world of combat. The protagonist fights uphill battles to match the greatness of his father, Yujiro Hanma, and find redemption. However, as the lead character continues his journey, he faces deadly threats from five brutal criminals who seek to be challenged by a real fighter. The characters of the show were managed by Fujio Suzuki, and the script was written by Tatsuhiko Urahata. Along the lines of ‘Sakamoto Days,’ the series explores the life of a trained fighter who finds himself drawn to the world of violence. The protagonists of both shows seek to build a better future by overcoming great odds. The themes of friendship and love are also prominent in the narratives. The series can be enjoyed here.

8. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (2023)

‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ is an action drama anime series that explores the trials and tribulations of a young soldier who joins an elite military group, which only takes in expendable soldiers. Akira Ihotsu hopes to redeem himself by saving the world from impending doom as he learns the art of warfare. Based on the eponymous novel series written by Carlo Zen and illustrated by So-bin, it was written by Mitsuyasu Sakai. The narrative features tales of courage, sacrifice, and loyalty. Akin to ‘Sakamoto Days,’ it throws light on the sacrifices of people and also their commitment to a cause. Both shows feature protagonists who are driven by necessity to fight aggressors. It can be viewed here.

7. Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023-)

‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ is an anime drama series based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. The show’s script was written by Yōsuke Kuroda, and characters were handled by Hisashi Toshima. It is set in a fictional reality where social status is determined by magical prowess. The protagonist Mash Burnedead attempts to survive the brutal world, hoping that despite the absence of magical abilities, he can face it with his physical strength. Like ‘Sakamoto Days,’ it chronicles the journey of a protagonist who seeks to survive the threat of the world by using his fighting skills, while also looking to maintain his relationship with close ones. It can be watched here.

6. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022-)

Based on the video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ by Polish studio CD Projekt Red, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is an action anime series that explores a brutal world ravaged by violence, corruption, and electronic addiction. The story is set in a dystopian California ruled by powerful corporations seeking to dominate the population. In this world, a young boy named David Martinez chooses to survive by working as a dangerous mercenary. The Rafal Jaki and Mike Pondsmith creation complements the world of ‘Sakamoto Days’ due to its intense portrayal of the art of combat and the intertwining emotions of the protagonists who use their deadly skills to survive the brutality of the world. The drama series is streaming on Netflix.

5. Tougen Anki (2025-)

The anime drama series ‘Tougen Anki’ or ‘Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise’ is based on the manga series ‘Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood,’ written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara. Created by Yura Urushibara, it explores a world where a sinister rivalry exists between Momotarou and Oni descendants. Shiki Ichinose, a rowdy teen, discovers his Oni heritage after his foster father, Tsuyoshi, sacrifices himself to save him from a fellow Momotarou. His death awakens Shiki’s Oni blood, transforming him into a vengeful monster. Naito Mudano finds the protagonist and invites him to Rakshasa Academy, where he must learn to master his demonic nature before he can avenge his father. Like ‘Sakamoto Days,’ it explores the abilities of individuals and how they lead to consequences. The protagonists of both shows face desperate situations where survival depends on their physical instincts, creating a spiritual and thematic connection between the stories. It can be watched here.

4. Spriggan (2022)

Based on the eponymous manga series written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryōji Minagawa, ‘Spriggan’ is an anime drama series that deals with a scenario wherein secret operatives Yu Ominae and Jean-Jacques Mondo fight to stop genetically enhanced Colonel MacDougall and his psionic powers before he uses Noah’s Ark for his own agenda and achieves his dangerous goal of global domination. Similar to the world of ‘Sakamoto Days,’ it features the art of combat used for ethical and unethical purposes. While the drama based on a hitman looks at smaller and personal stakes, ‘Spriggan’ looks at global stakes of power. The show can be watched on Netflix.

3. Dan Da Dan (2024-)

‘Dan Da Dan’ or ‘Dandadan’ is an anime drama series that follows the lives of Ken Takakura and Momo Ayase as they explore the world of aliens, the occult, ghosts, monsters, and more. Despite differences in beliefs, the two lead characters are romantically drawn to each other. However, the multiple dangers around them threaten to destroy their budding relationship. To survive, they are forced to use their extraordinary combative and supernatural powers. Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, the show was directed by Fūga Yamashiro. It complements the narrative of ‘Sakamoto Days’ due to its portrayal of fighting abilities. Both shows feature protagonists who end up in dangerous situations wherein they are forced to use their powers and skills for the greater good. The arc of redemption is also important in both narratives. Netflix is streaming the show.

2. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (2023-)

Created by Yuji Kaku, the anime drama series ‘Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku’ is based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by him. The story is set in an imagined past of Japan, wherein criminals facing death sentences are offered a pardon if they risk their lives to investigate a newly discovered island near the Ryukyu Kingdom. However, they find themselves overwhelmed by the island’s dangerous creatures, following which they have to rely on their skills to overcome their ordeal. In ways similar to ‘Sakamoto Days,’ the narrative navigates the complexities of survival and the morality of fighting. Both shows comment on the necessity of violence in the face of danger, while also being grounded in human emotions and complex ethical questions. The show can be viewed here.

1. Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Created by Hajime Yatate, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ or ‘Kaubôi bibappu’ is an epic anime drama series that follows the adventures of a team of bounty hunters in the year 2071. The protagonists Spike Spiegel and Jet Black team up with other crazy individuals to go on a galaxy-trotting adventure of secrets, fights, and friendship aboard the spaceship known as the Bebop. It explores the themes of friendship, loyalty, adventure, existentialism, and space travel. Like ‘Sakamoto Days,’ it examines deeply emotional themes, while also featuring highly intense action sequences. The characters in both shows face their obstacles by using their skills of body and mind. The ideas of love and human connection also connect the two shows on a spiritual level. You can watch it on Netflix.

