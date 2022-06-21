7 Anime Like Spriggan You Must See

Spriggan is a sci-fi action original net animation based on the namesake manga series by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa. The plot revolves around Yu Ominae, a 17-year-old high-school student who tries to balance his life between being a normal teenager and working as a Spriggan, an elite member of the military wing of the ARCAM Foundation, a global organization that locates and secures — or, if necessary, seals off or destroys — powerful relics from ancient civilizations. If you have watched ‘Spriggan’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Spriggan’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

7. Crystal Triangle (1987)

‘Crystal Triangle,’ also known as ‘Kindan no Mokushiroku: Crystal Triangle,’ is a Japanese OVA. It shares multiple themes with ‘Spriggan.’ In both anime, archelogy plays an important role, as does religion. In ‘Crystal Triangle,’ the protagonist, Koichirou Kamishiro, an assistant professor of archelogy, discovers a box with two crystal triangles inside an ancient ruin in the Middle East. The triangles lead Koichirou on a perilous journey searching for God’s lost message. Like Yu, Koichirou finds himself in conflict with American and Russian operatives, who are hell-bent on killing him.

6. The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter (2021)

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon’ is relatively light-hearted fantasy harem TV anime that tells the story of Noir Starga, whose family belongs to the lowest tier of the social hierarchy among the nobles. After his dream of becoming a librarian doesn’t materialize, a dejected Noirs ends up discovering a secret dungeon with the help of his rare skill, the Great Sage. In that dungeon, he encounters Olivia Servant, a high-ranking hero who has been imprisoned there for the past 200 years. With Olivia’s help, Noir becomes a famous hero, adventurer, and the objective of affection of several women. Like Yu, the source of Noir’s powers is the ancient relics he finds in the dungeon with Olivia’s help.

5. Canaan (2009)

Like ‘Spriggan,’ ‘Canaan’ has stunning animation and explosive action sequences. The titular protagonist of ‘Canaan’ is a highly-efficient fighter like Yu. She embarks on a path of revenge after Alphard, a woman she loves like an older sister, betrays both her and their master, Siam. While in Shanghai, Canaan reunites with her friend Maria Oosawa after saving her from masked assassins. They realize that they must work together if they want to thwart the elaborate plan made by Alphard, who is also in the city.

4. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is the sprawling TV anime that started the multimedia franchise of the same name. It follows Shinji Ikari, a teenage boy who becomes the pilot of the colossal bio-machine mecha named “Evangelion” to fight the dangerous entities known as the ‘Angels.’ In ‘Spriggan,’ Yu derives his powers from his suit, which is made from the legendary Orichalcum metal. Similarly, Evangelion is part of Shinji’s identity, a quintessential aspect of who he is.

3. World Trigger (2014)

Like ‘Spriggan’ and several other entries in this list, ‘World Trigger’ revolves around characters using technology that gives them special abilities. In ‘World Trigger,’ they are known as Triggers. In Mikado City, entities known as the Neighbors invade Earth in hordes after an interdimensional gate opens up between their world and ours. Although humanity initially suffers terrible losses, they learn how to use Triggers and other forms of alien tech and slowly gain the upper hand in the war,

2. Akira (1988)

‘Akira’ is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk thriller anime film. It is set in a world where Tokyo is destroyed in what seems like a nuclear explosion. This prompts the beginning of World War III. Believing that a young boy’s psychic abilities are the cause, the government locks him up. Thirty-one years later, a new city has emerged where Toyo used to be, and it’s called Neo-Tokyo. After coming into contact with an esper that has managed to flee from the governmental facility, a young man named Tetsuo Shima suddenly develops similar abilities. ‘Akira’ and ‘Shriggan’ have some similar themes. The dynamics between the certain characters in the two projects are also quite the same.

1. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Like ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell’ started its franchise. The narrative is set in the futuristic Japan of 2009 and revolves around Motoko Kusanagi, also known as Major, and her team of public security agents as they search for a hacker calling themselves the Puppet Master. In the world of ‘Ghost in the Shell,’ most people have augmented their bodies with cybernetic parts.

Major, the head of the assault-team leader for Public Security Section 9, has undergone the process of replacing her entire body with synthetic prostheses. This, like Yu’s armor, has given her certain abilities. Both ‘Spriggan’ and ‘Ghost in the Shell’ are rich with philosophical themes. While ‘Spriggan’ deals with the concept of religion and its relevance in the modern world, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ focuses on personal identity.

