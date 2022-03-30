7 Anime Like Takt Op. Destiny That You Must Watch

Co-developed by MAPPA and Madhouse, ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ is an action-music fantasy anime set in 2047 that recounts the story of humanity’s struggle against an invasive species known as the D2s. The only way to fight back against these blood-thirsty species of aliens is by pitting them against young women representing pieces of classical music called Musicarts and their controllers known as the Conductors. The high-stakes story of survival has garnered a huge fanbase worldwide since its premiere. So, fans who love this anime may naturally wish to watch somewhat similar shows.

If you are also one of those people and then look no further, we have compiled a list of shows similar to ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ that you would probably enjoy as well. Most of these shows are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Amazon Prime.’

7. Your Lie in April (2014 – 2015)

Kousei Arima is a prodigious pianist who is often called the human metronome because of his mastery of the instrument. However, after a tragedy, he sadly loses his ability to hear the sound of his own piano, and his ascension as a genius pianist comes to a grinding halt all of a sudden. Just when it seems that Kousei will never be the same again, his musical prowess gets the much-needed push by Kaori Miyazono, a stunning violinist who forces the protagonist to leave the past behind and embrace all that life has to offer.

Although ‘Your Lie in April’ has very few similarities with ‘Takt Op. Destiny,’ anime fans who are looking for a show with music as its theme should definitely not miss out on the former as it is considered one of the most popular shows in the genre. You can stream all the episodes here.

6. The Detective Is Already Dead (2021 -)

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ or ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ revolves around the trouble magnet named Kimihiko Kimizuka, who encounters legendary detective Siesta during a plane hijacking. When the latter manages to save the day, she enlists Kimihiko as her sidekick, and the two embark on several challenging and memorable missions in the following months. But sadly, when the legendary detective dies, Kimihiko just tries to move on with his life, hoping to get over the passing of her friend someday until he encounters someone who challenges his worldview.

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ recounts the story of two introverted characters who are forced to fight because of circumstances, just like the protagonists in ‘Takt Op. Destiny.’ Curious to watch Kimihiko and Siesta in action? You can find all the episodes here.

5. Guilty Crown (2011 – 2012)

After an apocalypse virus wreaks havoc in all of Japan, United Nations sends the GHQ to help the country from falling into utter chaos. But even a decade after the draconian rules are imposed on the country, GHQ refuses to give Japan any autonomy. It leads to the rise of a resistance group named the Funeral Parlor, which plans to steal the Void Genome in their efforts to free their country. But when it accidentally falls into the hands of vocalist Inori Yuzuriha, she is unexpectedly stuck in the conflict with relentless enemies looking for her.

That’s when she meets a high schooler named Shuu Ouma, who, in the process of saving Inori, accidentally gains the power of the kings after breaking the Void Genome in his hand. The main character in both shows are tasked with saving the world/country, and they are assisted in their mission by a musical girl. If you feel that ‘Guilty Crown’ has an interesting premise, then you can watch the anime here.

4. Wonder Egg Priority (2021 -)

Ai Ohto is a young girl who is struggling to come to terms with the death of her dear friend Koito Nagase. When one night, she buys a wonder egg on the insistence of a mysterious voice, she ends up in a dream world. The egg that she purchased cracks open, revealing a girl hidden in it who is targeted by a horde of monsters. When the voice tells Ai that she can bring Koito back Koito if she saves enough people from the monsters, she vows to do everything possible to get her friend back.

‘Wonder Egg Priority’ recounts the story of a girl fighting monsters for the greater good, which ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ may enjoy. Therefore, we recommend adding it to your watchlist. If you plan to check anime right away, then all the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

3. Listeners (2020)

Produced by MAPPA, ‘Listeners’ is a mecha-music anime that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. People in this world are protected from Earless attacks by the Players, who are given a high status in society and also earn a considerable fortune for their services. Echo Rec, who feels that his dream of joining the Players will never be fulfilled, realizes that he has a serious chance when he meets μ – an enigmatic girl with an auxiliary port in her body.

The duo then come together to fulfill their dreams while earning fame and fortune in the process. So, like ‘Takt Op. Destiny,’ ‘Listeners’ also amalgamates musical elements with action-packed fight scenes in which the main characters play a supporting role to each other. Therefore, if you plan to watch mecha music anime, then you can head here.

2. Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (2021 -)

When an advanced AI wages war against humanity to eradicate it from the face of the Earth, a scientist decides to use technology to increase the chances of human survival. He brings Vivy, the first-ever autonomous AI from the past, to pit it against its own kind in a dramatic struggle that will eventually dictate humanity’s future. ‘Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song,’ just like ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ recounts the story of humanity’s struggle for survival in the face of an existential crisis in which music is a key element. You can watch the show here.

1. Symphogear (2012 – 2019)

When humanity has to fight against a vicious alien race known as Noise, Tsubasa Kazanari and Kanade Amou, two idols who are capable of using symphogears, an ancient weapon powered only by their songs, decide to stand up and put up a resistance. Unfortunately, during one of their attacks, Kanade dies while saving a girl named Hibiki but manages to embed a fragment of symphogear in her last moments.

Two years after the tragic incident, Hibiki finally manages to awaken the power of Kanade’s symphogear and then joins hands with Tsubasa to continue the struggle against the dangerous alien species. The similarities in the premise of ‘Symphogear’ and ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ is pretty obvious, so fans of the latter will probably like the former as well. The series is accessible for streaming here.

