6 Anime Like Tekken Bloodline You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ is part of the ever-expanding ‘Tekken’ multimedia franchise and a loose adaptation of the ‘Tekken 3’ video game. After losing his mother to an entity known as Ogre, Jin Kazama seeks out his paternal grandfather, Heihachi Mishima. Heihachi is initially dismissive of Jin, even after learning that the boy is his grandson. But after learning that Ogre is responsible for the death of Jin’s mother, he agrees to help the youth in the pursuit of his revenge. For the next four years, Jin learns the Mishima fighting style under Heihachi’s cruel tutelage. When Jin’s training is complete, Heihachi organizes the Third King of Iron Fist Tournament to lure Ogre out.

If You have watched ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

6. Hunter x Hunter (2011–2014)

Like ‘Tekken: Bloodline,’ ‘Hunter x Hunter‘ is an action anime that focuses on personal duels and family drama. The series revolves around Gon Freecss, a young boy who grows up believing that his parents are dead. When he discovers this isn’t the case and his father is still alive, Gon sets out to become a Hunter just like his father. In the ‘Hunter x Hunter’ world, hunters are an exclusive group of licensed individuals who track down treasures, rare animals, and other people.

5. Record of Ragnarok (2021-)

‘Record of Ragnarok‘ is a tournament anime about an epic struggle between divinity and humanity. In certain ways, it is a familial conflict like ‘Tekken: Bloodline.’ The only difference is that it’s taking place on a much grander scale. Every 1,000 years, the gods get together to decide the fate of humanity. When the gods finally decide to destroy humans for good after seven million years because of their various crimes, Brunhilde the Valkyrie convinces the gods to participate in a competition against the champions of humanity. If the gods win, they can wipe out humanity, but if the champions win, humanity will be spared.

4. My Hero Academia (2016–)

‘My Hero Academia‘ has one of the best tournament arcs in the history of anime: The ‘U.A. Sports Festival Arc.’ Several characters are at the center of complex situations involving their family, arguably none more so than Shouto Todoroki. Although Shouto and Jin’s circumstances are somewhat different, the respective father figures in their lives are demanding, abusive, and cruel. While Shouto’s father, Endeavor, ultimately changes for the better, it can never excuse his past behavior.

3. Tekken: The Motion Picture (1998)

‘Tekken: The Motion Picture’ is a two-part original video animation based on the first ‘Tekken’ game. Believing that his son Kazuya is weak and kind-hearted, Heihachi throws him off a cliff. Sixteen years later, Kazuya returns, having survived the fall and now seeking revenge against his father. He participates in the first-ever King of Iron Fist tournament along with his childhood friend Jun Kazama. This is an excellent place to start if you want to know more about Jin’s parents without playing the games.

2. Baki (2018-2020)

Like ‘Tekken: Bloodline,’ ‘Baki‘ is a Netflix action original net animation. It is based on the manga ‘Baki the Grappler’ series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. Like in ‘Tekken: Bloodline,’ familial conflict plays an important role in ‘Baki.’ The primary antagonist of the entire ‘Baki’ franchise is Yuujirou Hanma, Baki’s father, who is also known by the nickname “Ogre.” In Netflix’s ‘Baki,’ the protagonist takes on five violent death row escapees from across the world.

1. Tekken: Blood Vengeance (2011)

‘Tekken: Blood Vengeance’ is a 3D computer-animated martial arts film. It is set in a storyline that differs in multiple aspects from that of the games. The anime film depicts events between Tekken 5 and Tekken 6 and revolves around Chinese student Ling Xiaoyu and humanoid Russian AI Alisa Bosconovitch. Unaware that the other person is working for a rival faction, Xiaoyu and Alisa form a connection as they try to gather information about a student named Shin Kamiya. As it is almost always with the ‘Tekken’ franchise, the climax of this film involves a fierce battle between three generations of Mishimas.

