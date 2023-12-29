Liked The Kingdom of Ruin? Here’s 8 Anime For Your Next Binge!

Inspired by Yoruhashi’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘The Kingdoms of Ruin’ or ‘Hametsu no Oukoku’ is a fantasy science-fiction anime. The show recounts a riveting tale of revenge, pain, and redemption that keeps viewers hooked to each episode. ‘The Kingdoms of Ruin’ introduces viewers to a fantasy world where humans and witches have co-existed for centuries, with the latter aiding the former using their mysterious power of magic. But as technological advances usher in a new era of development, the mighty Redia Empire implements a horrific extermination order targeted at the witches.

In all the chaos, a young orphan boy named Adonis loses the witch who has raised him with immense love and care. In order to teach the Empire a lesson, Adonis vows revenge, which marks the beginning of a dangerous quest. The action-packed drama that follows is filled with well-scripted twists and turns, which you can get to experience in the anime listed below as well.

8. Attack on Titan (2013 – 2023)

‘Attack on Titan’ like ‘The Kingdoms of Ruin’ focuses on a story of revenge, where the protagonists are driven by the pain of losing a motherly figure. Both anime delve deep into the dark aspects of human nature and survival plays an important theme in their premise. The series is set in a dystopian world where humanity struggles for survival against giant Titans that hunted and ate them just for pleasure.

In order to protect themselves, the remnants of humanity eventually manage to construct huge defensive walls and start living in cities inside them to have a peaceful life. While this ensures a hundred years of calm, things take a dark turn when a Colossal Titan breaks through one of the seemingly impregnable walls following which people are forced to fight a hopeless war again for their survival. In this conflict, a boy named Eren Yaeger loses his mother and vows to exterminate the evil Titans from the face of the Earth to take revenge. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009 – 2010)

Frequently called the greatest anime ever made, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ is a Shounen series that explores the consequences of defying powerful systems and the complicated theme of retribution. The series primarily revolves around the Elric brothers who commit the sin of Human Transmutation with the hope of reviving their dead mother and end up losing their body parts in the process.

With the hopes of fixing themselves, they set out to find the Philosopher’s Stone so that they could defy the law of Equivalent Exchange. But little do they know at the time that their quest will put them on a path that will pit them against evil forces that are collaborating on a sinister conspiracy. Feel free to watch the series here.

6. Goblin Slayer (2018 -)

Like Adonis, the titular protagonist of ‘Goblin Slayer’ is driven by the passion for revenge. In a fantasy world, goblins are considered the lowliest of the monsters unworthy of being seen as a threat by most adventurers. But these horrendous creatures work together and often target villages to kidnap the woman for breeding. Since they are seen as weak, they use this to their advantage a lot of times to grow in numbers before being taken seriously. A young group of adventurers along with the 15-year-old Priestess is one day given the mission to investigate a tribe of goblins that is probably involved in some dubious activities. But when these rookies eventually face the goblin tribe, they are easily defeated and slaughtered mercilessly.

Priestess has also given up all hope of survival when suddenly the famous Goblin Slayer arrives at the scene and single-handedly deals with the goblins. He then allows the young adventurer to join his comrades which include Lizardman, Dwarf, and High Elf as he sets his eye on his goal to eradicate the goblins for good. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

5. Vinland Saga (2019 -)

Thorfinn was born in a village in Iceland where warm and fertile lands are a thing of dreams. Therefore, he finds the fables of a far-off land called Vinland quite fascinating as it is said to have all the natural conditions that the young boy dreams of living in someday. But Thorfinn is well-acquainted with the harsh realities of his life as war and death have become quite common in the region due to political strife. When he loses his father, Thorfinn vows to kill the man who took his life. As you can guess, he is driven by the same emotional conflict that Adonis probably felt when he lost his motherly figure. The series beautifully captures the inner conflicts that a man goes through in such circumstances and paints a very emotional conclusion that could move anyone to tears. The series is accessible for streaming here.

4. Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

Animated by Shaft and created by Magica Quartet, ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica’ also known as ‘Madoka Magica’ is a dark fantasy anime that deals with the dark aspects of magical powers and stresses the far-reaching consequences of individual choices quite like ‘The Kingdom of Ruin.’ The show revolves around a girl named Madoka Kaname who is gifted with once in a lifetime opportunity to get one of her wishes fulfilled on the condition that she becomes a magical girl. After that, she will have to dedicate her life to fighting against magical beings with dark hearts. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Dororo (2019)

Daigo Kagemitsu is an ambitious and ruthless man who will stoop to any low for power and prestige. So when he finds the chance to make a pact with demons for the growth of his influence and power, he does not waste even one moment. But this eventually has horrendous consequences for his newborn child who is born without limbs, skin, ears, or eyes. Showing no mercy, Daigo abandons the boy and he ends up in the hands of a medicine man who not only treats him but provides him with prosthetics so he does not need anyone’s support.

This boy embarks on a quest to defeat all the demons Kagemitsu made a pact with so that he can regain his body parts. Along the way, he is befriended by an orphan named Dororo. While the protagonist is not just focused on revenge, he is somewhat influenced by a dark past to take the hard road just like Adonis. You can watch the anime here.

2. Akame ga Kill! (2014)

‘Akame ga Kill!’ like ‘The Kingdom of Ruin’ introduces viewers to an oppressive empire where people are suffering or persecuted. They are eventually challenged by individuals with a resolve to bring about change that turns things upside down. ‘Akame ga Kill’ follows the Revolutionary Army’s covert assassination branch which is determined to overthrow Prime Minister Honest who has been missing his powers and influence. Tatsumi, a boy from a remote village is impressed by their goal and joins the rag-tag group believing in their ideals. The series follows him as he embarks on the mission for the greater good and puts his life on the line at every turn. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. Berserk (1997 – 1998)

‘Berserk’ revolves around Guts, a valiant warrior whose demonic brand on his neck makes him a constant target of demons of all kinds. He hopes to someday take revenge on his old friend Griffith, who doomed him to his present circumstances. Guts also hope to free his lover in the process and save her from the torture she is undergoing. ‘Berserk’ is without a doubt one of the most popular revenge anime you can watch, so fans of ‘The Kingdom of Ruin’ should definitely give it a shot.

