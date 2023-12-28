Anime has become a ubiquitous source of entertainment that provides something for people from all walks of life. While it dares to investigate the terrifyingly dark and ambiguous aspects of human nature on one end of the spectrum, it also offers heartwarming tales that have life-changing lessons in them on the other. This is the reason why anime in the present generation has fans from all age groups. Amazon Prime may not be known for its catalog of anime shows and films, but it still has some really good content, especially for kids. We have compiled a list of the top anime from the platform but keep in mind, that the shows mentioned in the list are UA 7+ and are suitable for kids between the ages of 7 to 13.

7. Pokémon (1997 -)

Satoshi Tajiri’s ‘Pokémon’ follows Ash Ketchum as he embarks on his ambitious adventure to become the best Pokémon master in the world. The series acquaints the audience with the titular creatures who are gifted with mysterious powers and come in all shapes and sizes. Ash is one of those young and enthusiastic trainers who wish to catch powerful Pokémon so that they can compete in different tournaments to make a name for themselves. Along the way, Ketchum meets and becomes friends with Brock and Misty who not only stick with him through ups and downs but also help him grow as a Pokémon trainer.

The story of friendship, ambition, and dedication has resonated with millions of fans around the world in the last few decades and it has made ‘Pokémon’ the most commercially successful media franchise of all time which speaks volumes about its legacy and success. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

5. Captain Tsubasa (1983 – 1986)

Tsubasa is just another ordinary kid when he is introduced to the sport of soccer. While it is a fun recreational sport for people his age and his peers treat it that way, soccer slowly becomes an obsession for the young boy who wants to be the best at any cost. Because of his zeal for the sport, Tsubasa moves to Nankatsu City with his mother, where the excellent elementary school soccer teams offer incomparable opportunities for the growth of the young boy.

But unlike the previous players he has played with, Nankatsu’s soccer teams are filled with uniquely talented individuals who will push Tsubasa to become the best version of himself. As he sets out to become the best, he makes friends along the way. But Tsubasa’s dream of representing Japan in the World Cup is not an easy one and it will test him at every step of the way. Feel free to watch the anime here.

4. Tenkai Knights – Rise of the Knights (2013 -2014)

The alien planet of Quarton is home to robots known as Tenkai who have the ability to transform into living bricks. When the ruthless Lord Vilius decided to get the source of Tenkai for his own evil goals, the planet was thrown into a brutal war as Commander Beagle led the Corekai Soldiers to fight the malevolent forces. Vilius’ Corrupted Army looked undefeatable until Bravenwolf, Tributon, Valorn, and Lydendor, who are collectively known as the 4 Legendary Tenkai Knights of Quarton waged a brutal battle against him and ended up saving the planet.

Now, eons into the future, Guren Nash, Ceylan Jones, Toxsa Dalton, and Chooki Mason, four ordinary teenagers on Earth unbeknownst to the brutal history of Quarton find an interdimensional portal that takes them to the alien planet. There they are told that they have been selected as the new Legendary Tenkai Knights as Vilius and his corrupted army have returned to fulfill their unfinished mission. This marks the beginning of an unexpected and dangerous adventure for the new heroes of Quarton as they put their lives on the line to save the innocent inhabitants of the alien planet. Feel free to watch the anime here.

3. Sonic X (2003 – 2005)

When Doctor Eggman with his evil robots and machines tries to harm one of their friends, a group of anthropomorphic animals put their lives on the line to save one of their own. But in the process, they end up getting mysteriously transported to planet Earth where they are separated from each other.

A young boy named Chris Thorndyke saves Sonic the Hedgehog and decides to help him reunite with his friends. He ends up getting so involved in their affairs that he even helps them put up a fight against Eggman, who has set his eyes on the powerful Chaos Emeralds. The action-packed and hilarious adventures of these anthropomorphic animals and Chris is loved by countless fans across the world. In case you too wish to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

2. Beyblade: Metal Masters (2010 – 2011)

‘Beyblade: Metal Masters’ is a fantasy anime series that is based on Takafumi Adachi’s Japanese manga series titled ‘Beyblade: Metal Fusion’ which in turn is inspired by Takara Tomy’s popular franchise of the same name. A continuation of ‘Beyblade: Metal Saga,’ the series follows Gingka who is crowned as the Battle Bladers Championship after defeating Ryuga and his dark Bey L-Drago. But as he rises to prominence, he catches the eyes of opponents across the world, who wish to get a chance to defeat him. This leads to a global competition by the WBBA that is focused on enlisting top talents from different countries so that one of them can be chosen as the next challenger for Gingka. Feel free to watch the anime here.

1. Monster Racher (1999- 2000)

Studio TMS Entertainment’s ‘Monster Racher’ also known as ‘Monster Farm: Enbanseki no Himitsu’ is an action-adventure fantasy anime inspired by the video game franchise of the same name by Tecmo. The anime recounts the story of Genki Sakura, a dedicated gamer who loves playing Monster Rancher video games as much as he can. Through his fierce competitive spirit and determination, he manages to win an important tournament following which he is awarded with a special CD.

Genki is told that he can use it to unlock a special monster. So, without wasting any time, he immediately heads home excited to embark on new adventures in the game world. But for some mysterious reason, Sakura ends up getting transported to the world of Monster Rancher. Luckily, soon after his arrival, he meets and becomes friends with monsters Mochi, Suezo, Golem, Tiger, and Hare and a girl named Holly. He later finds out that the monster Moo is on the loose and the only way to stop him is to revive the Phoenix. But will Genki and his friends be able to do it? If you wish to find out, then you can watch the anime here.

