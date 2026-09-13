Anime has become a ubiquitous source of entertainment that provides something for people from all walks of life. While it dares to investigate the terrifyingly dark and ambiguous aspects of human nature on one end of the spectrum, it also offers heartwarming tales that have life-changing lessons in them on the other. This is why anime in the present generation has fans from all age groups. Needless to say, many anime films and shows are directed towards the young ones, carrying morals for them to learn and visuals for them to admire and imagine. Here, we bring you the best anime for kids on Amazon Prime.

11. The Wonderland (2019)

A coming-of-age fantasy adventure flick directed by Keiichi Hara, ‘The Wonderland’ is based on the 1988 children’s story ‘Chikashitsu Kara no Fushigi na Tabi’ (‘Strange Journey from the Basement’) by Sachiko Kashiwaba. The film follows young Akane, who discovers she is the Goddess of the Green Wind. Soon, she encounters Hippocrates, an alchemist, and his assistant, Pippo. Together, they set off on a journey to find the prince who can save the fantastical world of Wonderland by bringing rain and restoring the water. With all things new and magical, including cat people, large sheep, and fairies, ‘Wonderland’ is a must-watch for kids. It can be streamed here.

10. Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. (2024– )

Based on the manga series by Sekka Iwata and Yu Aoki, ‘Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc’ deals with the titular magical girl startup company, one of the many companies that hire magical girls to exterminate creatures known as Kaii that have been wreaking havoc in cities. When a Kaii attacks Kana Sakuragi, who is searching for a job, Hitomi Koshigaya, who works at the aforementioned company, saves her. Kana’s assistance lets Hitomi bring her to the startup. Kana accepts the offer, thereby setting off on her journey to become one of the most skilled magical girls. The show can be streamed here.

9. Liz and the Blue Bird (2018)

Based on the ‘Sound! Euphonium’ novel series by Ayano Takeda, ‘Liz and the Blue Bird’ follows two plots that unfold in parallel. One story explores the unlikely bond between Liz, a kind and gentle young woman, and a cheerful blue bird in the form of a young girl. The other story explores the bond between High school seniors Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki, who are members of a group preparing for a performance of a piece inspired by the fairy tale ‘Liz and the Blue Bird.’ Both are struggling to perform as well as expected, and as they try to understand the roles they are training for, Mizore, playing the oboe, representing Liz, and Nozomi, playing the flute, representing the Blue Bird, they are forced to make tough choices, just like the characters. ‘Liz and the Blue Bird’ is a powerful anime that transcends age boundaries to address themes of personal growth, letting go, friendship, and affection. It can be streamed here.

8. Pokémon the Series: Gold and Silver (2000- 2001)

‘Pokémon the Series: Gold and Silver’ is the third season of the ‘Pokémon’ anime franchise. It follows Pokémon trainers Ash Ketchum and his friends Misty and Brock as they embark on a thrill-filled adventure across the Johto region to defeat other trainers, collect Gym Badges, and compete in the Johto League. However, they need to be careful as the villainous Team Rocket is following them, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Based on Satoshi Tajiri’s pair of role-playing games, the ‘Pokémon’ anime franchise is what majorly contributed to the worldwide success of anime at the turn of the 21st century. You can stream ‘Pokémon the Series: Gold and Silver’ here.

7. My Deer Friend Nokotan (2024- )

Based on the manga series by Oshioshio, ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ is about high-schooler Koshi Torako, who has a dark past, and her newfound friend Noko Shikanoko, a human-reindeer hybrid. Agreeing to help Noko adapt to her new environment, Koshi faces a lot of trouble maintaining her façade and leading the Deer Club, much to the entertainment of the young viewers. A sweet and fun-filled anime with an animal-loving angle, ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ is a worthy watch for kids. It can be streamed here.

6. Tenkai Knights – Rise of the Knights (2013 -2014)

The alien planet of Quarton is home to robots known as Tenkai, who have the ability to transform into living bricks. When the ruthless Lord Vilius decided to get the source of Tenkai for his own evil goals, the planet was thrown into a brutal war as Commander Beagle led the Corekai Soldiers to fight the malevolent forces. Vilius’ Corrupted Army looked undefeatable until Bravenwolf, Tributon, Valorn, and Lydendor, who are collectively known as the 4 Legendary Tenkai Knights of Quarton, waged a brutal battle against him and ended up saving the planet.

Now, eons into the future, Guren Nash, Ceylan Jones, Toxsa Dalton, and Chooki Mason, four ordinary teenagers on Earth unbeknownst to the brutal history of Quarton, find an interdimensional portal that takes them to the alien planet. There, they are told that they have been selected as the new Legendary Tenkai Knights and that Vilius and his corrupted army have returned to fulfill their unfinished mission. This marks the beginning of an unexpected and dangerous adventure for the new heroes of Quarton as they put their lives on the line to save the innocent inhabitants of the alien planet. Feel free to watch the anime here.

5. Sonic X (2003 – 2005)

When Doctor Eggman, with his evil robots and machines, tries to harm one of their friends, a group of anthropomorphic animals puts their lives on the line to save one of their own. But in the process, they end up mysteriously transported to planet Earth, where they are separated from each other. A young boy named Chris Thorndyke saves Sonic the Hedgehog and decides to help him reunite with his friends. He ends up getting so involved in their affairs that he even helps them put up a fight against Eggman, who has set his eyes on the powerful Chaos Emeralds. The action-packed and hilarious adventures of these anthropomorphic animals, and Chris, are loved by countless fans across the world. You can find all the episodes here.

4. Beyblade: Metal Masters (2010 – 2011)

‘Beyblade: Metal Masters’ is a fantasy anime series that is based on Takafumi Adachi’s Japanese manga series titled ‘Beyblade: Metal Fusion,’ which in turn is inspired by Takara Tomy’s popular franchise of the same name. A continuation of ‘Beyblade: Metal Saga,’ the series follows Gingka, who is crowned as the Battle Bladers Champion after defeating Ryuga and his dark Bey L-Drago. But as he rises to prominence, he catches the eyes of opponents across the world who wish to get a chance to defeat him. This leads to a global competition by the WBBA that is focused on enlisting top talents from different countries so that one of them can be chosen as the next challenger for Gingka. Feel free to watch the anime here.

3. Monster Racher (1999- 2000)

Studio TMS Entertainment’s ‘Monster Racher’ also known as ‘Monster Farm: Enbanseki no Himitsu’ is an action-adventure fantasy anime inspired by the video game franchise of the same name by Tecmo. The anime recounts the story of Genki Sakura, a dedicated gamer who loves playing Monster Rancher video games as much as he can. Through his fierce competitive spirit and determination, he manages to win an important tournament, after which he is awarded a special CD.

Genki is told that he can use it to unlock a unique monster. So, without wasting any time, he immediately heads home, excited to embark on new adventures in the game world. But for some mysterious reason, Sakura ends up getting transported to the world of Monster Rancher. Luckily, soon after his arrival, he meets and becomes friends with monsters Mochi, Suezo, Golem, Tiger, and Hare, and a girl named Holly. He later finds out that the monster Moo is on the loose, and the only way to stop him is to revive the Phoenix. But will Genki and his friends be able to do it? To find out, you can watch the anime here.

2. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (2025- )

The sixteenth installment in the Gundam franchise, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX,’ follows teenager Amate “Machu” Yuzuriha, who lives in a space colony, with the One Year War between the Earth Federation and Principality of Zeon ongoing. When she comes across a crash-landed Gundam QuuuuuuX mobile suit, she uses it to take on the Federation army. She soon encounters Shuuji Itou, who pilots a Gundam similar to one that went missing 6 years ago, along with its Zeon pilot Char Aznable. Soon, the two get involved in underground competitive clan battles, while the conflict outside gets worse. Will Amate’s talents as a fighter be useful for Zeon? To find out, you can stream ‘Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX’ right here.

1. Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance (2010)

‘Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance’ is the second installment in the ‘Rebuild of Evangelion’ franchise and was re-released in 2010 with readjustments, hence 2.22 instead of 2.0, which came out in 2009. It focuses on two new pilots, Mari Illustrious Makinami and Asuka Langley Shikinami, and follows them as they take on new Angels in their Evangelions. The film also explores Shinji Ikari’s relationship with his emotionally estranged father, Gendo, head of NERV, and Rei Ayanami, a pilot introduced in ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion.’ With a gripping ending that addresses the end of the world, ‘Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance’ is a worthy addition to the ‘Evangelion’ anime franchise. It can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Anime for Kids on Hulu