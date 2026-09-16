Hulu has a decent catalog of anime shows and movies that cater to different age groups. One can find shows with dark and mature themes or choose to stream something light-hearted that is appropriate for the entire family to enjoy together. Since the platform tries to target different demographics, it naturally focuses a lot on the kids, who are a huge chunk of its potential viewers. Therefore, Hulu has a massive catalog of anime just for children, and we have compiled a list from which you can choose. Please note that the shows listed are rated UA 7+ and are suitable for children aged 7 and above.

10. Lovely Complex (2007)

‘Lovely Complex,’ AKA ‘Love Com,’ centers on high school students Risa Koizumi and Atsushi Ootani, both of whom are looking for the perfect partner. However, Koizumi is much taller than average, and Ootani is much shorter than average, their traits having garnered them the reputation of being a comedy duo, further stressed by their personalities, antics, and arguments. Then, when their prayers for their crushes are left unanswered, they are heartbroken. However, they keep on supporting each other, encouraging each other not to lose hope, and in the process, become very close friends. Can love happen between them? Seems unlikely. Sweet and romantic, ‘Lovely Complex’ can be binged right here.

9. Pretty Cure (2004-2005)

‘Pretty Cure’ is a well-known anime of the magical girl genre, centering on middle school students Nagisa Misumi and Honoka Yukishiro, who are bestowed with magical powers and tasked with fighting the forces of the Dark Zone, led by the Dark King, who intends to invade Earth. The girls’ main objective is to find seven Prism Stones and restore the Prism Hopish to defeat the Dark Zone forces. ‘Pretty Cure’ blends magic and action while maintaining a kid-friendly format in its storytelling, keeping things objective and easy to understand. The show can be streamed here.

8. Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (2020- )

‘Toilet-bound Hanako-kun’ is about a first-year high-school girl named Nene Yashiro whose urge to have a boyfriend makes her summon “Hanako-san of the Toilet.” Who is Hanako-san? She is the spirit of a girl who haunts the bathroom (remind you of Moaning Myrtle?) and grants wishes for the right price.

However, Nene gets spiritually bound to this entity and even finds out about her own connection to the spirit world. As for getting Hanako-san’s help to acquire a boyfriend, it might be problematic because Hanako-san is, contrary to the rumors, a boy. Directed by Masaomi Andō and based on Aida’s manga series, ‘Toilet-bound Hanako-kun’ is engaging and funny, and as much for adults as it is for kids. The series can be streamed here.

7. Sailor Moon (1992–1997)

Based on the manga of the same title written by Naoko Takeuchi, ‘Sailor Moon’ follows 14-year-old middle school student Usagi Tsukino, who receives magical powers from a talking cat. Her newfound powers allow her to transform into her alter-ego, Sailor Moon, who is tasked with protecting Earth from dark forces. In her endeavor, she is joined by her Sailor girls, Sailor Mercury, aka Ami; Sailor Mars, aka Rei; Sailor Jupiter, aka Makoto; and Sailor Venus, aka Minako. A show that became more popular than the manga, ‘Sailor Moon’ is considered a revolutionary anime in the way it depicts its female characters. The series can be streamed here.

6. Bananya (2016 – 2019)

Directed, produced, and written by Kyou Yatate, ‘Bananya’ is a comedy anime created by the collaborative efforts of Studio Gathering and TMS Entertainment. The hilarious show revolves around a new species of tiny cats who, for some mysterious reason, live all their lives inside of bananas. Bananya is just an ordinary member of the species who lives in an average household with others, trying to enjoy life as much as possible. While he is happy with what he has, the titular protagonist also dreams of someday bathing in chocolate with his friends. Feel free to watch the anime here.

5. Pokémon (1997 -)

Created by Satoshi Tajiri, ‘Pokémon’ is undoubtedly one of the most successful media franchises of all time. It consists of films, video games, trading card games, and the popular animated series. The shows give viewers a chance to get immersed in a world where humans co-exist with creatures known as Pokémon, who are gifted with unique powers that set them apart. Like other animals, Pokémon also have different species that have their weakness and strengths. Humans collect these creatures in order to train them and participate in various tournaments so that they can become the greatest Pokémon masters. The series primarily revolves around Ash Ketchum, who sets out on a long journey to fulfill the same dream as many young trainers his age, determined to achieve his goals irrespective of the challenges in his path. Feel free to watch the anime here.

4. Beyblade Burst QuadStrike (2023)

‘Beyblade Burst’ is an exciting fantasy anime based on the manga series of the same name created by Hiro Morito, which in turn was inspired by Takara Tomy’s Beyblade franchise. ‘Beyblade Burst QuadStrike’ is the seventh and final season of the series. The show primarily focuses on Valt Aoi and Shu Kurenai from the Beigoma Academy, who along with their classmates share a deep interest in Bey tops. This interest eventually turns into an obsession as they are consumed by their passion to become the best.

In order to improve, these students start a bey club and compete against each other. But over time, Aoi and Shu make a name for themselves in the local communities, which eventually opens the door for them to climb the ladder of the Beyblading world and become Japan’s top Blader. But as they set their eyes on their goal, they soon start to also lose sight of why they began, which eventually becomes evident to them as the series reaches its conclusion. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

3. Digimon Adventure (1999-2000)

‘Digimon Adventure’ revolves around Tai, Sora, Matt, Mimi, Joe, and T.K., who are enjoying their summer camp when they notice strange Digivices that mysteriously transport them to a fantastical digital world. After arriving in the unknown world, the seven kids meet and become friends with Digital monsters. These beings are entrusted with the responsibility to protect their world from evil threats. Delving into the theme of friendship and how it breaks boundaries, the animated show is based on the Digital Monster virtual pet released in the 1990s and remains one of the most popular animes ever. You can show it to your kids right here.

2. Yu-Gi-Oh! (2000-2006)

‘Yu-Gi-Oh!,’ AKA ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters,’ is based on the eponymous manga series by Kazuki Takahashi. It centers on high school boy Yugi Muto, who is pulled into the world of a fantasy card game called Duel Monsters after completing the Millennium Puzzle, an Egyptian artifact, and gaining the alter ego of a pharaoh. The adventures/tournaments as Yugi battles his opponents are what we see in the show, with each season culminating in a final battle. The various monsters, their powers, and the card game itself, which has made its way into real life, make ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ a must-watch anime for kids, one they can get involved in as well. It can be streamed here.

1. Dragon Ball (1995-2003)

Created by Akira Toriyama, ‘Dragon Ball’ traces Gokuu Son, AKA Goku’s journey from his childhood to adulthood, showcasing his training in martial arts, his search for the seven Dragon Balls, the friends he makes, and the enemies he faces. Bulma, who is looking for the Dragon Balls to have her wish for the perfect boyfriend granted, tags Goku along in her journey after the latter denies parting with the one he has in his possession. Their journey has become legendary for the fans of the titular franchise and is considered the greatest anime story ever told. ‘Dragon Ball’ often serves as the introduction for many into the anime genre. It can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Anime for Kids on Crunchyroll