Hulu has a decent catalog of anime shows and movies that cater to different age groups. One can find shows with dark and mature themes or choose to stream something light-hearted that is appropriate for the entire family to enjoy together. Since the platform tries to target different demographics, it naturally focuses a lot on the kids who are a huge chunk of its potential viewers. Therefore, Hulu has a massive catalog of anime just for children and we have compiled a list from which you can choose from. Keep in mind, that the shows mentioned in the list are UA 7+ and are suitable for kids between the ages of 7 to 13.

7. Bananya (2016 – 2019)

Directed, produced, and written by Kyou Yatate, ‘Bananya’ is a comedy anime created by the collaborative efforts of Studio Gathering and TMS Entertainment. The hilarious show revolves around a new species of tiny cats who for some mysterious reason live all their lives inside of bananas. Bananya is just an ordinary member of the species who lives in an average household with others, trying to enjoy life as much as possible. While he is happy with what he has, the titular protagonist also dreams of someday bathing in chocolate with his friends. Feel free to watch the anime here.

6. Digimon Adventure (1999 – 2000)

Akiyoshi Hongo’s ‘Digimon Adventure’ is a 54-episode-long isekai adventure anime that is produced by Toei Animation. The show features talented voice actors like Michael Reisz, Steve Staley, Steve Blum, Michelle Ruff, and Brianne Siddall. ‘Digimon Adventure’ revolves around Tai, Sora, Matt, Mimi, Joe, and T.K, who are enjoying their summer camp but they notice strange Digivices that mysteriously transport them to a fantastical digital world. Following their arrival in the unknown world, the seven kids meet and become friends with Digital monsters. These beings are entrusted with the responsibility to protect their world from evil threats.

Interestingly, the rag-tag group of young kids soon learns that they can help the Digimon digivolve into more powerful forms that allow them to fight stronger enemies. Therefore, the kids and the Digital monsters form a special bond in an effort to fight evil and eventually find their way back home. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

5. Dragon Ball (1986 – 1989)

Inspired by Akira Toriyama’s popular manga series that is often regarded as the mother of all anime, ‘Dragon Ball’ is a fantasy-comedy adventure series that stars well-known voice actors such as Masako Nozawa, Hiromi Tsuru, and Naoki Tatsuta. The anime introduces viewers to a strong but somewhat strange kid named Goku who spends most of his days going on hunts around his home or eating his favorite food. He has the mysterious Dragon Ball in his possession, ignorant of the truth behind its powers until he meets a bossy beauty named Bulma. She also has two Dragon Balls with her and is on a hunt for more.

Bulma informs Goku that there are seven such powerful balls that when put together can grant a person one wish from the eternal dragon Shenron. With just a little bit of diplomatic persuasion, she manages to convince Goku to embark on an adventure with her to find the rest of the Dragon Balls so that she can wish for a perfect boyfriend. But little do the duo know at the time that some evil forces are also on the lookout for the same and will resort to anything to get them. You can watch all the episodes here.

4. Pokémon (1997 -)

Created by Satoshi Tajiri, ‘Pokémon’ is undoubtedly one of the most successful media franchises of all time that consists of films, video games, trading card games, and the popular animated series. The shows give viewers a chance to get immersed in a world where humans co-exist with creatures known as Pokémon, who are gifted with unique powers that set them apart. Like other animals, Pokémon also have different species that have their weakness and strengths. Humans collect these creatures in order to train them and participate in different tournaments so that they can become the greatest Pokémon master.

The series primarily revolves around Ash Ketchum who sets out on a long journey to fulfill the same dream as many young trainers his age, determined to achieve his goals irrespective of the challenges in his path. Feel free to watch the anime here.

3. Yu-Gi-Oh! (1998)

‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ follows a timid young boy named Yugi who is bullied by people around him and is seen as a pushover by others. Therefore, he spends a lot of time alone playing with puzzles. His life turns around when he ends up solving the Millennium Puzzle following which he becomes a host to a mysterious spirit. In the days afterward, Yugi somehow starts defending his friends from bullies by challenging them to Shadow games in which defeat leads to a Penalty Game.

While his life changes dramatically, Yugi soon finds out that the spirit that he is host to is actually an unknown Pharaoh from Ancient Egyptian times. Since he no longer has his memories, Yugi takes it upon himself to help him. But little does he know that in doing so, he would essentially be putting himself in harm’s way as many gamers with powers quite similar to his challenge him every step of the way. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

2. Beyblade Burst QuadStrike (2023)

‘Beyblade Burst’ is an exciting fantasy anime based on the manga series of the same name created by Hiro Morito, which in turn was inspired by Takara Tomy’s Beyblade franchise. ‘Beyblade Burst QuadStrike’ is the seventh and final season of the series. The show primarily focuses on Valt Aoi and Shu Kurenai from the Beigoma Academy, who along with their classmates share a deep interest in Bey tops. This interest eventually turns into an obsession as they are consumed by their passion to become the best.

In order to improve, these students start a bey club and compete against each other. But over time, Aoi and Shu make a name for themselves in the local bey communities and gain popularity, which eventually opens the door for them to climb the ladder of the Beyblading world and become Japan’s top Blader. But as they set their eyes on their goal, they soon start to also lose sight of why they started which eventually becomes obvious to them as the series reaches its conclusion. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

1. Sonic Boom (2014 – 2017)

Developed by Evan Baily, Donna Friedman Meir, and Sandrine Nguyen, ‘Sonic Boom’ is a fantasy anime inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog created by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara. Interestingly, the show is part of a spin-off franchise that also includes comic series and video games like ‘Fire & Ice,’ ‘Rise of Lyric,’ and ‘Shattered Crystal.’

‘Sonic Boom’ recounts the story of Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles and Sticks who live together peacefully on the Seaside Island. They love to embark on new adventures and are always looking for something exciting. But their lives are complicated by the evil Doctor Eggman, who attacks the village quite frequently with the help of his robotic creations. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

Read More: Best Anime for Kids on Crunchyroll