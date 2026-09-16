Over the years, Crunchyroll has established itself as one of the most prominent digital repositories of anime, where fans can enjoy their favorite shows and films any time they want. They have shows that cater to a multitude of viewer anticipations and expectations, which is one of many reasons that the platform has slowly become synonymous with anime streaming. In order to target people from all walks of life, Crunchyroll has shows that target different age groups. Since kids are one of the most consistent viewers on the platform, we have compiled a list of shows suitable for children between the ages of 7 and 13.

31. Ace of Diamond (2013-2016)

Based on the baseball-themed manga series by Yuji Terajima, ‘Ace of Diamond’ follows Eijun Sawamura, a gifted baseball player with great pitching talent. Upon receiving a scholarship to play baseball at the prestigious Seido High School and encouraged by his teammates, Eijun accepts the offer to prove his skills on a major stage. Bent on becoming the best player on the team, he trains hard to prove himself, competing with fellow first-year Satoru Furuya, who is known for his fastballs. To join him on his journey, you can stream ‘Ace of Diamond’ right here.

30. The Daily Life of the Immortal King (2020- )

Based on the Chinese novel by Kuxuan, ‘The Daily Life of the Immortal King’ centers on Wang Ling, who has to navigate high school as an ordinary teenager after having championed wizardry since the age of six. Unfortunately, with one challenge after another, his urge to have a low-key high school life grows distant. However, there are certain situations where his powers are tested, thereby keeping him in the loop. How the “immortal king” manages his “daily life” is what we find out. The anime can be streamed here.

29. My Roommate Is a Cat (2019)

Based on the eponymous manga, ‘My Roommate Is a Cat’ centers on 23-year-old mystery novel author Subaru Mikazuki, who has been living a solitary life ever since his parents died in an accident. He has no one else to call family. One day, he finds a small grey and white cat and brings it home, naming it Haru. Haru and Subaru find companionship in each other, although Subaru has no idea how to take care of Haru. He has never taken care of anyone or himself, frankly speaking, and a cat needs a lot of care and demands it too. Whether Haru can deal with Subaru is the bigger question. To find out, you can stream ‘My Roommate Is a Cat’ here.

28. Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (2024- )

Based on Maeda-kun’s eponymous manga series, ‘Puniru Is a Cute Slime’ centers on two characters, middle school student Kotarou and Puniru, a slime girl he created that came to life. Both have been together for the past seven years, and Puniru has transformed into a beautiful girl, besides having the ability to transform into various cute forms. While Kotarou is bewildered by her behavior, something that she takes pleasure in, complications arise when he falls for his senior. Will this be the end of Kotarou and Puniru’s “friendship”? Directed by Yūshi Ibe, ‘Puniru is a Kawaii Slime’ is a cute rom-com drama that can be streamed right here.

27. Meow Meow Japanese History (2016- )

Directed by Tomohiro Kawamura, ‘Meow Meow Japanese History’ offers a fun-filled take on Japanese history. Based on Kenji Sonishi’s webcomic, the series replaces historical personalities, like warlord Oda Nobunaga, samurai Sakamoto Ryouma, and Queen Himiko, with cats. So, if you want to give your kids a light-hearted dose of Japanese history or show them some interesting stories from the POV of cats, ‘Meow Meow Japanese History’ is the way to go. You can stream it here.

26. With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun (2020)

Based on the manga series by Hidekichi Matsumoto, ‘With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun’ is directed by Seiji Kishi. Showcasing, as the title suggests, a playful dog and a cold cat, the series shows how they are raised by a girl named Hidekichi Matsumoto. It explores their day-to-day activities, underscored by mirth and warmth. Custom-made for kids to make them better able to interact with pets, ‘With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun’ is a cute watch and can be streamed here.

25. Ramen Akaneko (2024- )

Directed by Hisatoshi Shimizu, ‘Raman Akaneko,’ AKA ‘Red Cat Ramen,’ is based on the Japanese manga series by Angyaman. A simple and sweet venture, the series follows the day-to-day antics of a ramen shop run only by cats. However, a woman named Tamako Yashiro is hired solely due to her love for not cats but dogs. The difference between her and the cats and the camaraderie they share while attending to customers make ‘Ramen Akaneko’ an extraordinary exploration of the human-feline relationship. However, Tamako also has to care for her furry co-employees, adding a new layer of fun to the show. You can stream it here.

24. A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring (2024)

Adapted from the eponymous light novel, ‘A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring’ follows Takumi Kayano, a 28-year-old man, who is reincarnated by Silphyleel, the god of wind, in the fantasy world of Etelldia. Finding himself with magical powers in the Forest of Gaia, he encounters two little twins who have survived the dangerous environment, home to monsters, due to their physical strength. He adopts the two, naming them Allen and Elena, and sets off looking for new leisurely adventures. The Isekai anime is custom-made for kids and their parents, too, and can be streamed right here.

23. Bananya (2016 – 2019)

Studio Gathering’s ‘Bananya’ is an original Japanese anime series that was written, directed, and produced by Kyou Yatate. The show follows the titular protagonist, who belongs to a unique species of cats that live inside bananas. Bananya wants a normal life with his loved ones around him. His only outlandish dream is to bathe in chocolate and share that unique experience with his tiny cat friends. The hilarious series follows the drama that unfolds as he and his friends try to live as best as they can. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

22. School Babysitters (2018)

Ryuuichi Kashima is an ordinary high schooler whose life takes an unexpected turn when his parents die in a plane crash. However, he not only has to look after himself but also has a young brother named Kotarou, who is currently in preschool and can barely grasp the gravity of the tragedy that has befallen his family. Interestingly, Morinomiya Academy’s chairwoman decides to give the two brothers much-needed hope by taking them into her care. But she has one condition: Ryuuichi must look after children in the school’s daycare while balancing his studies. You can watch the show here.

21. Chi’s Sweet Home – Chi’s New Address (2009)

Inspired by Konami Kanata’s popular Japanese manga series that was serialized in Kodansha’s Seinen manga magazine from 2004 to 2015, ‘Chi’s Sweet Home – Chi’s New Address’ is a slice-of-life comedy series. The show follows the Yamadas as they move into a new place where pets are allowed, which means they can live peacefully with their kitten Chi there. The story primarily focuses on the hilarious daily life of the cute tiny grey and white kitten and its owner’s family as they inadvertently create some new drama every now and then. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

20. Poyopoyo (2012)

Studio Deen’s ‘Poyopoyo’ is a comedy anime based on Ruu Tatsuki’s eponymous Japanese manga series. Through a series of standalone episodes, the show explores the life of an ordinary family that adopts a spherical orange cat named Poyo. The hilarious series offers an intimate understanding of the family’s aspirations and woes while keeping things light-hearted and fun in the majority of the episodes. People who wish to stream something funny would probably enjoy the anime. Feel free to watch the series here.

19. The Nameko Families (2013 – 2014)

‘The Nameko Families,’ as the name suggests, is a show about a big family of Nameko mushrooms that lives together. Each episode tries to drive a new message to the viewers and often has some life-changing lessons that could potentially be very positive for the young and impressionable minds of children who watch it. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

18. Miss Monochrome – The Animation (2013)

Miss Monochrome is an android who is often troubled by the recurring dreams of the idol Kikuko, whom she has admired for a long time. She hopes to follow in her footsteps and achieve superstardom, a dream that appears quite far-fetched at the moment. As her circumstances stand in her way, Monochrome devises innovative methods to deal with them. Slowly but surely, she inches closer to her dreams, but will she be able to truly achieve them? Feel free to watch the anime here to find out.

17. Working Buddies! (2018)

Tapio Chatarozawa and his friend, the cool-headed Kuehiko Roshihara, are two energetic and ambitious young cats who are trying their hands at various odd jobs to make ends meet. They have no problem exploring different roles, which allows them to have diverse experiences that help them grow emotionally and intellectually. As they set their eyes on seemingly mundane but meaningful goals, the duo regularly deal with the drama of their supervisors and the complaints of their colorful customers, allowing them to grow as working buddies. You can watch the anime here.

16. Lovely Muco (2013 – 2016)

Inspired by Takayuki Mizushina’s Japanese manga (that made it to the top 15 most recommended manga by bookstores) series of the same name, ‘Lovely Muco’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime directed by Takenori Mihara. The show follows the sparkly-nosed Shiba Inu Muco, who is loved by everyone in the neighborhood and lives with his owner, Komatsu, in the mountains. Whenever Komatsu is not working as a glassblower, he spends all his time on outdoor adventures with his lovely pet as the duo tries to live life to the fullest. The story focuses primarily on their hilarious and moving experiences. You can watch the show here.

15. Tabimachi Lateshow (2016)

‘Tabimachi Lateshow’ is a slice-of-life series that examines profoundly moving and memorable ideas like hope and melancholy. The show brings attention to subjects like parting and its long-term emotional impact on individuals. ‘Tabimachi Lateshow’ introduces viewers to four characters and recounts their emotional stories revolving around the theme of goodbyes and journeys. Viewers who are looking for shows that offer moving lessons will probably like the series. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

14. Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear (2020- )

Based on the light novel series of the same name by Kumanano, ‘Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear’ follows 15-year-old Yuna and her adventures within the world’s first VRMMO (Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online) game. After a significant update in the game, she receives a bear outfit that she cannot take off. Moreover, upon relaunching the game after the update, she finds herself in a forest. Is this supposed to be a good sign or a bad sign? Be that as it may, for Yuna, who loves to adventure, the forest becomes her new world of exploration. You can join her by streaming the series right here.

13. Nyanbo! (2016 – 2017)

Studio Shirogumi’s ‘Nyanbo!’ revolves around the titular species of extraterrestrial beings who arrived on Earth from outer space sometime in the past and have lived an isolated life from human influence in the attic of people’s homes without ever getting detected. These free-spirited beings are quite like cats in their demeanor. Away from the eyes of humans and in places they don’t know about, Nyanbos often find themselves in unexpected trouble. They have diverse aspirations and dreams that make them unique. Feel free to watch the anime here.

12. Donyatsu (2013)

Following an inexplicable catastrophe, Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward has become a wasteland where humans are no longer found. Interestingly, they appear to have been replaced by Donyatsu, the half-doughnut and half-cat hybrid creatures. The series primarily takes viewers to summer sometime in the 21st century and revolves around the misadventures of strange creatures and the Begaru. You can watch all the episodes here.

11. Polar Bear Cafe (2012 – 2013)

After a long day of hard work, humans and animals often end up at the Shirokuma Cafe, which is situated just next to the zoo. The place is run by the charismatic polar bear who has named the cafe after himself. Shirokuma is a great host who loves to talk to people and enjoys serving his customers. He is friends with the clumsy Panda and the sarcastic Penguin. The trio often embarks on various adventures along with Grizzly and Sasako. ‘Polar Bear Cafe’ revolves around their lives as they deal with heartbreaks, go on unexpected adventures, and enjoy karaoke sessions. You can watch all the episodes here.

10. Welcome, Chitose (2018)

Chitose is an emperor Penguin chick that lives in Kyoto. Loved by people wherever he goes, the fluffy and adorable Penguin often goes on exploration adventures to different places in Kyoto, hoping to learn something new. Guided by her curiosity, she often ends up at unique destinations that offer something new to learn. Along the way, Chitose meets people who are more than happy to share their meals with her and also interact about interesting topics. Interestingly, she visits several historical and famous landmarks in Kyoto and learns life lessons that are something quite moving. People who wish to watch a light-hearted show that can teach them something about Kyoto and the people in general would enjoy the series. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

9. How to Keep a Mummy (2018)

Kashiwagi Sora is an ordinary high schooler who is living an average life until something unexpected happens. His adventurer father is in Egypt when he stumbles upon the coffin of a mummy and thinks that it will be a good idea to send his son back to Japan. When Sora receives the letter, he does not take it as a joke since he knows his crazy dad pretty well. When he opens the coffin, a mere 12-centimeter-tall mummy emerges from it. Sora soon becomes acquainted with it and realizes that the cute mummy is fun to be around, so he named it Mii-kun. But little does he realize that living with a mummy is no easy task, and he soon runs into unexpected problems. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

8. Pretty Cure (2004 -)

Nagisa Misumi is a young girl with a strong sense of justice. She is an outstanding athlete but is not interested in studies at all. Meanwhile, Honoka Yukishiro is an intelligent girl who often boasts about her grades to others. One ordinary day, the duo comes across mysterious creatures known as Mepple and Mipple. The two of them grant these 8th graders from the Verone Junior High School powers that transform them into superheroes called Cure White and Cure Black. After that, the duo is tasked to act as the guardians of planet Earth, protecting it from all kinds of threats so that people can continue living a peaceful life. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

7. Kemono Friends (2017 – 2019)

An enormous integrated zoo known as the Japari Park is home to animals of all species and attracts a large number of visitors every year. But things take an unexpected turn when Sand Star, a strange substance, turns these animals into Animal Girls, humanoid beings capable of doing so much more. One day, a lost child mysteriously ends up in the park, and these animals take it upon themselves to ensure that they help him get back to his family. This mission soon turns into an exciting adventure that is entertaining to watch. Feel free to watch the anime here.

6. Spy x Family (2022- )

Based on the web manga series by Tatsuya Endo, ‘Spy x Family’ centers on an adorable family of four: Loid, the father, Yor, the mother, Anya, the daughter, and Bond, the dog. While to the naked eye, they may seem like any other fun-loving family making the most of their time together, there’s more to them. Loid is a world-renowned spy, Yor is an assassin, Anya is a mind-reader, and Bond can make predictions. These secrets are kept that way and put to use only when necessary. The show itself focuses on Loid’s deadly missions as he tries to secure peace in a world torn apart by a cold war. However, the depiction of family life is well-balanced with the “dark” version of the plot, making ‘Spy x Family’ worthy of its title. The show can be streamed here.

5. Null & Peta (2019)

Produced by Shin-Ei Animation, ‘Null & Peta’ is a science-fiction series inspired by a Japanese multimedia franchise created by Hato. The show follows a genius girl named Null, who is going through a serious crisis in her life. After she lost her sister Peta in an incident, she is struggling to come to terms with the loss. However, using her knowledge and creativity, she comes up with the idea of creating herself as a robot. However, Null is not aware that trying to make a clone is not as easy as she imagines, and embarking on her quest will come with issues that will complicate her life even more. Will she be able to succeed and come to terms with the tragic loss that she is suffering through? You can watch the anime here.

4. Asteroid in Love (2020)

Inspired by Quro’s four-panel Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Asteroid in Love’ is a slice-of-life anime. The show follows Mira Konohata, a young girl who becomes friends with Ao Manaka, who she thinks is a boy. As the two kids grow, they go their separate ways. However, Mira never forgets the promise she made to discover an asteroid. After she enters high school, Mira learns about the Earth Sciences Club and immediately joins in, not knowing what fate has in store for her. There, she reunites with Ao, learning that she is actually a girl. As the duo become close friends, Ao and Mira do not give up on their hope to discover an asteroid. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Digimon Adventure (1999-2000)

Based on the Digital Monster virtual pet released in Japan in the 1990s, ‘Digimon Adventure’ is set in a digital world where everyone has a Digimon (digital monster) partner. The animated show centers on seven children who are tasked with saving Digiworld. In the endeavor, they and their Digimons, who can evolve to a higher form, fight their enemies. As they move ahead in their journey, they undergo various adventures, all of which contribute to the show’s popularity. A beloved classic, ‘Digimon Adventure’ became a cultural phenomenon when it came out and still holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up watching it. It can be streamed here.

2. Dragon Ball Daima (2024- )

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ is the fifth anime installment in the ‘Dragon Ball’ franchise. Directed by Aya Komaki, the show is a kid version of the iconic anime and centers on Goku and his friends, who have mysteriously transformed into child versions of themselves. To return to their grown-up selves, they must venture into the dangerous Demon Realm and track down the demon Gomah, who may have the solution. The team’s experiences inside the realm make for a thoroughly entertaining show that is a must-watch for your kids, especially if you want to introduce them to the Dragon Ball universe. ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ can be streamed here.

1. One Piece (1999- )

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, ‘One Piece’ is an action-adventure show centering on the adventures of a 17-year-old boy named Monkey D. Luffy. He is on a ship along with his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, searching for the ultimate treasure called “One Piece” that is believed to change the world in ways unimaginable. The show blends adventure, action, and fantasy elements while showing how the crew tackles the “unbelievable” obstacles in their way, including their fantastical rivals. Considered one of the greatest anime shows ever, ‘One Piece’ also has a live-action drama series. You can stream the anime here.

Read More: Anime for Kids on Netflix