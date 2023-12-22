Over the years, Crunchyroll has established itself as one of the biggest digital repositories of anime where fans can enjoy their favorite shows and films any time they want. They have shows that cater to a multitude of viewer anticipations and expectations, which is one of many reasons that the platform has slowly become synonymous with anime streaming. In order to target people from all walks of life, Crunchyroll has shows that target different age groups. Since kids are one of the most consistent viewers on the platform, we have compiled a list of shows suitable for children between the ages of 7 to 13.

20. Bananya (2016 – 2019)

Studio Gathering’s ‘Bananya’ is an original Japanese anime series that was written, directed, and produced by Kyou Yatate. The show follows the titular protagonist who belongs to a unique species of cats that live inside bananas. Bananya wants a normal life with his loved ones around him. His only outlandish dream is to bathe in chocolate and share that unique experience with his tiny cat friends. The hilarious series follows the drama that unfolds as he and his friends try to live as best as they can. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

19. School Babysitters (2018)

Ryuuichi Kashima is an ordinary high schooler whose life takes an unexpected turn when his parents die in a plane crash. However, he not only has to look after himself but also has a young brother named Kotarou who is currently in preschool and can barely grasp the gravity of the tragedy that has befallen his family. Interestingly, Morinomiya Academy’s chairwoman decides to give the two brothers much-needed hope by taking them into her care. But she has one condition, Ryuuichi must look after children in the school’s daycare while balancing his studies at the same time. You can watch the show here.

18. Chi’s Sweet Home – Chi’s New Address (2009)

Inspired by Konami Kanata’s popular Japanese manga series that was serialized in Kodansha’s Seinen manga magazine from 2004 to 2015, ‘Chi’s Sweet Home – Chi’s New Address’ is a slice-of-life comedy series. The show follows the Yamadas as they move into a new place where pets are allowed, which means they can live peacefully with their kitten Chi there. The story primarily focuses on the hilarious daily life of the cute small grey and white kitten and its owner’s family as they inadvertently create some new drama every now and then. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

17. Poyopoyo (2012)

Studio Deen’s ‘Poyopoyo’ is a comedy anime based on Ruu Tatsuki’s eponymous Japanese manga series. Through a series of standalone episodes, the show explores the life of an ordinary family that adopts a spherical orange cat named Poyo. The hilarious series offers an intimate understanding of the family’s aspirations and woes while keeping things light-hearted and fun in the majority of the episodes. People who wish to stream something funny would probably enjoy the anime. Feel free to watch the series here.

16. The Nameko Families (2013 – 2014)

‘The Nameko Families’ as the name suggests is a show about a big family of Nameko mushrooms that lives together. Each episode tries to drive a new message to the viewers and often has some life-changing lessons that could potentially be very positive for the young and impressionable minds of children who watch it. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

15. Miss Monochrome – The Animation (2013)

Miss Monochrome is an android who is often troubled by the recurring dreams of the idol Kikuko, whom she has admired for a long time. She hopes to follow in her footsteps and achieve superstardom, a dream which appears quite far-fetched as of now. As her circumstances stand in her way, Monochrome devises innovative methods to deal with them. Slowly but surely she inches closer to her dreams but will she be able to truly achieve them? Feel free to watch the anime here.

14. Working Buddies! (2018)

Tapio Chatarozawa and his friend the cool-headed Kuehiko Roshihara are two energetic and ambitious young cats who are trying their hands at various odd jobs to make ends meet. They have no problem exploring different roles which allows them to have diverse experiences that help them grow emotionally and intellectually. As they set their eyes on seemingly mundane but meaningful goals, the duo regularly deal with the drama of their supervisors and the complaints of their colorful customers allowing them to grow as working buddies. You can watch the anime here.

13. Lovely Muco (2013 – 2016)

Inspired by Takayuki Mizushina’s Japanese manga (that made it to the top 15 most recommended manga by bookstores) series of the same name, ‘Lovely Muco’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime directed by Takenori Mihara. The show follows the sparkly-nosed Shiba Inu Muco who is loved by everyone in the neighborhood and lives with his owner Komatsu in the mountains. Whenever Komatsu is not working as a glassblower he spends all his time in outdoor adventures with his lovely pet as the duo tries to live life to the fullest. The story focuses primarily on their hilarious and moving experiences. You can watch the show here.

12. Tabimachi Lateshow (2016)

‘Tabimachi Lateshow’ is a slice-of-life series that examines deeply moving and memorable ideas like hope and melancholy. The show brings attention to subjects like parting and its long-term emotional impact on individuals. ‘Tabimachi Lateshow’ introduces viewers to four characters and recounts their emotional stories revolving around the theme of goodbyes and journeys. Viewers who are looking for shows that offer moving lessons will probably like the series. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

11. Nyanbo! (2016 – 2017)

Studio Shirogumi’s ‘Nyanbo!’ revolves around the titular species of extraterrestrial beings who arrived on Earth from outer space sometime in the past and have lived an isolated life from human influence in the attic of people’s homes without ever getting detected. These free-spirited beings are quite like cats in their demeanor. Away from the eyes of humans and in places they don’t know about, Nyanbos often find themselves in unexpected trouble. They have diverse aspirations and dreams that make them unique. Feel free to watch the anime here.

10. Donyatsu (2013)

Following an inexplicable catastrophe, Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward has become a wasteland where humans are no longer found. Interestingly, they appear to have been replaced by Donyatsu, the half-doughnut and half-cat hybrid creatures. The series primarily takes viewers to summer sometime in the 21st century and revolves around the misadventures of strange creatures and the Begaru. You can watch all the episodes here.

9. Polar Bear Cafe (2012 – 2013)

After a long day of hard work, humans and animals often end up at the Shirokuma Cafe which is situated just next to the zoo. The place is run by the charismatic polar bear who has named the cafe after himself. Shirokuma is a great host who loves to talk to people and enjoys serving his customers. He is friends with the clumsy Panda and the sarcastic Penguin. The trio often embarks on various adventures along with Grizzly and Sasako. ‘Polar Bear Cafe’ revolves around their lives as they deal with heartbreaks, go on unexpected adventures, and enjoy karaoke sessions. You can watch all the episodes here.

8. Welcome, Chitose (2018)

Chitose is an emperor Penguin chick that lives in Kyoto. Loved by people wherever he goes, the fluffy and adorable Penguin often goes on exploration adventures to different places in Kyoto, hoping to learn something new. Guided by her curiosity, she often ends up at unique destinations that offer something new to learn. Along the way, Chitose meets people who are more than happy to share their meals with her and also interact about interesting topics. Interestingly, she visits several historical and famous landmarks in Kyoto and learns life lessons that are something quite moving. People who wish to watch a light-hearted show that can teach them something about Kyoto and the people in general would enjoy the series. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

7. How to Keep a Mummy (2018)

Kashiwagi Sora is an ordinary high schooler who is living an average life until something unexpected happens. His adventurer father is in Egypt when he stumbles upon the coffin of a mummy and thinks that it will be a good idea to send his son back to Japan. When Sora receives the letter, he does not take it as a joke since he knows his crazy dad pretty well. When he opens the coffin, a mere 12-centimeter-tall mummy emerges from it. Sora soon becomes acquainted with it and realizes that the cute mummy is fun to be around so he named it Mii-kun. But little does he realize that living with a mummy is no easy task and he soon runs into unexpected problems. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

6. Pretty Cure (2004 -)

Nagisa Misumi is a young girl with a strong sense of justice. She is an outstanding athlete but is not interested in studies at all. Meanwhile, Honoka Yukishiro is an intelligent girl who often boasts about her grades to others. One ordinary day, the duo comes across mysterious creatures known as Mepple and Mipple. The two of them grant these 8th graders from the Verone Junior High School powers that transform them into superheroes called Cure White and Cure Black. After that, the duo is tasked to act as the guardians of planet Earth, protecting it from all kinds of threats so that people can continue living a peaceful life. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

5. Kemono Friends (2017 – 2019)

An enormous integrated zoo known as the Japari Park is home to animals of all species and attracts a large number of visitors every year. But things an unexpected turn when Sand Star, a strange substance turns these animals into Animal Girls, humanoid beings capable of doing so much more. One day, a lost child mysteriously ends up in the park following which these animals take it upon themselves to ensure that they help him get back to his family. This mission soon turns into an exciting adventure that is entertaining to watch. Feel free to watch the anime here.

4. Sasami Magical Girls Club (2006 – 2007)

Sasami is a seemingly ordinary fifth-grader who is keeping a not-so-ordinary secret. She has magic coursing through her veins but until now, she has not told anyone. Interestingly, she is not alone as girls and boys all over the planet are suddenly awakening their powers and getting confused because of a lack of knowledge of their origins. But soon things change as they start to train under the watchful eyes of Miss Washu by disguising their training as the Cooking Club. These boys and girls soon learn to depend upon each other whenever a crisis arises while harnessing their powers to the best of their abilities. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Cardcaptor Sakura (1998 – 2000)

Sakura leads an ordinary life as any other ten-year fourth-grader in Tomoeda. But her life changes forever when she accidentally stumbles upon a mysterious book of cards created by the sorcerer Clow Reed. Unfortunately due to her negligence, the cards get scattered all over the town following which the Beast of Seal known as Keoro is awakened. He informs her that the cards now pose a threat everywhere they are lost and it is up to Sakura to put an end to the crisis created by them. She then has to become a Cardcaptor, which grants her the Sealed Key. Now Sakura must use her powers to recapture all the Clown Cards. But her mission is harder than she can imagine and soon she faces unexpected challenges that stand in her way. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

2. Null & Peta (2019)

Produced by Shin-Ei Animation, ‘Null & Peta’ is a science-fiction series inspired by a Japanese multimedia franchise created by Hato. The show follows a genius girl named Null, who is going through a serious crisis in her life. After she lost her sister Peta in an incident, she is struggling to come to terms with the loss. But using her knowledge and creativity she comes up with the idea of creating her as a robot. However, Null is not aware that trying to create a clone is not as easy as she imagines, and embarking on her quest will come with issues that will complicate her life even more. Will she be able to succeed and come to terms with the tragic loss that she is suffering through? You can watch the anime here.

1. Asteroid in Love (2020)

Inspired by Quro’s four-panel Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Asteroid in Love’ is a slice-of-life anime. The show follows Mira Konohata, a young girl who becomes friends with Ao Manaka, who she thinks is a boy. As the two kids grow, they go their separate ways. However, Mira never forgets the promise she made to discover an asteroid. After she enters high school, Mira learns about the Earth Sciences Club and immediately joins in not knowing what fate has in store for her. There she reunites with Ao, learning that she is actually a girl. As the duo become close friends, Ao and Mira do not give up on their hope to discover an asteroid. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

