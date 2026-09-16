Over the last few decades, anime has become a popular source of entertainment for people from all walks of life. One of the main reasons it has managed to garner the attention of a varied demographic is the fact that it has a variety of genres that specifically target people of diverse ages, genders, and tastes. Naturally, a massive chunk of its fans are kids who love to watch their favorite characters recount memorable stories. Quite often, these tales end up shaping their outlook toward life, so recognizing the impact that stories can have on them, we have compiled a list of kids’ anime on Netflix that children would love.

16. Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)

‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ centers on Kotaro, a 4-year-old kid, who lives on his own. He moves into a new apartment and meets his neighbor, Shin Karino, who is a manga artist. The kid is genuinely interested in learning more about the man. The other residents want to know more about Kotaro while taking care of him. The rest of the show is about how Kotaro lives his life. Sweet and emotional, ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ is perfect for kids. It can be streamed here.

15. Molang (2015- )

Based on the characters by Hye-Ji Yoon, ‘Molang’ explores the sweet friendship of the titular curious and optimistic white rabbit and Piu Piu, an inquisitive and outgoing yellow chick. As the two friends explore the world and its experiences and adventures, we get a cute show custom-made for kids, incorporating values like empathy, tenderness, friendship, and others. But be warned, some adventures can bring out the sweat in them. You can enjoy the show with your children right here.

14. Dino Girl Gauko (2019-2020)

Created by Akira Shigino, ‘Dino Girl Gauko’ centers on Naoko, an average middle school girl. However, she is average among not just humans but also animals, robots, and comets who study in her school. While her friends help her navigate parents, bullies, bad grades, and more, they must also ensure she doesn’t lose her calm. Why? Because when she gets angry or loses control of her emotions, she turns into Gauko, a fire-breathing dinosaur. This is not good for those around her but as for our young viewers, ‘Dino Girl Gauko’ is refreshing and entertaining. It can be streamed here.

13. The Ribbon Hero (2026)

Based on the manga ‘Princess Knight’ by Osamu Tezuka, ‘The Ribbon Hero’ centers on Sapphire, the princess of the fallen kingdom of Silverland, who has been forced into exile. She is carrying a lot of trauma rooted in her kingdom’s destruction and with that, she becomes the guardian of her new home, Goldland. What makes her job tougher is the fact that it is the same destructive force, the Nergals, that destroyed her last home that threatens her new one. During an attack, Sapphire falls into a crystal pool that activates her head ribbon, transforming her into Princess Knight and granting her powers to take on the interdimensional bug-like entities. Thus begins her journey of serving as the new protector of Goldland. ‘The Ribbon Hero’ can be streamed here.

12. Captain Tsubasa (1983-1995)

Based on the manga series by Yōichi Takahashi, ‘Captain Tsubasa’ is a sports anime concentrating on soccer. The cult classic anime revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Oozora and his love for soccer. With this as the backdrop, the show delves into his experiences in Nankatsu City, including the competition at his new school and having fun with his friends while he trains hard to represent his country, Japan, in the FIFA World Cup. Having inspired real-life footballers like Hidetoshi Nakata, Fernando Torres, and Lionel Messi, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ is considered a milestone in Japanese anime that broke barriers and promoted soccer worldwide. So, if your kid is interested in the game, ‘Captain Tsubasa’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

11. Rilakkuma and Kaoru (2019)

‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ follows Rilakkuma, a soft toy bear who, out of the blue, shows up at the apartment of a young woman named Kaoru and starts living with her. It spends most of its time lazing around, and although it has a zipper on its back, Kaoru is totally in the dark about the secrets it contains. Interestingly, it has made friends with the pet bird Kiiroitori and the white bear cub Korilakkuma. The show revolves around the mundane life of Kaoru as she learns to live with Rilakkuma and slowly gets used to its strange antics. Feel free to watch the show here.

10. Stand By Me Doraemon (2014)

Nobita Nobi is an ordinary young boy who is average at everything and has no desire to pursue any career seriously. His timid and fearful approach to life has far-reaching consequences, and it not only makes him a failure in life but also affects his progeny. Because of this strong correlation, his great-great-grandchild, Sewashi, decides to take matters into his own hands and arrives in the 20th century to meet Nobita. He has a blue robot cat named Doraemon with him, and he gives him the responsibility to help Nobita find happiness in life so that he can eventually become a successful man. This task soon seems so outlandish to Doraemon that he tries to return to the 22nd century, but Sewashi intervenes, forcing the cat robot to fulfill his mission. Now, Doraemon has no option but to help Nobita achieve success, but will he be able to do so? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

9. Akane-banashi (2026- )

Based on Yuki Suenaga’s manga series, ‘Akane-banashi’ follows Akane Osaki, who wants to prove herself as a worthy rakugo artist. Rakugo is a Japanese art form in which a single performer performs a comedy skit by playing multiple characters and remaining seated. Osaki took it up as a challenge at a young age after her father’s failure, which was really a result of a single judge at one of the former’s performances. Secretly training under her father’s former teacher, Shiguma Arakawa, Osaki, now in high school, gets better at the art, slowly heading toward becoming the best rakugo artist and restoring her father’s respect. ‘Akane-banashi’ can be streamed here.

8. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is an introverted teenager who expresses himself better through online posts and the Japanese poetry he frequently writes. As his family prepares for a significant change, he decides to work part-time at a welfare facility during the summer. On the other hand, an influencer named Yuki “Smile” Hoshino struggles with her insecurities and tries to use different ways to deal with them. The duo end up working at the same place and are brought closer by their collective effort to help an old man find his old vinyl record he lost. ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’ revolves around the eccentric duo as they learn life-changing lessons. You can watch the anime here.

7. Little Witch Academia (2017)

After meeting the renowned witch Shiny Chariot at a young age, Atsuko “Akko” Kagari has always dreamt of becoming a witch like her. However, her non-magical background poses a big hurdle in her ambitious path as she hopes to one day achieve the seemingly impossible. She manages to get into the well-known Luna Nova Magical Academy with sheer preservation and determination. But her success is hardly guaranteed as she opens an uncertain chapter in her life. After her arrival, she soon befriends Lotte Yansson and Sucy Manbavar, who offer her much-needed emotional support as she sets her eyes on her ambitious goals. However, it soon becomes evident that Atsuko’s journey will not be easy as she has many challenges and enemies waiting in her perilous path. Will she be able to overcome them? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

6. kimi ni todoke -From Me to You (2009 – 2024)

Sawako Kuronuma is a 15-year-old girl who has been shunned by people her age and has been unable to make any friends merely because she resembles the character from the popular horror film- The Ring. She has been mistreated and discriminated against for so long that she no longer has any hopes left of making friends. Suddenly, a popular boy named Kazehaya shows interest in her, and as they become friends, Sawako suddenly starts getting to know other people through him. As he turns her life around, the duo slowly forms a romantic bond with each other that ties their future in uncertain ways. The series focuses primarily on Sawako’s internal turmoil and her growth after Kazehaya’s arrival into her life. Feel free to watch the anime here.

5. Den-noh Coil (2007)

‘Den-noh Coil’ is an exciting science-fiction anime that takes viewers to the near future when augmented reality becomes a regular part of daily life. The show follows Yuuko Okonogi, who moves to Daikoku City with her family despite rumors that several people have been disappearing mysteriously in the region in recent months. Interestingly, her grandmother hosts an unofficial detective agency run by children near Yuuko’s age who primarily investigate corruption in the virtual world. Slowly, Yuuko gets involved in them and finds herself slowly entangled in complicated criminal investigations that could pose a severe danger. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

4. The Imaginary (2023)

Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, ‘The Imaginary’ is based on the 2014 children’s novel by A.F. Harrold. It follows Rudger, a figment of the imagination of a young girl named Amanda. As happy as both are in the latter’s imaginary world, Rudger soon discovers that he will cease to exist as human forgetfulness will take over Amanda. This realization eventually leads him to the Town of Imaginaries, where imaginary folk who have been forgotten live. Can Rudger be with Amanda forever? Or is there any solution to his imminent extinction in the Town of Imaginaries? A must-watch drama for children, ‘The Imaginary’ is a visually stunning drama that seamlessly blends the story with how it is told. You can watch the film here.

3. Beyblade X (2023- )

‘Beyblade X’ is the fourth generation of the franchise, after ‘Beyblade,’ ‘Beyblade: Metal Saga,’ and ‘Beyblade Burst,’ and directed by Katsuhito Akiyama and Moto Terada. The series follows amateur Blader Robin Kazami, who, after being ditched by his teammates due to a defeat, teams up with former champion Jaxon Cross and popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, forming Team Persona. Together, they head to Tower X, where the best bladers gather to prove their mettle and be the best of the best, including the current champion, Khrome Ryugu. Fun and enjoyable without any nasty stuff, but with a healthy sense of competition, ‘Beyblade X’ is custom-made for kids. It can be streamed here.

2. Pokémon: Indigo League (1997–2023)

The first season of the Pokémon series, ‘Pokémon: Indigo League’ follows the adventures of 10-year-old aspiring Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his first Pokémon Pikachu as they set off to battle elite Pokémon gym leaders. Each win will earn him a badge, contributing to his chances of qualifying for the Pokémon League, a tournament where the best Pokémon trainers battle each other. Misty and Brock soon join Ash on his journey and become best friends as the series progresses. Takeshi Shudo was the head writer, and Kunihiko Yuyama was the chief director of the series produced by the studio Oriental Light and Magic. You can watch ‘Pokémon: Indigo League’ here.

1. Sonic X (2003-2006)

Based on the eponymous video game, ‘Sonic X’ follows Sonic the Hedgehog and his anthropomorphic friends, who somehow end up on Earth. Together, they must find powerful Chaos Emeralds before the villainous Doctor Eggman gets his hands on them. In the endeavor, Sonic teams up with his human friend Chris Thorndyke. ‘Sonic X’ is a cult classic show and has a dedicated fan base, blending action and adventure to give its audience an exciting anime experience. You can stream it here.

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