Over the last few decades, anime has become a popular source of entertainment for people from all walks of life. One of the main reasons it has managed to garner the attention of a varied demographic is the fact that it has a variety of genres that specifically target people of diverse ages, genders, and tastes. Naturally, a huge chunk of its fans are kids who love to watch their favorite characters recount memorable stories. Quite often these tales end up shaping their outlook toward life, so recognizing the impact that stories can have on them, we have compiled a list of kids’ anime on Netflix that children would love. Keep in mind, that the shows mentioned in the list are UA 7+ and are suitable for kids between the ages of 7 to 13.

10. Sonic X (2003 – 2004)

Sonic the Hedgehog belongs to a group of anthropomorphic animals fighting against enemy Doctor Eggman who accidentally gets transported to Earth from their world. Interestingly, Sonic is saved by a boy named Chris Thorndyke who ends up becoming an important part of his life. Chris not only protects Sonic when he is vulnerable but goes on to help him reunite with his friends. While doing so, they also struggle against Eggman and try to stop him from getting his hands on the powerful Chaos Emeralds. At every turn, Sonic faces new challenges that force him to adapt and overcome his weakness ultimately transforming him into a far more capable enemy of Doctor Eggman. You can watch all the episodes here.

9. Rilakkuma and Kaoru (2019)

‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ follows Rilakkuma, a soft toy bear who out of the blue shows up at the apartment of a young woman named Kaoru and starts living with her. It spends most of its time lazing around and although it has a zipper on its back, Kaoru is totally in the dark of the secrets that it contains. Interestingly, it has made friends with the pet bird Kiiroitori and the white bear cub Korilakkuma. The show revolves around the mundane life of Kaoru as she learns to live with Rilakkuma and slowly gets used to its strange antics. Feel free to watch the show here.

8. Stand By Me Doraemon (2014)

Nobita Nobi is an ordinary young boy who is average at everything and has no desire to pursue any career seriously. His timid and fearful approach to life has far-reaching consequences and it not only makes him a failure in life but also affects his progeny. Because of this strong correlation, his great-great-grandchild, Sewashi decides to take matters into his own hands and arrives in the 20th century to meet Nobita. He has a blue robot cat named Doraemon with him and he gives him the responsibility to help Nobita find happiness in life so that he can eventually become a successful man. This task soon seems so outlandish to Doraemon that he tries to return to the 22nd century but Sewashi intervenes forcing the cat robot to fulfill his mission. Now, Doraemon has no option but to help Nobita achieve success but will he be able to do so? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

7. Cardcaptor Sakura (1998 – 2000)

The ordinary life of Kinomoto, a teen-year old girl changes forever when she accidentally stumbles upon the mysterious book of cards created by Clow Reed and ends up scattering all the cursed cards inside all over the town. After the Beast of the Seal nicknamed Kero awakens, he informs her that she has now put the world in danger as each card’s independent power can wreak havoc in different parts of the city, slowly unleashing chaos everywhere. In order to make amends, Kinomoto must accept her new role as the Cardcaptor and embark on a quest to recapture all the Clow cards as soon as possible. You can watch the anime here.

6. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is an introverted teenager who expresses himself better through online posts and the Japanese poetry he frequently writes. As his family prepares for a big change, he decides to work part-time at a welfare facility during the summer. On the other hand, an influencer named Yuki “Smile” Hoshino struggles with her insecurities and tries to use different ways to deal with them. The duo end up working at the same place and are brought closer by their collective effort to help an old man find his old vinyl record he lost. ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’ revolves around the eccentric duo as they learn life-changing lessons. You can watch the anime here.

5. Little Witch Academia (2017)

After meeting the renowned witch Shiny Chariot at a young age, Atsuko “Akko” Kagari has always dreamt of becoming a witch like her. But her non-magical background poses a big hurdle in her ambitious path as she hopes to one day achieve the seemingly impossible. With her sheer preservation and determination, she manages to get into the well-known Luna Nova Magical Academy. But her success is hardly guaranteed as she opens an uncertain chapter in her life. After her arrival, she soon befriends Lotte Yansson and Sucy Manbavar, who offer her much-needed emotional support as she sets her eyes on her ambitious goals. However, it soon becomes evident that Atsuko’s journey is not going to be an easy one as she has many challenges and enemies waiting in her perilous path. Will she be able to overcome them? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

4. Beyblade Burst Surge (2020)

Inspired by Hiro Morita’s Japanese manga series, ‘Beyblade Burst’ follows Valt Aoi and Shu Kurenai, two classmates with an intense passion for Bey tops who end up becoming each other’s rivals in the pursuit of becoming Japan’s top Blader. ‘Beyblade Burst Surge’ is the fifth installment of the same series and it turns its focus on two brothers and their pursuit to become Beyblade legends. As they dedicate themselves to their goal, their dedication paves the way for a revolution that threatens to dethrone the sport’s ruling elite. Feel free to watch the anime here.

3. kimi ni todoke -From Me to You (2009 – 2024)

Sawako Kuronuma is a 15-year-old girl who has been shunned by people her age and has been unable to make any friends merely because of the fact that she resembles the character from the popular horror film- The Ring. She has been mistreated and discriminated against for so long that she no longer has any hopes left of making friends. Suddenly a popular boy named Kazehaya shows interest in her and as they become friends, Sawako suddenly starts getting to know other people through him. As he turns her life around, the duo slowly forms a romantic bond with each other that ties their future in uncertain ways. The series focuses primarily on Sawako’s internal turmoil and her growth after the arrival of Kazehaya in her life. Feel free to watch the anime here.

2. Den-noh Coil (2007)

‘Den-noh Coil’ is an exciting science-fiction anime that takes viewers to the near future when augmented reality becomes a normal part of daily life. The show follows Yuuko Okonogi who moves to Daikoku City with her family despite rumors of several people disappearing mysteriously in the region in recent months. Interestingly, her grandmother hosts an unofficial detective agency run by children near Yuuko’s age who primarily investigate corruption in the virtual world. Slowly, Yuuko gets involved in them and finds herself slowly entangled in complicated criminal investigations that could pose a serious danger. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. God Troubles Me (2019)

In the 21st century, the rapid development of people in society destabilizes all equilibrium following which gods and demons are unable to hold the balance of the world. In order to fix the order of the world, the gods send a group of monsters and gods in the hope of finding the key to salvation. Meanwhile, in the human world, Su Moting who holds the personality of a demon child finds herself going through a radical change as her parents ask her to become independent and leave the house. That’s when she meets the charming god Tianjin and the demon cat Dukui, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life. You can watch the anime here.

