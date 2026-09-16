Netflix has invested generously in expanding its anime catalog over the years. The streaming giant has added some famous names and has also focused on giving viewers a wide variety of anime from different genres. It has some really good action anime, so we have compiled a list for fans of the genre who are probably looking for such a series on the platform. You can follow the link at the end of each recommendation to watch the show.

33. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (2024- )

Directed by Erasmus Brosdau, ‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ is a part of the Gundam franchise and is entirely computer-animated. The drama series is set during the later stages of the One Year War and follows Captain Iria Solari, recruited by the Principality of Zeon to reclaim its base captured by the Earth Federation Forces. How she leads her “Red Wolves” mobile suit team to accomplish the objective is what we find out. What makes the anime a must-watch is its visuals, which have been crafted using Unreal Engine 5 (the latest computer graphics engine by Epic Games). They add to the Gundam aesthetics charmingly and can be experienced right here.

32. Tokyo Override (2024- )

Netflix collaborated with Yamaha Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. for ‘Tokyo Override,’ a pop and noir motorcycle action anime series directed by Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin. Set in Tokyo 100 years into the future that is completely AI-powered, the series centers on Kai, an orphaned teenage hacker who joins a group of misfit bikers exploring the city’s dark underbelly and ends up locking horns with a drug syndicate. With an unpredictable plot powered by custom-designed motorcycles and immersive worldbuilding, ‘Tokyo Override’ is a rare addition to Netflix’s action anime list. It is a must-watch for the lovers of the genre and a pleasant surprise for bike lovers. It can be streamed here.

31. Yaiba: Samurai Legend (2025- )

‘Yaiba: Samurai Legend’ is based on Gosho Aoyama’s manga of the same name. It centers on Yaiba Kurogane, a young boy who lives with his father, Kenjuurou, deep in the woods, training in swordsmanship. Completely in the dark about the modern world as we know, Yaiba and Kenjuurou meet Kenjuurou’s old rival, Raizou Mine, and his daughter, Sayaka. A deal is made between the two families: if he beats the strongest student in the Mine dojo, he will be allowed to stay. He soon fights a man named Takeshi Onimaru and loses, thereby kickstarting his training to be better so that one day, he can beat him. It is important because Omnimaru needs to be stopped before he becomes too dangerous to others, given his demonic powers. In his endeavor, Yaiba meets swordsmen like Miyamoto Musashi and Sasaki Kojirō. ‘Yaiba: Samurai Legend’ can be streamed here.

30. Gin Tama (2005-2021)

‘Gin Tama’ is set in an alternate version of Edo-era Japan where aliens called Amanto have taken over the government and have banned the use of swords by the samurai. In such a setting, we follow Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, who is an alien girl. Together, they form the Yorozuya, a small business that allows the trio to make a living by doing almost anything for money, even if it means saving the world. Action-packed, humorous, and emotional, ‘Gin Tama’ is a cult classic anime you can stream right here.

29. Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023- )

Based on the eponymous manga series, ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ revolves around Mash Burnedead, a muscular guy who lives with his father deep in the forest. Their solitary survival is due to the fact that in their magical world, those who do not possess magical abilities are exterminated. Upon being discovered by the authorities, he is given two options: he can either compete to become a Divine Visionary or be persecuted. He naturally goes for the former and joins the elite Easton Magic Academy. There, he must prove himself better than the other students, all of whom have magic powers, and all he has at his disposal is his physical strength. The way to become a Divine Visionary is by collecting gold coins, and he must put not only his strength but also his brain to good use if he wants to defeat his manipulative peers. Heavy on action and drama, ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ can be streamed right here.

28. Dorohedoro (2020)

‘Dorohedoro’ is an action-comedy anime that recounts a story of revenge and retribution. The show follows the amnesiac protagonist, Caiman, who is desperately looking for the sorcerer who took away all his memories and left him in his present state. With the help of his friend Nikaido, Caiman is hopeful of finding and killing his curser so that he can finally dispel the curse on him and live everyday life. But as he explores the dark world for answers, he realizes that his mission is not as easy as he had imagined. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

27. Shaman King (2021 -)

Shamans are extraordinary and powerful beings who possess immense powers that are beyond the imagination of an ordinary human. Most of them aspire to become the Shaman King by participating in the prestigious Shaman Fight tournament that pits their own kind against each other. The winner gets the chance to shape the world as he sees fit by summoning the Great Spirit and changing everything for the next five centuries. ‘Shaman King’ follows the young and ambitious You Asakura, who aspires to achieve the elusive title of becoming the strongest. Anime fans who are curious about the show can watch it here.

26. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014 – 2021)

The legendary knights, AKA the Seven Deadly Sins, betray the Kingdom of Brittania in an attempt to overthrow the rulers and establish a new government. But they are defeated by Holy Knights, who eventually become the tyrannical rulers of the Kingdom of Liones after staging a coup d’état. In an attempt to restore order and seek justice, Princess Elizabeth sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins, who are rumored to be still alive. The popular Shounen series has countless action-packed confrontations and battles that you will surely enjoy. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

25. Hunter x Hunter (2011 – 2014)

Hunters are talented and influential individuals who use their immense powers to explore the world’s uncharted territories, fight dangerous monsters, discover rare items, and uncover dark mysteries. But the path to becoming one is quite risky as the candidates have to clear the high-risk Hunter Examination, in which even death is quite common. Despite the risks, 12-year-old Gon Freecss decides to take the exam as he wants to get his Hunter license so that he can finally look for his father, Ging. During the examination, Gon meets and becomes friends with Leorio Paladiknight, Killua, and Kurapika, all of whom have strong reasons to be there. ‘Hunter x Hunter’ revolves around the friendship and life-changing journey of these four characters who find purpose and achieve their dreams by competing against one another and other powerful candidates. The series is accessible for streaming here.

24. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995 – 1996)

As humanity faces an existential threat posed by the monstrous celestial beings known as Angels, their only hope for fighting back is the mysterious organization known as NERV. When the Angels invade Tokyo-3, a teenager named Shinji is entrusted with the responsibility of piloting Evangelion Unit-01 because of his unique skillset. However, there are other dark reasons for his inclusion on the team, and as the story unfolds, Shinji comes to terms with the personal traumas that have followed him his whole life. ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is a unique show that explores deep philosophical themes. If you feel that the premise sounds interesting, then you can watch the anime here.

23. Blame! (2017)

‘Blame!’ is set in a dystopian future where a war between man and machine has already occurred, and humanity has lost. Humans were forced to take shelter in a multi-level village structure and protect themselves from the defense system known as the Safeguard, which is bent on eradicating humans. When a group of friends sets out to find food, they are spotted by a Watchtower and targeted. However, a loner named Killy saves the group and is brought back to the village. The villagefolk and Killy set off to find the Net Terminal Gene, which will enable them to regain control of the city. With a gripping story that is powered by action sequences and thrills, ‘Blame!’ is a must-watch. It is based on Tsutomu Nihei’s manga of the same name. You can watch it here.

22. The Rising of the Shield Hero (2019- )

Directed by Takao Abo, ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series by Aneko Yusagi. The series is set in the kingdom of Melromarc and centers on Naofumi Iwatani, one of the four Cardinal Heroes the kingdom has opted for to defend it against the Waves of Catastrophe. Unfortunately, Naofumi is subjected to discrimination due to his weapon, which is basically a shield. Thus, to prove himself worthy of his responsibility and with rage and mistrust within, he sets off on a perilous journey, accompanied by his fellow traveler, Raphtalia, a demi-human slave. Ripping and action-packed, ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ can be streamed here.

21. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (2024- )

A murder, a detective, and a bounty of three million yen are what Juso Fujimaki has to keep his mind away from. And the only way he knows how is martial arts. He soon finds himself participating in Kodoku, a contest determining the world’s greatest martial art. Faced with personal demons and fierce beats of opponents, Fujimaki puts his Takemiya-ryuu (a hybrid of jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and karate) skills to the test. Based on Baku Yumemakura’s popular martial arts novel series ‘Garōden,’ ‘Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf’ is a true-to-form martial arts anime underscored by blood, gore, and sexual violence. You can stream it here.

20. Terminator Zero (2024- )

‘Terminator Zero’ is created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd and nails the true nature of the ‘Terminator’ universe by combining all its true-to-form sci-fi aspects, including AI, time travel, and, last but not least, action. It follows a resistance soldier named Eiko sent from 2022 to 1997 Tokyo to prevent a man named Malcolm Lee from launching his AI system, Kokoro. Lee created Kokoro to counteract Skynet. There is also a Terminator that has been sent to kill Lee and his three kids. Packed with visceral action and thrill, ‘Terminator Zero’ is a worthy addition to the ‘Terminator’ franchise. You can stream it here.

19. Banana Fish (2018)

Based on the manga series by Akimi Yoshida, ‘Banana Fish’ follows Ash Lynx, adopted by a gangster named Dino Golzin. 17 years later, Ash has his own gang and is looking into a drug called Banana Fish. It is the same thing his Iraq War deployee brother mentioned. He and his friend Skip meet photographers Shunichi Ibe and his assistant, Eiji Okumura, who are working on a report about American street gangs. When Skip and Eiji are taken by Dino’s men, Ash is forced to go after Dino to rescue them while tracking Banana Fish. But he has to hurry as Dino, too, is after the drug, though he will have to risk locking horns with the very man who gave him a life. Packed with crime, action, and garnished with Yaoi, ‘Banana Fish’ is a cult classic anime with a dedicated fandom across the globe. It can be streamed here.

18. Daemons of the Shadow Realm (2026- )

Based on Hiromu Arakawa’s manga, ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ centers on Yuru, who lives a simple life in Higashi Village. One day, the village is massacred, and his sister, Asa, who was held behind bars for reasons unknown, is killed. The same day, he meets a dark-haired young woman who claims to be the real Asa. She takes him along to the city to find their parents, who disappeared mysteriously. However, another heavy burden on their shoulders is to save the world. According to the prophecy, boy-and-girl twins born in Higashi Village call for a disaster that only they can avert. Moreover, both can command daemons and other supernatural beings. ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ thus follows Yuru and Asa as they search for their parents while dealing with assailants and surveilling enemies, all the while awaiting their fate. You can stream the shonen anime right here.

17. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

Created by Mike Pondsmith and Rafał Jaki, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is a fantasy action anime that is inspired by the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red. The show is set in the fictional self-reliant metropolis of Night City that is riddled with crime and corruption. Divided into several districts, the notorious city is run by megacorporations that choose profit over anything. David is an impulsive street kid who lives in the most industrial but poor district known as Domingo. His life is riddled with challenges and takes a dramatic turn when a drive-by shooting takes away everything that he deems meaningful in his life. The event then turns him towards the wrong side of the law, and David ends up becoming a black-market mercenary. You can watch the action-packed anime here.

16. Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

After vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș falls in love with a human, he ends up getting married to her and goes through a dramatic change in his personality. The future seems bright for the unlikely duo, but Dracula’s wife is burned at the stake and murdered brutally by the citizens of Wallachia after she is accused of witchcraft. When Țepeș learns that the love of his life was tortured and killed so horribly in his absence, he vows to exact revenge. In order to bring down Wallachia and make the world suffer, he unleashes an army of demons. As chaos ensues, the eccentric trio of Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, monster-hunter Trevor Belmont, and magician Sypha embark on a quest to stop Vlad. The dark fantasy series features some exciting action scenes. In case you wish to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

15. One Piece (1999 -)

Monkey D. Luffy is an ambitious pirate who is looking for the elusive titular treasure so that he can earn the title of King of the Pirates. Although many like him have attempted to do the same and have perished in the process, Monkey, with his unique group of companions, refuses to let any setback dictate his life choices as he courageously follows the arduous path he has chosen for himself. ‘One Piece’ is, without a doubt, one of the greatest anime ever made. The show features several iconic fight scenes that will make you sit on the edge of your seat. You can find all the episodes here.

14. Record of Ragnarok (2021- )

Based on the eponymous manga series, ‘Record of Ragnarok’ centers on a tournament between gods and humans. Heavy on stylised action, with a wide range of characters keeping the viewers glued, the anime shows how the gods of various mythologies decide to give humans one last chance to exist. This is by participating in Ragnarok, where 13 powerful human representatives who will take on 13 gods in one-on-one battles. What follow are the fights and the politics of the macrocosm, which shall decide the fate of humans. ‘Record of Ragnarok’ can be streamed here.

13. Tougen Anki (2025- )

Based on Yura Urushibara’s manga, ‘Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise,’ or just ‘Toughen Anki,’ follows a young boy named Shiki Ichinose, who is attacked one fine day by a man representing the Momotaro Agency. He soon discovers that he is a descendant of Oni (demons who devoured humans). Then, when his foster father is killed, he finds himself pulled into the legendary conflict that began with the Oni and Momotaro, the man who hunted them. Gory and gripping, ‘Tougen Anki’ is bound to quench your thirst for bloody anime, one that is powered by the Japanese folktale ‘Momotaro.’ The anime can be streamed here.

12. Sakamoto Days (2025- )

Legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto may have retired, given up killing, and settled in life with a beautiful wife and a wonderful daughter, but his past soon catches up with him. Thus, he teams up with two much younger comrades to ensure his family is safe and sound. In the meantime, they run a small shop in a quiet town. The best at what he does, be it as a shopkeeper or as a hitman, Sakamoto must put his skills to good use, giving us almost non-stop “heavyweight” action underscored by humor. Directed by Masaki Watanabe, ‘Sakamoto Days’ is based on the eponymous manga series by Yuto Suzuki. The thoroughly entertaining action anime can be streamed right here.

11. Vinland Saga (2019-2023)

Based on Makoto Yukimura’s manga of the same name, ‘Vinland Saga’ follows young Thorfinn, who is caught in the middle of a war between the English and the Danes. As the war rages on, he searches for the legendary place of Vinland, where eternal peace prevails. However, his search is drenched in blood as he also aims to take revenge on Askeladd, the leader of a band of Vikings who killed his father. Packed with action, ‘Vinland Saga’ is an epic coming-of-age tale that is captivating and entertaining. Winner of multiple awards, including at the Anime Trending Awards and IGN Awards, the series can be streamed right here.

10. Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

Written by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, ‘Blue Eye Samurai‘ is an adult animated action series that recounts a story of revenge, pain, and self-discovery. The anime follows the mixed-race swordmaster Mizu, who was born in Japan during the Edo period when the country fully embraced a radical isolationist policy. At such a time, being a Japanese with a mixed heritage was no less than a curse in a society that was rigidly homogeneous. ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ follows Mizu as she embarks on a dangerous quest for vengeance against the four white men whom she blames for taking her mother away and making her a monster. Along the way, she faces many challenges and finds fellow comrades who teach her many valuable life lessons. As you may have guessed, the show is filled with heart-stopping action and drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. You can watch the show here.

9. Yasuke (2021)

‘Yasuke’ recounts the story of the first African samurai. After fighting in some dangerous battles, legendary Ronin, known as the “Black Samurai,” chooses a peaceful life away from violence and war by becoming a recluse boatman instead. When he meets a sickly girl named Saki and tries to get her the best medical help he can, he is unknowingly pushed on a path where Yasuke has to resort to violence one more time to defend himself and the innocent girl. The drama that unfolds has twists at every turn, and it goes without saying that there are a lot of action-packed moments. In case you wish to watch the series, then you can find all the episodes here.

8. Onimusha (2023)

Based on the popular eponymous video game franchise by Capcom, ‘Onimusha’ is directed by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai. The anime mini-series is set during the Edo period and centers on Miyamoto Musashi, who is considered Japan’s greatest swordsman, who teams up with a brotherhood of samurai and sets off on a quest to stop a guy named Iemon who is terrorizing a nearby village. Musashi has on him the powerful Oni Gauntlet that allows him to overpower supernatural entities and kill them, after which their souls are sucked in by the gauntlet. However, it takes a toll on him as his dark side grows every time a soul is sucked in. Miyamoto Musashi’s character is modeled after Japanese actor/icon Toshiro Mifune (‘Seven Samurai’ and ‘Throne of Blood’ by Akira Kurosawa). You can watch ‘Onimusha’ here.

7. Devil May Cry (2025- )

Based on the video game of the same name, ‘Devil May Cry’ is an adult anime action series created by Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen. The story follows Dante, a demon hunter for hire, born to a human mother and the demon knight Sparda. He gets pulled into a conflict after a mysterious figure known as the White Rabbit attempts to unleash a demonic invasion on Earth. However, he is being hunted by the government organization DARKCOM. We also meet Dante’s estranged twin brother, Vergil, who serves Mundus, the king of Hell. With a layered storyline involving pledged allegiance, double crossings, secrets, and the fight between good and evil, ‘Devil May Cry’ is one of the most popular action anime out there. It can be streamed here.

6. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

In the ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ universe, devils exist but need a host to take form. However, if they choose a person who has a strong enough will, that individual can become a Devilman by overcoming the demon. This is precisely what happens with Akira Fudou, who ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time. When he sees his childhood friend in distress, he becomes a Devilman by merging with the devil Amon and acquiring its immense powers. But this decision turns his life around in ways he could not have imagined. ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ follows Fudou as he defends humanity while coming to terms with his newfound powers. The show is available for streaming here.

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Koyoharu Gotouge, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy anime that recounts a story of revenge and self-discovery. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, a hardworking teenager who returns one morning to find his family members brutally butchered by a demon. The only survivor is his sister Nezuko, who has now turned into a demon. Going against the prevailing wisdom, Tanjirou vows to exact revenge on the demon responsible for turning innocent humans into demons and joins the Demon Slayer Corps. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ follows Tanjirou’s emotionally moving journey as he courageously faces all the hurdles in his path to turn his sister back into a human being again. The dark fantasy show features some of the best animated fight scenes you will ever watch. If you plan to stream the anime, you can find all the episodes here.

4. Naruto (2002 – 2007)

When the Nine-Tailed Fox attacks the Hidden Leaf Village, the Fourth Hokage manages to put an end to his rampage by sealing the terrifying monster inside the newborn Naruto- while he loses his life in the process. The titular protagonist continues to live in Konohagakure for years afterward and faces a lot of discrimination as people fear the monstrous beast inside him. However, ignoring all the negativity, Naruto is determined to earn respect by becoming the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. The Shounen series revolves around his misadventures as he finds friends along his journey while also learning valuable lessons from his foes. If you are looking for a great show with a lot of fight scenes and a meaningful premise, then ‘Naruto’ might be the right show for you. You can watch the anime here.

3. Kengan Ashura (2019 -)

Yabako Sandrovich’s Kengan Ashura takes viewers to a unique world where disputes between merchants and businessmen are settled through gladiator battles. Ouma Tokita, famously known as the Ashura, is desperate to become the strongest and leave his mark on the world. Recognizing his talent and hunger, Hideki Nogi hires him to fight for the Nobi group. As he represents the shrewd businessman, Ouma now acknowledges that he has finally found the once-in-a-lifetime chance to achieve his elusive goal. But does he have the talent for it? If you want to find out how the story unfolds, you can watch ‘Kengan Ashura’ here.

2. BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (2026- )

Based on Keisuke Itagaki’s hit manga franchise ‘BAKI,’ ‘BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai’ follows Yujiro Hanma, Baki, and his fellow fighters as they look for a new opponent to face and get rid of their boredom. They soon meet Japan’s greatest swordsman from the Edo period: Musashi Miyamoto, whom a team of scientists has successfully made a clone of. Hanma and the others hence return to the arena to take on history’s most powerful samurai, some of whose abilities are believed to be supernatural. Can Miyamoto rid Hanma of his boredom? To find out, you can stream the action-heavy ‘BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai’ right here.

1. Baki (2018 – 2020)

Baki Hanma has always wanted to become the most muscular man in the world, so after he wins a brutal underground tournament, he sets out to challenge his own father to achieve his lifelong dream. But before he can do that, he learns that a group of terrifying death row inmates from around the world have managed to escape prison and are all set to visit Tokyo. Trained in martial arts, these criminals want to challenge the best, so Baki is warned that they will definitely come after him. ‘Baki’ focuses on the action-packed drama that unfolds in the wake of these events as dangerous underground and esteemed Japanese martial artists come face-to-face. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

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