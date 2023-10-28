Netflix has invested generously in expanding its anime catalog over the years. The streaming giant has added some popular names and has also focused on giving viewers a huge variety of anime from different genres. Probably one of the most influential and loved shows are those that come under the action category. Netflix has some really good action anime, so we have compiled a list for fans of the genre who are probably looking for such a series on the platform. You can follow the link at the end of each recommendation to watch the show.

14. Baki (2018 – 2020)

Baki Hanma has always wanted to become the strongest man in the world, so after he wins a brutal underground tournament, he sets out to challenge his own father to achieve his lifelong dream. But before he can do that, he learns that a group of terrifying death row inmates from around the world have managed to escape prison and are all set to visit Tokyo. Trained in martial arts, these criminals want to challenge the best, so Baki is warned that they will definitely come after him. ‘Baki’ focuses on the action-packed drama that unfolds in the wake of these events as dangerous underground and esteemed Japanese martial artists come face-to-face. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

13. Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

After vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș falls in love with a human, he ends up getting married to her and goes through a dramatic change in his personality. The future seems bright for the unlikely duo, but Dracula’s wife is burned at the stake and murdered brutally by the citizens of Wallachia after she is accused of witchcraft. When Țepeș learns that the love of his life was tortured and killed so horribly in his absence, he vows to exact revenge. In order to bring down Wallachia and make the world suffer, he unleashes an army of demons. As chaos ensues, the eccentric trio of Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, monster-hunter Trevor Belmont, and magician Sypha embark on a quest to stop Vlad. The dark fantasy series features some exciting action scenes. In case you wish to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

12. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014 – 2021)

The legendary knights a.k.a the Seven Deadly Sins betray the Kingdom of Brittania in an attempt to overthrow the rulers and establish a new government. But they are defeated by Holy Knights, who eventually become the tyrannical rulers of the Kingdom of Liones after staging a coup d’état. In an attempt to restore order and seek justice, Princess Elizabeth sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins who are rumored to be still alive. The popular Shounen series has countless action-packed confrontations and battles that you will surely enjoy. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

11. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

In the ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ universe, devils exist but need a host to take form. However, if they choose a person who has a strong enough will, that individual can become a Devilman by overcoming the demon. This is exactly what happens with Akira Fudou who ends up at the wrong place at the wrong time. When he sees his childhood friend in distress, he becomes a Devilman by merging with the devil Amon and acquiring its immense powers. But this decision turns his life around in ways he could not have imagined. ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ follows Fudou as he defends humanity while coming to terms with his newfound powers. The show is available for streaming here.

10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Koyoharu Gotouge, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy anime that recounts a story of revenge and self-discovery. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, a hardworking teenager who returns one morning to find his family members brutally butchered by a demon. The only survivor is his sister Nezuko who has now turned into a demon. Going against the prevailing wisdom, Tanjirou vows to exact revenge on the demon responsible for turning innocent humans into demons and joins the Demon Slayer Corps. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ follows Tanjirou’s emotionally moving journey as he courageously faces all the hurdles in his path to turn his sister back into a human being again. The dark fantasy show features some of the best-animated fight scenes you will ever watch. In case you plan to stream the anime, then you can find all the episodes here.

9. Naruto (2002 – 2007)

When the Nine-Tailed Fox attacks the Hidden Leaf Village, the Fourth Hokage manages to put an end to his rampage by sealing the terrifying monster inside the newborn Naruto- while he loses his life in the process. The titular protagonist continues to live in Konohagakure in the years afterward and faces a lot of discrimination as people fear the monstrous beast inside him. But ignoring all the negativity, Naruto is determined to earn respect by becoming the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. The Shounen series revolves around his misadventures as he finds friends along his journey while also learning valuable lessons from his foes. If you are looking for a great show with a lot of fight scenes and a meaningful premise then ‘Naruto’ just might be the right show for you. You can watch the anime here.

8. Hunter x Hunter (2011 – 2014)

Hunters are talented and powerful individuals who use their immense powers to explore the world’s uncharted territories, fight dangerous monsters, discover rare items, and uncover dark mysteries. But the path to becoming one is quite dangerous as the candidates have to clear the high-risk Hunter Examination in which even death is quite common. Despite the risks, 12-year-old Gon Freecss decides to take the exam as he wants to get his Hunter license so that he can finally look for his father, Ging. During the examination, Gon meets and becomes friends with Leorio Paladiknight, Killua, and Kurapika all of whom have strong reasons to be there. ‘Hunter x Hunter’ revolves around the friendship and life-changing journey of these four characters who find purpose and achieve their dreams by competing against one other and other powerful candidates. The series is accessible for streaming here.

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995 – 1996)

As humanity faces an existential threat posed by the monstrous celestial beings known as Angels, their only hope for fighting back is the mysterious organization known as NERV. When the Angels invade Tokyo-3, a teenager named Shinji is entrusted with the responsibility of piloting Evangelion Unit-01 because of his unique skillset. However, there are other dark reasons for his inclusion on the team and as the story unfolds, Shinji comes to terms with the personal traumas that have followed him his whole life. ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is a unique show that explores deep philosophical themes. In case you feel that the premise sounds interesting, then you can watch the anime here.

6. One Piece (1999 -)

Monkey D. Luffy is an ambitious pirate who is looking for the elusive titular treasure so that he can earn the title of King of the Pirates. Although many like him have attempted to do the same and have perished in the process, Monkey with his unique group of companions refuses to let any setback dictate his life choices as he courageously follows the tough path he has chosen for himself. ‘One Piece’ is without a doubt one of the greatest anime ever made and the show features several iconic fight scenes that will make you sit on the edge of your seats. In case you plan to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

5. Yasuke (2021)

‘Yasuke’ recounts the story of the first African samurai. After fighting in some dangerous battles, legendary Ronin known as the “Black Samurai” chooses a peaceful life away from violence and war by becoming a recluse boatman instead. When he meets a sickly girl named Saki and tries to get her the best medical help he can, he is unknowingly pushed on a path where Yasuke has to resort to violence one more time to defend himself and the innocent girl. The drama that unfolds has twists at every turn and it goes without saying that there are a lot of action-packed moments as well. In case you wish to watch the series, then you can find all the episodes here.

4. Kengan Ashura (2019 -)

Yabako Sandrovich’s Kengan Ashura takes viewers to a unique world where disputes between merchants and businessmen are settled through gladiator battles. Ouma Tokita, who is famously known as the Ashura is desperate to become the strongest and leave his mark on the world. Recognizing his talent and hunger, Hideki Nogi hires him to fight for the Nobi group. As he represents the shrewd businessman, Ouma now recognizes that he has finally found the once-in-a-lifetime chance to achieve his elusive goal. But does he have the talent for it? In case you wish to find out how the story unfolds, you can watch ‘Kengan Ashura’ here.

3. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

Jaegers are a group of vampire hunters who are tasked to follow the vampires who are fleeing to Japan from China. Among the Jaegers is a man named Yuliy who comes from the Sirius royal family. Interestingly, his people are blessed by god with an ancient holy relic known as The Ark of Sirius that is powerful enough to exert power over all things. At the present time, it is sealed away in an undisclosed location. However, the competition for its possession leads to a dangerous battle between Jaegers and the vampires. The winner is destined to change the fate of the world. If you wish to learn how the story unfolds, then you can watch the anime here.

2. Dorohedoro (2020)

‘Dorohedoro’ is an action-comedy anime that recounts a story of revenge and retribution. The show follows the amnesiac protagonist known as Caiman who is desperately looking for the sorcerer who has used his powers to take away all his memories and left him in his present state. With the help of his friend Nikaido, Caiman is hopeful of finding and killing his curser so that he can finally dispel the curse on him and live a normal life. But as he explores the dark world for answers, he realizes that his mission is not as easy as he had imagined. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. Shaman King (2021 -)

Shamans are extraordinary and powerful beings who possess immense powers that are beyond the imagination of an ordinary human. Most of them aspire to become the Shaman King by participating in the prestigious Shaman Fight tournament that pits their own kind against each other. The winner gets the chance to shape the world as he sees fit by summoning the Great Spirit and changing everything for the next five centuries. ‘Shaman King’ follows the young and ambitious You Asakura who aspires to achieve the elusive title and become the strongest. Anime fans who are curious about the show can watch it here.

