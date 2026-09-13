Some anime films and shows can literally make you cry your eyes out, and then others leave you with this grim feeling of emptiness inside. Even some of the most mainstream shows like ‘Naruto‘ can give you chills with their sad, heart-touching moments. So, if you’ve been into anime for a while, you might know that this medium boasts several haunting pieces that stay with you for a very long time. If you have yet to taste it, now is your chance. Here, we bring you the best emotional anime on Netflix.

23. Maboroshi (2023)

Written and directed by Mari Okada, this sci-fi anime is set in Mifuse, a town in rural Japan, which underwent a catastrophe that stopped the aging process of the townsfolk, keeping them in the same physical state as they were right before the tragedy hit. The people are also stuck in the town due to the blocked routes. In the middle of such an arrested surrounding, we have 14-year-old Masamune Kikuiri who, along with his female classmate Mutsumi Sagami, comes across a wild child inside the steel mill inside which the explosion occurred that led to the current tragic state of Mifuse. What follows is how Masamune and Mutsumi take care of the child while trying to wrap their heads around impending destruction, one they soon find out about. Is the child connected to what the town of Mifuse is going through? What led to the explosion in the first place? To find out the answers to these questions and more, you can watch this emotionally powerful film right here.

22. My Daemon (2023)

‘My Daemon’ is a fantasy fiction series that is directed by Nat Yoswatananont. The show is produced by Thailand-based Igloo Studio and is set in the near future. After a massive explosion, Earth collides with hell, marking a dramatic shift in people’s lives. Kento is an ordinary elementary school student who accidentally comes across Anna, a small daemon creature, in the aftermath of the disaster. But when tragedy strikes, Kento and Anna embark on a long journey together to find the former’s mother. The anime revolves around the unbreakable bond of the two friends and the emotional loss that Kento has to come to terms with. You can watch the anime here.

21. Stand By Me Doraemon (2014)

Nobita is an ordinary boy who is average at everything and has no drive to do anything about it. Unfortunately, his carefree and uncaring attitude towards his future impacts the lives of his descendants as well. Therefore, his great-great-grandchild, Sewashi, decides to do something about it. He travels from the 22nd century to the 20th century to meet Nobita. Sewashi brings a blue robotic cat named Doraemon with him so that he can help Nobita find happiness. Over time, Nobita and Doraemon become inseparable friends while the former tries to become a better person. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

20. My Happy Marriage (2023)

‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ or ‘My Happy Marriage’ explores a complicated story of romance and pain that is quite frequently very emotional to watch. Based on Akumi Agitogi’s Japanese light novel, the anime recounts a heartwarming tale of overcoming childhood trauma, love and acceptance, and finding happiness. It follows Miyo Saimori, who loses her mother soon after her birth, and her life is hit with one tragedy after another following that. When her father remarries, he has another daughter named Kaya with his new wife. While this is good news for the family, Miyo is unfortunately pushed to the role of a mere lowly servant after that and is ignored by her family. Slowly, she loses all hope of ever finding happiness and accepts her fate.

One day, she is informed that she will be married to Kiyoka Kudou, the leader of the prominent Kudou family, in the near future. Before she meets him, Miyo expects to be mistreated by him as well, but she is pleasantly surprised when everything goes well. After a long time, she finally sees hope of finding happiness and peace after being mistreated by her neglectful family for years. Feel free to watch the show here.

19. Kotaro Lives Alone (2022 -)

Kotarou Satou is a 4-year-old kid who lives alone for some mysterious reason. So when his neighbor and manga author Shin Karino meets him for the first time, he is naturally curious to find out more about him. Soon, the other residents of the apartment complex also meet Kotarou and start to look after him while being entirely in the dark about his family or relatives. ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ is a fun series to watch most of the time. However, there are moments where the dark truth about Satou’s past is finally discussed, revealing the emotional baggage he is carrying despite his young age. It becomes quite evident that he has suffered from neglect by at least one of his parents, and the psychological trauma of family conflicts has been quite tragic for him. You can watch the anime here.

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18. Vampire in the Garden (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Vampire in the Garden‘ introduces viewers to a fantastical world where vampires and humans have been at each other’s throats for centuries. The far has naturally been tragic for both sides and has fueled hatred to the point that peaceful coexistence seems impossible. In such a chaotic time, a young survivor named Momo meets the vampire queen Fiine and realizes that they share a common desire for peace. As they get to know each other better, the duo sets out on a dangerous journey to find a place where vampires and humans can live side-by-side without fear of tragic consequences. While the conflict that the show revolves around is itself quite painful, it is Fiine and Momo’s relationship that makes the series a moving experience. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

17. Drifting Home (2022)

A moving coming-of-age fantasy adventure drama, ‘Drifting Home’ is directed by Hiroyasu Ishida. The film follows the experiences of six elementary school kids stuck in a soon-to-be-demolished abandoned building that ends up in the middle of a vast ocean after heavy rainfall. The building is floating, and the kids have no idea where they are headed, if at all. Kosuke, Natsume, Taishi, Yuzuru, Reina, and Juri must find a way to survive. They also meet a mysterious kid named Noppo, who has been living in the building for a long time. Without food, water, or supplies to keep them alive, they have to find a way to survive. This fight for survival is, however, surpassed by the emotional angle that the film explores, which is related to the kids, especially Kosuke and Natsume, who have a past connection. To be a part of their journey, you can watch ‘Drifting Home’ here.

16. The Summer Hikaru Died (2025- )

Based on the manga by Mokumokuren, ‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ follows Yoshiki Tsujinaka, who lost his best friend Hikaru Indou, who mysteriously went missing for a week in the mountains and returned without any recollection of what happened. However, Yoshiki soon discovers that Hikaru isn’t really Hikaru but something else. He has a different, other-worldly form and asks Yoshiki to keep it a secret. This, however, hasn’t changed his humane side, as Hikaru still enjoys life with his friends. For Yoshiki, things are different as he knows the truth, which in turn makes him doubt whether Hikaru is really feeling things or if the imposter is pretending to. Thankfully, Hikaru is physically back, and that’s what matters more than anything else. Needless to say, something unknown has come from the mountains, and it’s only a matter of time before it reveals its true nature. ‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ is not a straightforward tearjerker, but it does deal with themes of grief, denial, and emotional distress that come with not knowing a beloved. ‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ can be streamed here.

15. Your Lie in April (2014-2015)

Based on the romantic manga by Naoshi Arakawa, ‘Your Lie in April’ follows Kо̄sei Arima, whose mother’s death pulls him away from the piano, his life’s passion. However, things start to change for the better when he meets a blond-haired girl named Kaori Miyazono. Her passion for the violin and carefree nature not only helps relight the spark in Kо̄sei’s heart but also pulls him toward her. Be that as it may, Kaori is keeping things from Kо̄sei, and it is only a matter of time before Kо̄sei finds out. What will happen then? ‘Your Lie in April’ is a poignant romance that is bound to get you hooked with its emotional elements and tone. The show can be streamed here.

14. A Whisker Away (2020)

Studio Colorido’s ‘Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu’ or ‘A Whisker Away’ revolves around a high schooler named Miyo Sasaki who deals with her personal family problems through her unorthodox demonstrations of love for her crush, Kento Hinode. Instead of having a normal dialogue, she resorts to listening to his insecurities in her cat form, which eventually puts her in a dilemma where she has to choose whether to continue remaining anonymous or reveal her true human self. Miyo’s story and her romantic relationship deal with a number of complex teenage issues and are often moving at times. The film is a must-watch for anime fans who like romantic stories that are not conventional. You can watch the anime here.

13. Bubble (2022)

When gravity-defying bubbles descend on Earth, Tokyo becomes ground-zero for the strange phenomena and starts getting used for dangerous parkour team battles. Hibiki, who is experienced in the sport, is curious about the mystery behind the peculiar bubbles and tries to uncover the truth. In his pursuit, he almost falls to his death but is luckily saved by a mysterious girl named Uta. As Hibiki gets to know her more, a romance blossoms between the duo, and they are quite enamored with each other. But will their love have a meaningful end? You can watch the film here.

12. Vinland Saga (2019 -)

̌Thorfinn has always been fascinated by the stories of a dreamy land far-far away that promises peace and warmth, unlike the cold and unforgiving Icelandic village where he is born. He is surrounded by violence and bloodshed from a young age, and as the war between the Danes and the English gets more intense, things continue to get worse. While dealing with the tragic realities of his life, Thorfinn must take his revenge and kill Askeladd for killing his father. ‘Vinland Saga’ follows Thorfinn as he grows up with his immense hatred but slowly realizes that his mindless pursuit of revenge is poisoning him. The emotional story of redemption with its iconic message of pacifism has moved millions of fans around the world and is therefore a must-watch for people looking for anime that could potentially change their lives. The anime is accessible here.

11. Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (2026)

Directed by Shingo Yamashita, ‘Cosmic Princess Kaguya!’ offers a hyperactive take on the Japanese folktale ‘The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.’ The movie follows high school student Iroha Sakayori, who finds a baby inside a utility pole and brings her home. Within just a few days, the baby grows into a girl whom Iroha names Kaguya. She claims to be from the moon. She also charms Iroha’s estranged brother, Akira, who, until recently, was Iroha’s rival online streamer. When Kaguya’s people from the Moon arrive to take her, she doesn’t have any choice in the matter. She has to figure out a way to return and be with Iorha. ‘Cosmic Princess Kaguya!’ is an emotional rollercoaster that blends sci-fi, fantasy, and melancholy, underscored by themes of connection and bonding. The movie can be streamed here.

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10. Japan Sinks: 2020 (2020)

‘Japan Sinks: 2020’ is a drama film directed by Pyeon-Gang Ho and Masaaki Yuasa. The film follows the peaceful Mutou family whose life changes for the worse when an earthquake strikes the entire Japanese archipelago, and people are left to fend for themselves. As society falls apart, Japanese men, women, and children have to go to desperate lengths to ensure their survival. You can see this emotional and memorable story of survival here.

9. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is an introverted teenager who prefers to express himself through haiku. He was at a welfare facility where he eventually met a girl named Yuki “Smile” Hoshino. She is a budding influencer who likes to spread positivity wherever she goes. Despite their conflicting personalities, the two teenagers immediately hit it off and started developing feelings for each other. Their romance is solidified in the context of their shared goals at work, but can the two ever confess what they truly feel? You can stream the movie here.

8. Blue Period (2021 -)

̌Yatora Yaguchi is a high schooler who maintains a carefree persona in front of his friends and is motivated to find his true calling in life. But one day, a beautiful view of the vibrant landscape of Shibuya motivates him to express his feelings on a canvas. This experience changes Yatora’s life as he is inspired to become an artist. ‘Blue Period’ follows Yaguchi as he follows his dreams and is met with many challenges. The anime beautifully captures his emotional journey. You can watch the show here.

7. Violet Evergarden (2018)

‘Violet Evergarden‘ is another slice-of-life anime that is produced by Kyoto Animation. It tells the story of a young teenage girl named Violet, who was once caught up in the bloodshed of the Great War. All this while, she was only raised for the purpose of destroying enemies, and somewhere around the final leg of the war, she finds herself in the hospital with nothing but a few unknown words from her only loved one. Feeling lost in the post-war world, she started working at the CH Postal Services. At her workplace, she finds an “Auto Memory Doll,” which acts as an assistant that translates the thoughts of a person into words on paper. Deeply amused by the idea, she decides to work as one herself, and this is when her adventure begins, which not only helps her reshape the lives of the people she works for but also helps her discover the true purpose of her own life.

Kyoto Animation is often known for taking on some deeply moving slice-of-life projects. But despite that, ‘Violet Evergarden’ just feels very different from all of their other works. Overall, the anime is a lot more than an effective tear-jerker and might even teach you a lesson or two about your own life’s true calling. You can stream the anime here.

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 -)

After Tanjirou Kamado’s family is brutally murdered by a powerful demon, only her sister, who is turned into a demon, survives. Now, the hardworking and compassionate young adult has only two goals in life: to turn her sister back into a human being and avenge the death of his loved ones. As he joins the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjirou is constantly faced with new challenges, which beautifully capture his philosophy on friendship and brotherhood. However, what truly stands out about ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is that it humanizes even the antagonists, some of whom have painful and eye-watering backstories. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

5. 7Seeds (2019-2020)

Based on the manga series by Yumi Tamura, ‘7Seeds’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where five groups of young men and women are tasked with preserving humanity. Before a giant meteorite hit Earth, the government took measures and put the people in cryogenic sleep. Now, these last proofs of the human species must thrive together in a hostile world and make their way to the “Seven Fuji.” The themes of survival and solitary existence in the absence of loved ones have been showcased in a subtle manner. ‘7Seeds’ can be streamed here.

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4. Lost Song (2018)

Produced by Liden Films, ‘Lost Song’ is a musical anime that revolves around two girls named Rin and Finish. Despite their contrasting social reality, the two girls are bestowed with the power of song that can magically heal wounds and control nature in unique ways. But when the dangerous war threatens peace and unleashes brutalities, these two girls face an arduous task to change the cruel reality. As loved ones fall victim to the tragic situation, time appears to be slipping away from Rin and Finish’s hands while they struggle to use their special powers for the greater good. If you feel the show sounds interesting and plan to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

3. A.I.C.O Incarnation (2018-)

‘A.I.C.O Incarnation‘ is quite different from all the anime on this list. It’s a thrilling sci-fi romp that is one of the newest additions to Netflix’s growing list of anime originals. Set in the year 2035, it revolves around an incident known as the “Burst” that profoundly affects the lives of several people. Two years after this, Aiko Tachibana still grieves the death of her family from the incident and is now wheelchair-bound. But everything she knew about herself and the incident starts to change when a transfer named Yuuya tells her the truth about what actually happened. What follows is a thrilling, adventurous quest of the two “teens” who might now even bear the future of humanity in their hands.

The prime focus of ‘A.I.C.O Incarnation‘ goes on its action scenes and exhilarating sci-fi mysteries. But it’s the backstories of the characters that create a sad and depressing tone to the anime. Even the whole dark color palette that represents the semi-utopian appearance of the affected city adds a very somber vibe to the anime. If you’ve been thinking about watching this show, just ignore all of its negative reviews and give it a shot. You’ll most likely have a good time watching it. The anime is accessible here.

2. Flavors of Youth (2018)

‘Flavors of Youth’ is an anime movie that is divided into three different chapters. Each chapter unfolds its story with a whole new city that explores the simple joys of one’s life through timeless tales of love and sensual memories. This anthology brings in several elements of Chinese culture with solid visuals that will primarily appeal to Chinese viewers. Despite that, its themes about the transient nature of life will be relatable for anyone in the world. If you’re not in the mood to commit to something long, ‘Flavors of Youth’ is the perfect anime that will take you on a nostalgic journey. You can stream the anime here.

1. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata, ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is a Studio Ghibli production and is reputed for being one of the most emotional anime movies ever. While it tells a straightforward story of a brother taking care of his younger sister in post-World War II Japan, the hardships they undergo are shown to have no silver lining. Survival comes down to how they manage to get help while being each other’s support in sickness and health. The movie is based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s eponymous short story and offers some of the greatest and emotionally moving hand-animated imagery that is a testament to Ghibli’s reputation as the flagbearer of 2-D animation. You can stream the film here.

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