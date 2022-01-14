Romance is arguably the most influential genre in popular culture, and it has given the world some of the most impactful and moving stories that you could potentially come across. With the maturation of anime as an art form, the genre has given the fandom some of the best shows and movies. While there is no dearth of well-known romantic anime that you could watch, here’s a list of some shows that are accessible on Netflix. It consists of all kinds of romantic films: from love stories to sad romantic anime, from romantic comedies to heartbreaking anime. If you like the premise of any of them, then we have provided a link at the end for you where you can access these shows.

10. Violet Evergarden (2018)

Look, ‘Violet Evergarden‘ is not your conventional romance anime. Most of the anime on this list are not. The anime is about finding out what love truly means. It is a pretty decent anime with a nice storyline. The experience is heightened by the beautiful visuals. I like the character design of Violet. There are a total of 13 episodes in this anime series and each episode is about 23 minutes in length. The anime takes place in the aftermath of the Great War. During the war, there were lots of bloodsheds and the continent of Telesis has become separated into two factions. Now, that the war is over things are beginning to change and the continent is starting to flourish again. Violet Evergarden is a young girl who had lived pretty much all her life on the battlefield.

She was raised for the very purpose of destroying enemies. But now that the war is over she does not know what to do. She starts working at the postal service after falling out with her adoptive family. There she witnesses the work of an auto memory doll whose job is to transcribe a person’s thoughts on paper. It interests her a lot and she wants to become an auto memory doll herself. This job takes her on various journeys and adventures which will lead to self-discovery. Will she be finally able to decipher the words of the only person she held dearest? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

9. A Silent Voice (2016)

Shouda Ishida, along with a few of his friends, tries to beat boredom in the worst possible way by bullying a new deaf transfer student at their elementary school. But eventually when her mother notices this and expresses her concern to the school, all of Shouda’s friends single him out and he is forced to face the consequences of it all by himself. After years of being ostracized by his teachers and classmates, he finally decides to redeem himself by facing his past. What follows is the story of this young boy who tries to look for the girl he had thoughtlessly bullied once and makes an attempt to make amends.

‘A Silent Voice’ mostly focuses on other themes that revolve around “redemption” and “not judging others” and along with all of this, it just implies a little bit of romance. The movie could’ve further explored the relationship between the two main characters but it was never really about all that. In any romantic relationship, it’s necessary to love yourself first and that’s basically what this anime is all about. You can watch the film here.

8. InuYasha (2000-2004)

‘Inuyasha’ will forever be remembered as one of the best anime shows that represent interspecies relationships. Based on an award-winning manga, it revolves around a young schoolgirl, Kagome Higurashi, who gets dragged into a well by a demon and finds herself in a whole new alternate version of the Sengoku period. She soon discovers that she possesses a sacred jewel that everyone in her new world is trying to seek. After a battle with a demonic force, the jewel gets shattered into many different pieces and spreads all across the fabled lands of ancient Japan. To make sure that the jewel does not end up in the hands of the wrong people, she sets on a journey with Inuyasha, a fox-demon, to hunt down all of its missing pieces.

‘Inuyasha‘ is one anime that stands the test of time because of its display of a very realistic love story. Instead of solely focusing on the lovey-dovey part of a relationship, it shows how relationships often come with problems that really need to be worked on. To make things more interesting, it also introduces a complicated triangle where the titular character must make a crucial decision. You can stream the series here.

7. Sword Art Online (2012)

‘Sword Art Online‘ is one of the most popular anime which revolves around a game world. This type of anime is quite famous as online games connecting one individual to multiple people across the world is quite an awesome concept. It provides a warm ground for lots of interesting storylines. ‘Sword Art Online’ is one of the products of such storylines. It came out in the year 2012 and has gained a lot of popularity. There are a total of 25 episodes in this anime series with each episode being 23 minutes in length.

The anime takes place in the year 2022 when technologies related to virtual reality have become quite advanced. Using the latest technology, ‘NervGear’ a popular online game by the name of ‘Sword Art Online‘ is creating quite a buzz. It allows gamers to create avatars and control them just via their thoughts. Kazuto Kirigaya, the protagonist of this anime, is very lucky to be able to get his hands on the first shipment of the game. But when he logs in, he along with multiple other players is not able to log out and must remain in the game until they can complete 100 levels.

The creator of the game seems to have trapped the players. Now, he must explore the world of Aincrad, which seems to be set in sort of a medieval era complete with lots of fantasy weapons and monsters. He must survive in this game for as long as possible since if you are killed in the game you die in real life. You can stream the series here.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014-2021)

‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘, for the most part of it, is a fantasy shounen that revolves around a group of heroes known as “the Sins”. But apart from all of its action, the anime is also known for its deep characters and their relationships. One memorable relationship that is portrayed in the anime revolves around Ban, who is one of the seven deadly sins, and Elaine. Ban and Elaine fall in love with each other after they spend a week together in the Fairy King’s Forest. Unfortunately, Elaine gets killed by a Demon and is separated from Ban’s world. But even this does not stop him from loving her and he promises himself that he will meet her again. He becomes severely depressed after her death and even starts to lose his sense of purpose in life without her. When he is asked to trade the life of his own friend, Meliodas, for her revival, he does not think twice before choosing her. While the story of Ban and Elaine does end on a positive tone, another romantic relationship between Maliodas and Elizabeth is now being hinted in the anime. You can watch the show here.

5. Bleach (2004-2012)

When it comes to the anime, ‘Bleach‘ was ended way before the manga and that’s one big reason why several romantic relationships are hinted in the show, but none of them are truly developed. In the last chapter of the manga, it is revealed that Ichigo and Orihime are well settled and are happily married with a kid. Even the relationship between Rukia and Renji, which was highly debated amongst die-hard fans of the series, has been out to rest in the manga. The two of them get married and also have a child named Ichika. Apart from these, there are a few other relationships that involved some subtle progressions for a while but just ended up getting lost in the overarching shounen-centric story. You can stream the series here.

5. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

You’re probably quite familiar with ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion‘ if you have been watching anime for a while. It starts off as more of a typical Mecha drama that revolves around “saving the world” but with its second half, it completely transforms and evolves into a psychological drama that is full of conspiracies and deep messages. To put it simply, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is a masterpiece and will probably claim that reputation for a very long time now. When it comes to romance, the series portrays moments where the main character, Shinji, seems to have hots for all three female protagonists at different points of time. Some romance is also hinted between him and Asuka where he always ends up embarrassing himself around her because he likes her and even Asuka teases him to hide the fact that she is really into him. Apart from this, there are also some warm romantic scenes between Misato and Kaji who have had a long history of dating. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

4. Beastars (2019 – )

‘Beasters’ is a slice-of-life psychological drama anime that focuses on the ever-present tension between carnivores and herbivores in a civilized community of anthropomorphic creatures. While the series is full of mystery and drama, it also heavily revolves around the protagonist’s predatory instincts and his romantic emotions for an acquaintance. So, ‘Beasters’ offers quite a unique opportunity to look at romantic affairs from a previously unexplored perspective. All the episodes of the show are accessible for streaming here.

3. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is an introverted teenager who expresses himself better by writing. In contrast, Yuki “Smile” Hoshino is an outgoing girl who likes to make friends and learn more about others. However, the budding influencer has her own insecurities and tries to hide them behind her disposable mask. The two teenagers eventually end up working for the same welfare facility in their summer vacation, and it marks the beginning of their short but sweet romance. But with just a few weeks to spend with each other, will Cherry and Smile take the leap of faith and confess their feelings before their part-time work at the facility is over so that they keep in touch? In order to find out, we highly recommend watching the film. You can find the movie here.

2. Naruto (2002-2007)

‘Naruto‘ is the kind of anime that grows on you with time and though it is typical in every possible way, once you’re hooked on to this classic shounen, there is no going back. It follows the journey of the titular character, Naruto Uzumaki, who is a mischevious teenage ninja struggling to recognize his dreams of becoming the Hokage of his village. In the world of ‘Naruto’ fandom, there is a very popular term known as “NaruHina” which is used for referring to the relationship between Naruto and Hinata. Initially in the series, Hinata was nothing but a meek girl who would admire Naruto from a distance but to everyone’s surprise, she eventually became the love of his life. Her love for him had always been so pure that it was never really an outcome of infatuation; instead, she was more drawn to his commitment towards his training and his dreams. And finally, in the new series ‘Boruto‘, we get to see them married with a child of their own. You can watch the anime here.

1. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso (2014)

I know this list does not follow any order but I still decided to save the best for last mainly because it is so popular every romance anime fan has already seen it. If you are one of those who has not seen it yet it is highly recommended that you do so. It is one of the best romance anime out there. They just don’t make’em like that anymore. Kousei Arima has to go through the tragedy of losing his mother. After the incident even though he is a prodigy at playing the piano he can’t seem to hear the sound of his piano. So, he leaves it altogether that is until he meets Kaori Miyazono who is a skilled violinist. She begins to open him up and draws him out of his shell and Kousei begins to play the piano again. It is a wonderful anime which is also an emotional roller coaster. The show is accessible for streaming here.

