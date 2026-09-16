Romance is arguably the most influential genre in popular culture, and it has given the world some of the most impactful and moving stories you could potentially come across. With the maturation of anime as an art form, the genre has given the fandom some of the best shows and movies. While there is no shortage of well-known romantic anime that you could watch, here’s a list of some shows that are accessible on Netflix. It consists of all kinds of romantic films, from love stories to sad romantic anime, from romantic comedies to heartbreaking anime.

29. Witch Watch (2025- )

‘Witch Watch’ has Morihito, an ogre-descendant with inhuman strength, who has to protect and help his childhood friend, Nico, fit back in human society when she returns from training as a witch at the Witches’ Holy Land after years. Nico chooses Morihito as her familiar but also brews romantic feelings for him, which the latter must navigate while keeping her from all kinds of disasters, intentional, accidental, or fateful. While some of these are dangerous, others are often humorous, albeit chaotic. ‘Witch Watch’ can be streamed here.

28. Kamisama Kiss (2012-2016)

Based on Julietta Suzuki’s manga series, ‘Kamisama Kiss’ follows homeless Nanami, who is provided shelter by a man named Mikagi, who turns out to be a deity. At his house, which is basically a shrine, Nanami meets Mikagi’s fox familiar, named Tomoe. While Nanami slowly learns to live in the new environment, she finds herself attracted to Tomoe. Tomoe, however, avoids her as he doesn’t want to be associated with a human. But slowly, he too finds himself falling for her, resulting in an anime wherein the two lovers learn to live with each other as the drama unfolds and new threats compromise the shrine’s sanctity. ‘Kamisama Kiss’ can be streamed here.

27. Blue Box (2024- )

Adapted from Kouji Miura’s manga, ‘Blue Box’ explores a classic love triangle in a sincere fashion. We meet first-year student Taiki Inomata, who is overjoyed when his crush, second-year student Chinatsu Kano, with whom he practices badminton, is taken in by his mother. This happens after Chinatsu’s family moves overseas for work. Amidst Taik’s close proximity with Chinatsu, which is devoid of intimacy, the third person enters the scene, i.e., Hina. She is Taiki’s childhood friend and has grown feelings for him. However, this doesn’t make her cruel, as she understands how Taiki feels for Chinatsu. How these three characters navigate their feelings is what the anime is all about. You can stream it here.

26. Your Lie in April (2014-2015)

Based on Naoshi Arakawa’s manga series, ‘Your Lie in April’ follows a young pianist named Kо̄sei Arima who loses his passion for playing the piano after his mother’s death. The emotional struggle continues for almost two years before he meets a young blond-haired girl named Kaori Miyazono. Kaori’s passion for the violin and her carefree attitude refills Kо̄sei’s depleted emotional bar, and he finds himself starting to like her. Although the two are different in many ways, with Kо̄sei having a straightforward and strict attitude towards his monochrome life while Kaori’s flair takes life as an adventure, their mutual love for music brings them together, something that is explored in a heartwarming manner. However, Kaori is hiding a secret, and it’s only a matter of time before Kо̄sei finds out about it. Can he deal with that? Or will it send him back to ground zero, i.e., emotional death? To find out, you can stream ‘Your Lie in April’ right here.

25. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (2025- )

Based on Saka Mikami’s Japanese manga series, ‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity’ explores the unlikely romance between Kaoruko and Rintaro. Rintaro is from Chidori High, a boys’ school attended by students with low grades, while Kaoruko is from Kikyo Girls’ High, whose students come from wealthy and prestigious families. The two schools are right next to each other, but the students have never seen each other’s classrooms as the curtains are always closed. Practically belonging to two different worlds, Kaoruko and Rintaro meet at the latter’s family’s patisserie. There is an immediate connection between the two, although the differences they share seem overwhelming. Can they be together? Sweet and heartwarming, ‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity’ is a well-laid-out anime with a strong exploration of its characters. It can be streamed here.

24. The Apothecary Diaries (2023- )

Based on Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino’s Japanese light novel series, ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ centers on Maomao, trained in medicine, who was sold as a slave by her apothecary father to the emperor. She secretly helps those who need her services and soon catches the eye of Jinshi, a palace official. Soon, Maomao finds herself navigating the politics and secrets within the palace, while also realizing her growing feelings for Jinshi. With a compelling narrative that carries numerous sub-plots, ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ is a must-watch historical romance anime you can stream right here.

23. Blue Box (2024- )

Based on the manga series by Kouji Miura, ‘Blue Box’ follows first-year student Taiki Inomata, who is an average badminton player struggling to better himself at the sport, his aim being to represent his school at the national championship. A part of his motivation comes from spending some alone time at practice with his crush, Chinatsu Kano, a second-year star player on the school basketball team. When her parents go overseas for work, she shifts with Taiki’s family, the two students’ mothers being good friends. With his crush living in his home, he learns about her gradually, hoping to grow close to her. Meanwhile, his training motivates Chinatsu to work harder as she, too, dreams of making it to the national championships. A sweet drama about love, friendship, determination, and hard work, ‘Blue Box’ is a rare sports anime you can stream here.

22. Her Blue Sky (2019)

Directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai, ‘Her Blue Sky’ is a rare anime drama that centers on two sisters, Akane and her young sister Aoi, and Akane’s former lover Shinnosuke. When Aoi encounters Shinnosuke after 13 years, he seems to have changed a lot. Soon, it is revealed that his unresolved feelings have detached him from his real self, literally, and there are two of him now. The sisters must find a way to merge Shinnosuke with his ikiryō (living ghost), as it is the only way to get him back. Underscored by loss, trauma, and redemption, ‘Her Blue Sky’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

21. Love Through a Prism (2026- )

Set in early twentieth-century London, ‘Love Through a Prism’ follows Lili Ichijouin, a Japanese exchange student who arrives at London’s prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. She is a gifted painter who must get to the top of her class. Standing before her is Kit Church, a nobleman and talented artist. They begin their journey as rivals, but it slowly blooms into an unlikely romance. However, the obstacles are many, including their class differences and personal issues, such as Church’s fiancée and Lili’s promise to her family. There is heartbreak, there is romance, and there is art. Naturally, the third one is nothing without the first two, or so they say. To find out the truth, you can stream the show here.

20 Maboroshi (2024)

Directed by Mari Okada, ‘Maboroshi’ is an award-winning sci-fi drama that follows two teenagers, Masamune Kikuiri and his classmate/secret crush Mutsumi Sagami, who, along with the rest of their town’s residents, have been subjected to a strange catastrophic phenomenon that has stopped their aging process. As everyone tries to cope with their new way of life, the two kids encounter a wild child they decide to co-parent and protect from the imminent collapse of their reality. While the narrative follows a sci-fi route, it has clear romantic undertones that add to the story and the characters. A moving sci-fi drama, ‘Maboroshi’ can be streamed right here.

19. Lost Song (2018)

This is a musical fantasy drama directed by Morita to Jumpei. It follows two girls, Rin and Finis, from different classes of society in the kingdom of Neunatia, who share one common power: their songs can control the elements of nature and heal wounds. While Rin is from the village, Finis is royalty, and what connects their destinies is a guy named Henry, a knight. Rin saves Henry from his enemies, and they arrive at the capital, where Finis falls for Henry. But with war looming over Neunatia, it remains to be seen how the two ladies fulfill their destinies using their powers for good. You can stream ‘Lost Song’ here.

18. Bubble (2022)

Wit Studios’ ‘Bubble’ is an animated post-apocalyptic film directed by Tetsurou Araki. The film has interestingly inspired Erubo Hijihara’s manga adaptation featured in Shounen Jump+. ‘Bubble’ introduces viewers to a post-apocalyptic Japan destroyed by a strange incident a few years ago when gravity-defying bubbles started falling from the sky. Following a massive explosion, Tokyo became the ground zero for the catastrophe that unfolded. At present, the government has declared it a prohibited zone, and no one lives there anymore. But children who have lost their families in the catastrophic incident now use the location for the dangerous parkour team battles. Hibiki is one of those children who accidentally crosses paths with a mysterious girl who changes his life forever. Feel free to watch the anime here.

17. Flavors of Youth (2018)

Starring talented voice actors like Taito Ben, Ikumi Hasegawa, Takeo Otsuka, Mariya Ise, and Minako Kotobuki, ‘Flavors of Youth’ touches upon subjects of the loss of youth and challenges of adulthood by recounting three separate stories that are set in the rigorous city life of China. Although the first two stories primarily focus on the beauty of family and the desire to hold on to everlasting childhood memories, the last episode is actually a heartwarming romantic tale. The story is set in the late 90s and follows Li Mo, who develops a romantic relationship with Xiao Yu after he helps her after a mishap. Unfortunately, their feelings are tested when Xiao Yu has to start preparing for the entrance exam of an elite school at the insistence of her father. Feel free to watch the show here.

16. My Happy Marriage (2023)

Following the unexpected death of her mother, Mio Saimori has led a painful life as she is not given the love and care that she deserves. After her father remarries, all the affection is showered on her younger half-sister, Kaya, while Mio lives like a servant. The abuse lasts for years, and she gets so used to it that she no longer has hopes of a happy life. One ordinary day, her father tells her that she will marry the head of the distinguished Kudou family, Kiyoka, who is famous for his hard-hearted nature and lack of compassion for her previous fiancées. But when Mio finally meets him, she is shocked by the generous treatment she receives and starts to feel that this might just be her only chance for happiness. ‘My Happy Marriage’ beautifully navigates the traumatic past of its main character and recounts a heartwarming love story that you will probably enjoy. You can stream the anime here.

15. Komi Can’t Communicate (2021 -)

Shouko Komi is, without a doubt, the most beautiful girl at Itan Private High School. Since she does not talk to anyone, she carries a mysterious aura that makes her even more desirable and also feeds the endless cycle of rumors about her. But little does her peers know that Shouko actually struggles with crippling anxiety and a communication disorder, which severely affects her social life. She is unable to make friends, so when her classmate Hitohito Tadano learns about her situation, he decides to help Komi. This naturally brings the duo closer, and they slowly start forming a romantic bond with each other. ‘Komi Can’t Communicate‘ is a hilarious and light-hearted show that offers great entertainment value. Its romantic themes are just the icing on the cake. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

14. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (2009 – 2010)

Sawako Kuronuma is misunderstood by her peers and is often seen as malicious just because she bears a resemblance to the ghost girl from the Ring series. On the contrary, she is quite sweet and timid. Despite her friendly nature, Sawako is unable to make friends until a popular boy from the class named Shouta Kazehaya encourages her to participate in a game of courage that he has helped organize. The decision to take part in the test turns Sawako’s life around, and she slowly forms a bond with Shouta, not realizing that she is also helping him in unthinkable ways. ‘Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You’ is without a doubt one of the most heartwarming and memorable romantic shows you can watch on Netflix.

13. Romantic Killer (2022 -)

Netflix’s ‘Romantic Killer’ follows Anzu Hoshino, a high schooler whose life revolves around video games and chocolate. When one day, she decides to play a poorly programmed 3D otome game, she is informed by a wizard that she is going to be a part of a dating game harem storyline. Despite her protests, Anzu is forced to experience the bizarre scenario in real life, and the wizards ensure that it is impossible for her to avoid romance by throwing stereotypical pretty boys in her direction. The hilarious drama that unfolds is fun to watch and the reverse harem series is a great watch for people looking for a funny romantic show. You can find all the episodes here.

12. Sparks of Tomorrow (2026- )

The romance in ‘Sparks of Tomorrow’ unfolds between Kihachi, a boy grieving the death of his elder brother, Seiroku, and Inako Momokawa, a girl who has fled her engagement ceremony, in an alternate vision of early 20th-century Kyoto that runs on steam. When Seiroku doesn’t return from the war, Kihachi is heartbroken. However, when Inako gives Kihachi a second copy of Seiroku’s 20th-century Electrical catalog, the first being considered lost, he decides to put it to good use and usher in the revolutionary new age of electricity, just as Seiroku had dreamed. However, others are looking for the catalog as well, including Yosuke Mizoe, the heir to a powerful steam-industry conglomerate and Inako’s arranged husband, wanting to use it for their nefarious purposes. You can track Kihachi and Inako’s journey, both romantic and literal, right here.

11. Violet Evergarden (2018)

Look, ‘Violet Evergarden‘ is not your conventional romance anime. Most of the anime on this list are not. The anime is about finding out what love truly means. It is a pretty decent show with a nice storyline. The experience is heightened by the beautiful visuals. I like the character design of Violet. There are a total of 13 episodes in this series, and each episode is about 23 minutes in length. The anime takes place in the aftermath of the Great War. During the war, there was a lot of bloodshed, and the continent of Telesis was separated into two factions. After the war is over, things begin to change, and the continent starts to flourish again. Violet Evergarden is a young girl who has lived pretty much all her life on the battlefield.

She was raised for the very purpose of destroying enemies. But now that the war is over,r she does not know what to do. She starts working at the postal service after falling out with her adoptive family. There, she witnesses the work of an auto memory doll whose job is to transcribe a person’s thoughts on paper. It interests her a lot, and she wants to become an auto-memory doll herself. This job takes her on various journeys and adventures, which will lead to self-discovery. Will she be finally able to decipher the words of the only person she held dearest? The anime is accessible for streaming here.

10. My Dress-Up Darling (2022-2025)

Based on Shinichi Fukuda’s hit manga of the same name, ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ takes the common shy boy-outspoken girl approach to explore the romance between classmates Wakana Gojo, who loves making Japanese hina dolls, and Marin Kitagawa, the most popular girl in class, who loves cosplay. While Wakana looks up to Marin to the point of worship, he believes their worlds are completely different, and he shouldn’t expect them to be friends. However, when Marin finds out about Wakana’s talent, she asks him to design her outfits. Wakana naturally agrees, as it will enable him to be close to her. To see how things turn out between them, you can stream ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ here.

9. Vampire in the Garden (2022)

‘Vampire in the Garden’ centers upon the story of relentless and never-ending conflict between vampires and humans. At a time when the former pushes the latter on the verge of extinction, the tensions between the two reach a new high. In all the chaos, a human soldier named Momo accidentally meets the vampire queen, Fiine. As they get to know each other, they realize they have a lot in common, and both are desperate for peace. In order to achieve their far-fetched dream, the duo sets out on a long journey to find a place where vampires and humans can co-exist peacefully. Although ‘Vampire in the Garden‘ is not like the typical romantic shows you will watch as it is primarily focused on other themes, Fiine and Momo’s bond will undoubtedly give you butterflies. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

8. InuYasha (2000-2004)

‘Inuyasha’ will forever be remembered as one of the best anime shows that represent interspecies relationships. Based on an award-winning manga, it revolves around a young schoolgirl, Kagome Higurashi, who gets dragged into a well by a demon and finds herself in a whole new alternate version of the Sengoku period. She soon discovers that she possesses a sacred jewel that everyone in her new world is trying to seek. After a battle with a demonic force, the jewel gets shattered into many different pieces and spreads across ancient Japan’s fabled lands. To ensure that the jewel does not end up in the hands of the wrong people, she sets on a journey with Inuyasha, a fox demon, to hunt down all of its missing pieces.

‘Inuyasha‘ is one anime that stands the test of time because it displays a very realistic love story. Instead of solely focusing on the lovey-dovey part of a relationship, it shows how relationships often come with problems that really need to be worked on. To make things more interesting, it introduces a complicated triangle where the titular character must make a crucial decision. You can stream the series here.

7. Ooku: The Inner Chambers (2023- )

Directed by Taku Ohara, ‘Ooku: The Inner Chambers’ is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series by Fumi Yoshinaga. Set in Edo-era Japan, the series follows Yoshimune “Nobu” Tokugawa, the new shogun, who decides to trace the origins of the current hierarchy led by women. Meanwhile, an epidemic among men has brought down their population. Among them, 3000 beautiful ones serve in the Oooku-Tokugawa’s Inner Chambers (harems). Her research takes us back to the first female shogun, Iemitsu Tokugawa, and a monk named Arikoto Madenokoji. The series received a lot of appreciation for its visual appeal, which goes very well with the intriguing narrative that depicts an alternate feudal Japan in an authentic manner. You can stream it here.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014-2021)

For the most part, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a fantasy shounen that revolves around a group of heroes known as “the Sins.” But apart from all of its action, the anime is also known for its deep characters and their relationships. One memorable relationship that is portrayed in the anime revolves around Ban, who is one of the seven deadly sins, and Elaine. Ban and Elaine fall in love after spending a week together in the Fairy King’s Forest. Unfortunately, Elaine is killed by a Demon and separated from Ban’s world. But even this does not stop him from loving her, and he promises himself that he will meet her again. He becomes severely depressed after her death and even starts to lose his sense of purpose in life without her. When he is asked to trade the life of his own friend, Meliodas, for her revival, he does not think twice before choosing her. While the story of Ban and Elaine does end in a positive tone, another romantic relationship between Maliodas and Elizabeth is now hinted at in the anime. You can watch the show here.

5. The Ramparts of Ice (2026- )

Based on Kōcha Agasawa’s manga of the same name, ‘The Ramparts of Ice’ centers on Koyuki Hikawa, whose time at high school is overshadowed by the clouds of trauma from her middle school. Her quiet and withdrawn nature is known by all, but her only friend, Miki Azumi, the most popular girl in their grade, knows just how to break into her shell. Things start to change for Koyuki when she meets Minato Amamiya and Yota Hino, two cute boys who like the way she is. The show centers on these four kids, exploring their bonds and relationships underscored by the feelings of adolescence, including love, as they navigate high school. ‘The Ramparts of Ice’ can be streamed here.

4. A Whisker Away (2020)

Since she comes from a broken family, Miyo Sasaki has many personal issues that complicate her otherwise ordinary life. In order to find some semblance of normalcy, she tries to ignore her personal issues through her unorthodox demonstrations of love for a boy named Kento Hinode. Although she fails to get his attention directly, Miyo chooses to turn herself into Tarou, a white cat, to listen to the plethora of problems he is dealing with. But at some point, Sasaki realizes that she must decide whether to reveal her true identity or continue being just friends with Kento. ‘A Whisker Away’ recounts the heartwarming story of two high schoolers struggling in their own unique ways and finding peace by being with each other. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

If you have been watching anime for a while, you’re probably familiar with ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion.’ It starts off as more of a typical Mecha drama that revolves around “saving the world,” but with its second half, it completely transforms and evolves into a psychological drama that is full of conspiracies and profound messages. To put it simply, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is a masterpiece and will probably claim that reputation for a very long time now. When it comes to romance, the series portrays moments where the main character, Shinji, seems to have hots for all three female protagonists at different points of time. Some romance is also hinted at between him and Asuka, where he always ends up embarrassing himself around her because he likes her, and even Asuka teases him to hide the fact that she is really into him. Apart from this, there are also some warm romantic scenes between Misato and Kaji, who have had a long history of dating. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

2. Beastars (2019 – )

‘Beasters’ is a slice-of-life psychological drama anime focusing on the ever-present tension between carnivores and herbivores in a civilized community of anthropomorphic creatures. While the series is full of mystery and drama, it also heavily revolves around the protagonist’s predatory instincts and his romantic emotions for an acquaintance. So, ‘Beasters’ offers quite a unique opportunity to look at romantic affairs from a previously unexplored perspective. All the episodes of the show are available to stream here.

1. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is an introverted teenager who expresses himself better by writing. In contrast, Yuki “Smile” Hoshino is an outgoing girl who likes to make friends and learn more about others. However, the budding influencer has her own insecurities and tries to hide them behind her disposable mask. The two teenagers eventually end up working for the same welfare facility during their summer vacation, which marks the beginning of their short but sweet romance. But with just a few weeks to spend with each other, will Cherry and Smile take the leap of faith and confess their feelings before their part-time work at the facility ends? In order to find out, we highly recommend watching the film. You can find the movie here.

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