15 Anime Like Yosuga no Sora You Must See

‘Yosuga no Sora’ is a popular romance drama that is the adaptation of a hit visual novel of the same name developed by CUFFS for Windows. This series also has a harem subplot and does not shy away from nudity and sex. It primarily focuses on Sora and Haruka, twins who have been emotionally dependent on each other since their parents’ untimely passing. But when the former starts having sexual attraction towards the latter, the dynamics of their relationship change radically. If you enjoyed watching the show and are looking for more anime that are similar in tone and style, then you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the best anime similar to ‘Yosuga no Sora.’

15. Koikimo (2021)

‘Koikimo’ like ‘Yosuga no Sora’ revolves around mature themes that also include a love triangle and emotional heartbreaks. Although the former covers try to shroud their serious themes with their comedic moments, ‘KoiKimo’ is still a complicated exploration of complex and realistic relationships. The anime follows the genius playboy Ryou Amakusa, who meets and gets enamored by a girl named Ichika Arima after she saves his life. When he learns that she is actually his sister’s friend, Ryou gets even more emboldened to woo her but his romantic advances get turned down persistently by Arima. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can watch the series here.

14. Rent-a-Girlfriend (2020 -)

‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a young adult who like Haruka from ‘Yosuga no Sora’ is romantically involved with many women. Both the shows revolve around the personal tragedies of their main characters and even involve the death of a loved one as one of the main plotlines. Kazuya meets the beautiful Chizuru Mizuhara after he is dumped by his girlfriend Mami Nanami. Chizuru soon becomes a big part of his life as he continues to hire the rental girlfriend slowly becoming involved in her personal life. Meanwhile, he gets attention from other women as well and even finds a girlfriend. But despite all this, his infatuation with Chizuru dictates most of his life choices. The anime is available for streaming here.

13. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)

‘I Want to Eat Your Pancreas’ follows the aloof and unsympathetic protagonist who learns about a girl in his class who is struggling with a life-threatening disease. Although he does not show any concern for her despite learning the harsh reality, he eventually gets involved in her life to the point that he becomes the center of her attention in her last days. Through the painful experiences, the protagonist eventually learns the true meaning of living. Although ‘I Want to Eat Your Pancreas’ has few similarities with ‘Yosuga no Sora,’ viewers who are looking for another painful romantic show to watch will fall in love with the former.

12. Clannad (2008 – 2009)

Tomoya Okazaki hates school and frequently skips his classes as he has no plans of being productive academically. One day he meets a girl named Nagisa while walking to school and learns about her strange habit of motivating herself by exclaiming things she likes. Although he does not think much of their first interaction, Tomoya eventually befriends her as they keep crossing paths in school. As they get to know each other, he becomes acquainted with Nagisa’s desire to revive the school’s drama club. In the following days, he befriends more girls and slowly learns about the unique problems they encounter on a daily basis. As he gets to know them, Tomoya comes to the conclusion that life is not as dull as he has believed all this time.

‘Clannad’ explores the romantic feelings and emotions of its characters which go hand-in-hand with their personal growth and self-discovery quite similar to what we see in ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ Both anime also feature diverse character relationships along with complex themes of love and family. In case you feel ‘Clannad’ sounds like an interesting show, then you can watch the anime here.

11. True Tears (2008)

Looking for another anime like ‘Yosuga no Sora’ that explores the painful themes of unrequited love while also delving deeper into the emotional struggles of its protagonist? Well, ‘True Tears’ may just be the right anime for you. The show also delves deeper into complex emotional relationships and the loss of a loved one- which are also some of its central themes. The story typically revolves around Shinichirou Nakagami and how his life changes in light of his parents’ decision to welcome Hiromi Yuasa to live in the same house as them after she loses his mother. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

10. Suzuka (2005)

When Yamato Akitsuki moves to Tokyo from Hiroshima, he has no idea how his life is about to change. He has started living in the city to attend a new high school and takes the chance to meet the relatives he has there. While going to visit one of them, he notices a girl practicing on the local high school track not realizing that she is Suzuka Asahina, a heavily scouted track and field athlete. Although he later finds out that they are neighbors, Suzuka has no interest in Yamato because of his carefree nature. In order to impress her and become a better suitor for her, Akitsuki joins the track team when he accidentally comes to realize that he possesses immense athletic talent. ‘Suzuka’ revolves around the ups and downs of young love, something that we viewers may have noticed in ‘Yousa no Sora as well.’ Both anime have a number of similarities, so if you enjoyed the latter, then you are going to love the former as well. The show is accessible here.

9. KimiKiss: Pure Rouge (2007 – 2008)

Mao Mizusawa returns to her hometown after living in France for several years. But since her parents are unable to be with her for now, they allow her to live with their childhood friends, Kouichi Sanada and Kazuki Aihara. The duo is ecstatic to meet Mao after such a long time and try to help her readjust to her life in their beloved city. As you may have noticed, ‘KimiKiss: Pure Rouge’ follows a protagonist who returns to her hometown quite like the main characters of ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ Then both shows revolve around the complex romantic relationships that follow in the wake of that decision.

8. ef – a tale of memories. (2007)

Hiro Hirono and Miyako Miyamura meet each other in a strange circumstance when the latter asks for the former’s help to catch a thief. Although she fails in her pursuit, the incident brings the duo together after they spend their Christmas Eve with each other. On the other hand, a hopeless romantic named Renji Asou meets Chihiro Shindou, an introverted book at an isolated train station. As they get to know each other, the duo decides to write a novel together and slowly start forming a strong bond. But when Renji learns about Chihiro’s eternally ephemeral memory caused by her disability, his morals and principles are put to the test. ‘ef – a tale of memories.’ revolves around the complicated romance between teenagers, which also serves as the main theme of ‘Yousga no Sora.’ In case you enjoyed the latter, you should watch the former as well. The anime is accessible here.

7. Honey and Clover (2005)

Yuuta Takemoto is a college student who lives a purposeless existence and has never really thought about his future. His two flatmates include the realistic Takumi and the strange Shinobu Morita. Takemoto’s uneventful life takes an exciting turn when he meets and falls in love with the talented Hagumi Hanamoto. Interestingly, her friend Ayumi knows the three flatmates and is secretly in love with one of them. ‘Honey and Clover’ revolves around the ordinary life of these five young adults and offers viewers a chance to understand how they navigate the challenges of romantic relationships. In case you wish to watch the anime, then you can find all the episodes here.

6. Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway (2021)

Yoshida is an ordinary salaryman who works hard to financially support himself. When he gets rejected by the woman he loves, he decides to drown his sorrows at a bar. When he wakes up the following morning, he is shocked to find a girl at his apartment. It turns out that Yoshida in his drunken stupor has allowed the runaway high school girl to spend the night at his apartment and now that he learns her heartbreaking story, he is unable to kick her out. ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ explores the eccentric romantic relationship of characters going through some personal crisis just like ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ In case you like the latter, then you would most likely find the former entertaining as well. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

5. Kanon (2006)

Key is one of the giants when it comes to the creation of a visual novel, and ‘Kanon’ is one of the best works. The show captures a very emotional journey that has several ups and downs. Though ‘Kanon’ does not put that much emphasis on themes like incest, the series does share its similarities with ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ Both shows have been adapted from visual novels and have a sad undertone to them.

Aizawa Yuuichi loved visiting his cousin. He regularly went to the city his cousin was living in. But then he stopped. Something had made him not come to the city for seven years. Now, as a grown-up, he returns to the place but has little to no memory of it. He comes across multiple female characters who are connected to his past and starts interacting with them. Soon, Aizawa can recall remembering his old days and is moved by the emotional memories.

4. Blue Spring Ride (2014)

Futaba Yoshioka because of her popularity with the boys gets ostracized by the girls in middle school. After experiencing the loneliness and shame that she is put through, Futaba makes sure that no one is attracted to her by deliberately being graceless and noisy. In her free time, she sometimes misses her middle school crush, Kou Tanaka, who mysteriously stopped coming to school at one point. So when she learns that he has returned with a new name, Futaba feels the emotional attraction almost immediately and wants get her attention. But in doing so, she risks the chance of getting ostracized by the girls again. In the dilemma of choosing between love and friends, what will Yoshioka do? ‘Blue Spring Ride’ is a heartwarming romantic anime that explores personal growth and importance of second chances. In case you wish to watch the show, then you can find all the episodes here.

Read More: Anime Like Guilty Crown

3. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (2020 -)

Just like ‘Yousuga no Sora,’ ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ is a romantic anime that also includes a love triangle. The latter follows a gamer who is reborn in the fantasy world of her favorite game named Fortune Love. Unfortunately for her, she is reincarnated into Catarina Claes, the antagonist of the game, and faces the dilemma of getting doomed in all the possible endings. But trying to change her fate is not going to be easy as she also risks influencing the lives of others around her. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ is an exciting series that fans of ‘Yosuga no Sora’ will definitely enjoy. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Anime Like Kiss x Sis

2. Golden Time (2013 – 2014)

‘Golden Time’ is a romantic anime that revovlves around the theme of Love Polygon just like ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ The show follows the amnesiac protagonist Banri Tada, who life is shrouded in mystery following a train accident. In order to recover from the tragic incident, he decides to move to Tokyo to start a new life not knowing what to expect. In ‘Yosuga no Sora’ too the main characters move following a tragedy as face similar personal crisis. People who wish to watch the show can find the anime here.

Read More: Anime Like Charlotte

1. Amagami SS (2010)

‘Amagmi SS’ is quite similar to ‘Yosuga no Sora.’ Though this anime does not feature incestuous relationships or nudity and sex, the general structure of the anime is similar in a number of ways. The anime is sort of divided into arcs wherein we see the protagonist hanging out with different girls. The male protagonist of the anime is Junichi Tachibana. He is afraid of showing his true feelings due to his fear of rejection. His fear stems from an incident that occurred two years ago when he was stood up on a date. But it seems that now he can finally spend Christmas with someone he loves as he meets several girls. Which one does he really like? Is it Haruka Morishima, the upperclassman, or Kaoru Tanamchi, his childhood friend, or someone else? You can watch the show on HIDIVE.

Read More: Anime Like Inuyasha