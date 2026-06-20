Where is Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell’s Family Now?

The relaxing spring break of 18-year-old Anjelica Marie Hadsell, affectionately known as AJ, turned into a nightmare on March 2, 2015, when she went missing from her home. A few weeks later, her remains were uncovered from an abandoned property, leaving her mother, Jennifer “Jen” Wright (formerly known as Jennifer Hadsell), her first stepfather, Zachariah “Zach” Hoffer, and her beloved sisters heartbroken. The case comes into focus on the episode titled ‘The Jacket’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline.’ It examines the complex relationships in Anjelica’s life and how investigators revealed the killer to be Jennifer’s then-husband, Wesley Hadsell. The episode also features an emotional interview with Zach, who discussed the profound impact the loss of his daughter has left on him and his family.

Jennifer Wright Has Been Gradually Healing in the Presence of Her Partner and Kids

Jennifer “Jen” Wright welcomed her beloved daughter, Anjelica Marie Hadsell, lovingly known as AJ, into the world on August 9, 1996. When Anjelica was around a year and a half old, her mother crossed paths with Zach Hoffer, and their relationship soon paved the path to their marriage. Zach was glad to welcome Anjelica into his life as his own daughter. His and Jennifer’s little family expanded further when they welcomed their two daughters, Gracie Hoffer and Justice Carrasquillo, into the world. However, after 7 years of marriage, cracks began to appear between Jennifer and Zach, leading to their separation. Shortly after, she met Wesley Hadsell, and just a month into their relationship, they tied the knot. It wasn’t long before they welcomed their son, Timothy Hadsell.

Reports state that although Zach fought for the custody of his three daughters, he lost the case in family court. According to reports, Zach’s relationship with Anjelica deteriorated, and she was officially adopted by Wesley. However, things turned upside down when she disappeared on March 2, 2015, and her remains were found the following month. The investigation soon revealed that Wesley was the person responsible for the murder. During his jury trial in January 2022, Jennifer courageously took the stand to testify against him. Following the loss of her daughter, she established a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to one student at Norview High School, where Anjelica also studied. She then helped establish the Fly High Aj Foundation, a nonprofit organization to continue the scholarship fund.

The foundation often organizes events like the Holiday Hoodie Drive and Charity Softball Tournaments. Living in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jennifer currently works as a Travel Agent at Travelmation. Despite life’s turmoil, she has fortunately found another chance at love after meeting her soulmate, Tom. In November 2021, the couple reached a significant milestone in their lives when they tied the knot, surrounded by their loved ones. Together, they love visiting restaurants and even welcomed three pups into their family in June 2025. Besides that, Jennifer is a devoted mother who loves spending memorable moments with her daughters. Yet she often notices Anjelica’s absence, which has left a gaping hole in her heart.

Zach Hoffer is Keeping Anjelica’s Memories Alive Through His Initiative Today

Zachariah “Zach” Hoffer remembered the day Anjelica came into his life, lighting up his world. He embraced her as his own daughter, teaching her how to play different sports and ride a bike. According to him, he even fought for the custody of his three daughters since he was aware of Wesley’s prior convictions, which made him concerned for his children. Unfortunately, Zach’s relationship with Anjelica deteriorated after his bitter divorce from Jennifer. Yet, it never stopped him from trying to contact his beloved daughter. When the 18-year-old was killed, he was questioned as a person of interest. According to reports, he revealed that he had launched a handyman business with Wesley for about six months before the venture was shut down. In his statements, Zach informed officials that he was no longer friendly with Wesley.

Zach reportedly gave the officials his consent to search his van and take his DNA for the case’s investigation. Ultimately, Zach was ruled out as a person of interest in the case. During the 2022 jury trial, he reportedly testified about his relationship with Anjelica, further giving the jurors a better understanding of the family dynamics. Before the tragedy rocked his life, he had been gradually building a professional trajectory of his own. Zach began working in different positions as a carpenter, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and even a respiratory technician. His experience led him to serve as a high school teacher and sales representative. To further provide for his family, he has also worked as a cab and tow-truck driver and a maintenance technician.

Zach had always believed in his country’s justice system, motivating him to earn a Master’s Degree in Administration of Justice. Whenever he gets the chance, he advocates for policy and legal reforms to protect families and children. Additionally, he continues to be the voice of justice for his daughter by launching the A Voice for Anjelica initiative. Zach also maintains a website for the same, where he shares her story and the court documents related to the case. As of writing, he works as a repair and remodeling contractor. Whenever he gets the opportunity, he cherishes every moment that he gets to spend with Justice and Gracie. In his leisure time, he enjoys exploring mountains and indulging in outdoor activities. Through life’s adventures, Zach always finds the love of his life, Kerri Harvey, smiling beside him.

Justice and Gracie Currently Live in Norfolk and Are Seemingly Leading a Quiet Life

Justice Carrasquillo and Gracie Hoffer were always the adorable little sisters of Anjelica, who always doted on them. From a young age, the 18-year-old had taken on the role of a big sister quite seriously. Whether it was playing with them or simply telling them stories, Anjelica always made sure her sisters felt loved. However, her untimely demise left a significant void in the lives of Justice and Gracie. After completing her initial education at Norview High School, Justice appears to be pursuing higher studies. As of writing, she resides in Norfolk, Virginia.

There is not a single day that passes by without Justice reminiscing about the laughter she shared with Anjelica. However, she always seeks joy in the presence of her two pups. Beyond that, she has chosen to lead a private life, shielding further information about her personal and professional life from the public eye. Similarly, Gracie has also chosen a quiet life in Norfolk. There, she enjoys immersing herself in nature, whether it’s watching the sunset or boating on the serene waters. Whenever possible, she spends quality time with her father, Zach. Aside from that, Gracie loves adventurous activities, like horse riding.

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