Are Anna and Tom Bowden Based on Real Lawyers? Is SJLP a Real Law Firm?

In Apple TV+’s ‘Cape Fear,’ Anna and Tom Bowden’s seemingly perfect marriage is pushed to the brink of breaking down after the arrival of Max Cady. Years ago, they had him sent to prison for the murder of his wife, with Anna working as his lawyer and Tom as the prosecutor. Now, new evidence has emerged proving he was not guilty, raising many questions about what really happened behind the scenes during Max’s trial, all those years ago. As the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light, and the facade of Anna and Tom‘s perfect marriage falls apart. Their flaws and mistakes make them realistic characters whom the audience can both relate to and despise. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Bowdens are Fictional But Deeply Layered Characters in Cape Fear

‘Cape Fear’ is a fictional story that borrows its premise from John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel, ‘The Executioners,’ which was later adapted into two films, including the 1991 Martin Scorsese thriller starring Robert De Niro. When Nick Antosca came up with the idea of turning it into a show, he decided to expand the storyline, especially the Bowden family. In the book and the movies, the primary conflict is between Max Cady and Sam Bowden (renamed Tom for the show).

Antosca twisted the dynamic by expanding the role of Bowden’s wife, with the couple working on Max’s case as defender and prosecutor, and then marrying after he is convicted. The writer was interested in exploring their marriage, which he saw as “foundationally built on Max’s suffering.” The fact that they probably wouldn’t have gotten together if Max hadn’t gone to prison means that there is a shift in the dynamic when the man comes out of prison.

Because this is the first iteration in which the wife plays a more central role in the primary conflict, Amy Adams (who plays Anna) wanted to ensure she came across as a deeply layered character with many secrets lurking in the shadows. She wanted Anna to come across as an “open and reactive” character whose motivations aren’t always clear. While she sets out as the good guy, it becomes clear pretty soon that there is more grey to her than black and white.

Patrick Wilson Tapped Into Tom’s Psyche Through His Physicality

Patrick Wilson (who plays Tom Bowden) wanted to focus on the strong bond between the characters rather than the breakdown of their marriage following Max Cady’s arrival. He and Adams mapped out how they were “gonna play together, and when those cracks would eventually form.” Wilson wanted to show Tom as a good husband and father who is trying to do right by his family, even if he doesn’t always succeed. The actor wanted the audience to experience the character’s duality, to see his good side even as the bad things he has done come to light.

While trying to figure out the core of Tom Bowden, the actor realized it would be very important for him to stay physically fit. He saw Tom as a lawyer at the top of his professional game, and he wanted that to reflect in his personal life as well. So, he pushes himself to be physically fit, seeing it as a “drive [that] needs to be on the outside of Tom.” All these details build up a realistic version of the characters that the audience can see themselves in, even if not in the context of the bad things they do.

Antosca added that Anna and Tom’s dynamic was intended to reflect the complexities of the contemporary world. He sees each adaptation of MacDonald’s book as a reflection of the times in which it was made. “In the ’60s, there’s a monster, and there’s a virtuous all-American family. In the ’90s, there was a monster, but the family was broken and dysfunctional. And in today’s version, both the family and the monster are more complicated. The truth is more complicated,” he added. Above all, it was about the lengths a person would go to protect their family.

In the previous adaptations, we see a family fighting an external threat hell-bent on bringing them down through fear and violence. This time, things are much more nuanced: the family is “more fragmented and more complex,” and the Bowdens, especially Anna, are “more paranoid” due to their own past actions. Through these changes, Anna and Tom Bowden become grounded and realistic characters that the audience is intrigued by, even if they aren’t always sympathetic.

Read More: Where is Apple TV’s Cape Fear Filmed?