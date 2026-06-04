Where is Apple TV’s Cape Fear Filmed?

Adapted from the novel titled ‘The Executioners’ written by John D. MacDonald and the eponymous movies of 1962 and 1991, Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ is a psychological thriller series created by Nick Antosca. The picture-perfect lives of happily married attorneys, Anna and Tom Bowden, get upended when a dangerous ex-convict, Max Cady, returns with vengeance on his mind. Nearly two decades earlier, the Bowdens represented the notorious killer in court, and he blames them for putting him behind bars.

Now that the unreformed man is finally released, he has only one thing on his mind — wreak havoc in the couple’s life while also evading punishment for it. The crime drama show features some of the biggest names in the industry, including Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, Lily Collias, and more. The vengeful, unsettling tale unfolds in and around the Bowden residence, which becomes Max’s hunting ground as he targets the couple and their children.

Cape Fear Filming Locations

Production on ‘Cape Fear’ took place in Georgia, specifically in Metro Atlanta and Savannah. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series got underway in late April 2025 under the working titles ‘Peaches’ and ‘Cape’ and went on for about six months before wrapping up around mid-October of the same year. One of the directors, Reed Morano, expressed her gratitude for being a part of the production. She stated, “This miraculously beautiful shoot, these obscenely talented actors, this fucking A+++++ crew of top level pros and one hell of a bonkers juicy story. Directing CAPE FEAR will go down as of the most epic, gorgeous, insane & wildly inspiring experiences I’ve had to date. Thank you guys for diving into the deep end with me. I am the luckiest to get to work with you!!! we did it, guys!”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Keeping with the original film, the majority of ‘Cape Fear’ was taped in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, one of the leading production hubs in the country. The movie’s unsettling and gritty atmosphere was shaped by shooting across several neighborhoods and surrounding areas in the region. In particular, some filming took place in Cherokee County, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Lake Allatoona. Dubbed “Where Metro Meets the Mountains,” it offers a blend of suburban and natural landscapes that creates a sense of isolation.

The team was also spotted filming in Midtown Atlanta, where they settled on the Woodruff Arts Center as one of the shooting sites. Situated at 1280 Peachtree Road in the northeastern part of the city, the art center is home to the High Museum of Art, which served as a shooting location for several scenes. About a 30-minute drive from Midtown, the production crew also utilized the services of Assembly Atlanta at 2582 Assembly Boulevard, Building 2000, in Doraville to paint the visual canvas of the thriller movie. The expansive studio complex spans over 1 million sq. ft. of production space, including 22 soundstages, offices, warehouses, and other facilities, making it ideal for a large-scale project such as ‘Cape Fear.’

Savannah, Georgia

The cast and crew of the Apple TV production also visited Savannah for the purpose of filming. Its historic architecture, cobbledstone streets, waterfront spaces, and natural landmarks lent it a Southern charm that enhanced the narrative’s psychological tension, air of secrecy, and suspenseful tone. Located in Chatham County, the coastal city has hosted the production of many movies and television shows over the years. Aside from the 1991 and 1962 movies of the same name, ‘The Menu,’ ‘Juror #2,’ ‘Gemini Man,’ ‘The Act,’ ‘Live by Night,’ ‘Galveston,’ ‘The Fugitive,’ ‘Lizzie,’ ‘Paradise City,’ ‘Blood Money,’ ‘Mara,’ and ‘Killerman’ are some of the titles that feature Savannah as a filming location.

Read More: Cape Fear (1991): Where Was the Movie Filmed?