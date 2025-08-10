3 Best Amy Adams Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting her career as a dancer in a dinner theater, Amy Lou Adams made her movie debut in 1999 with a supporting role in ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous.’ It was followed by appearances in a number of films and television shows, leading to her first major role in 2002 in Stephen Spielberg’s ‘Catch Me If You Can.’ However, her breakthrough role arrived three more years down the line, playing the chatty pregnant lady in the independent film ‘Junebug.’ The performance earned Amy her first nod at the Oscars. In the following years, she cemented her position as critics’ favorite in Hollywood, starring in movies such as ‘Doubt,’ ‘The Fighter,’ ‘The Master,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Arrival,’ and ‘Vice.’

She did not shy away from appearing in projects based on comic books either, stepping into the shoes of intrepid reporter Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe opposite Henry Cavill‘s Superman. Prior to that, Amy has guest appeared in the television show ‘Smallville,’ featuring Tom Welling as a Clark Kent before he takes on the Superman persona. If you are looking for projects starring Amy Adams to stream on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

3. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Adapted from the book ‘Charlie Wilson’s War: The Extraordinary Story of the Largest Covert Operation in History’ by George Crile III, ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ is the final film to be directed by Mike Nichols. The story is set in the 1980s Cold War era and follows Congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks), Texas socialite Joanne Herring (Julia Roberts), and CIA agent Gust Avrakotos (Philip Seymour Hoffman) forming an unlikely alliance. Frustrated with the government’s low-key approach, they focused their efforts on boosting support for the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet–Afghan War, ultimately contributing to the fall of the Soviet Union. Amy Bach stars in the film as Bonnie Bach, the executive assistant of Charlie Wilson. Watch the biographical comedy drama here.

2. Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

Based on the eponymous memoir by J.D. Vance, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ chronicles the lives of three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member. JD (Gabriel Basso) and his sister Lindsay (Haley Bennett) are raised by their mother, Beverly (Amy Adams), and her parents in Middletown, Ohio. Beverly suffers from a crippling drug addiction and has trouble staying clean despite promising her children over and over again. The experience takes a toll on JD, who wishes to forge his own path while growing up. You can view the biographical drama on Netflix.

1. The Woman in the Window (2021)

Directed by Joe Wright, ‘The Woman in the Window’ follows Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives by herself, away from her husband and child, in a Manhattan brownstone apartment. Battling with depression and panic attacks, she chooses to distract herself by keeping an eye on the family who has recently moved in across the street. Curiosity turns into obsession, which soon upends her life when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime take place. Anna finds herself facing a grim conflict, as she ponders whether she can trust her medicated, wine-addled senses. Stream the psychological thriller based on A. J. Finn’s eponymous novel here.

