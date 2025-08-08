4 Best Henry Cavill Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

British actor Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is perhaps best known across the globe as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, a role he first stepped into for Zack Snyder’s 2013 film ‘Man of Steel.’ Making his debut on television in 2002 in ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries,’ Henry received critical acclaim for portraying Charles Brandon in ‘The Tudors’ in 2007. An avid gamer and self-proclaimed nerd, he also stars as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series ‘The Witcher‘ in the first three seasons.

Henry’s first appearance on the big screen was in the 2011 film ‘Immortals,’ following which he has had starring roles in projects such as ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,’ ‘Mission: Impossible: Fallout,’ ‘Argylle,’ and ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ He also notably plays the famous detective Sherlock Holmes in the ‘Enola Holmes‘ film series. If you seek to explore his works on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Sand Castle (2017)

Directed by Fernando Coimbra, ‘Sand Castle’ follows Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), a young man who signs up for the military ahead of 9/11, but quickly realizes he does not have it in him to face death on the battlefield. Despite his attempt to skip deployment by intentionally injuring his own hand, Matt finds himself on the ground in Iraq in 2003. Following the occupation of Baghdad, Matt’s squad is tasked with repairing a broken water system in a perilous village whose infrastructure has been destroyed by the war. When they arrive, they meet up with a Special Forces unit led by Captain Syverson (Henry Cavill), who provides a breakdown of their objective. Soon, the assignment turns deadly, with the entire country becoming a warzone. Stream the movie here.

3. Enola Holmes (2020)

Helmed by Harry Bradbeer, ‘Enola Holmes’ is based on Nancy Springer’s ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ series of novels, a pastiche of the established canon of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The story follows Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the teenage sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), who wakes up on her 16th birthday to find her mother missing. Finding it difficult to make sense of the odd assortment of gifts that she has left behind, Enola reaches out to her older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), for help. However, the latter becomes more concerned with Enola not appearing ladylike and enrolls her at an institute instead. Determined to solve the mystery surrounding her mother, Enola escapes and sets out to become a detective in her own right. You can view the film here.

2. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Based on the 1964 MGM television series of the same name, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ is directed by Guy Ritchie and takes place at the height of the Cold War. When a mysterious criminal organization gets its hands on nuclear weapons, the CIA and the KGB are forced to put their differences aside and work together to maintain the delicate balance of global power. While the CIA picks out agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) for the job, the KGB chooses agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer). Longtime foes, as they start working together for a greater cause, they realize that they have much in common and form a unique bond. You can watch the film on Netflix.

1. The Witcher (2019-)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s eponymous series of novels, ‘The Witcher’ stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with limited magical powers. A member of the ancient order of the Witchers, Geralt finds himself bound by fate to Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra, whom he unknowingly claims following the law of surprise. An extremely powerful magical being with the ability to open doorways between worlds, Ciri is hunted by powerful rival forces everywhere she goes, and is trained by Geralt to defend herself. Both of them are also connected to the sorceress, Yennefer of Vengerberg, with whom Geralt shares a troubled romantic relationship. Soon, threats far greater than the world of men has ever faced show signs of their arrival, and the trio seeks out all the help they can get to stop them. You can binge the series here.

